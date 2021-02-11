50+ Beautiful Valentine messages for her to send on this special day

Writing perfect Valentine messages for her is a special kind of art. Expressing your feelings to your partner in perfect words can be difficult sometimes. Doing this on such a unique occasion is even more difficult. In this article, you will find samples that can help you compose love messages to your wife or girlfriend on Valentine's Day.

Valentine's is feels special when you express your feelings to your significant other. If you have always forgotten to say how cute she is or how much you love her, this day is your chance to fix it most romantically. Check out the following examples of Happy Valentine's Day messages you can send to your girlfriend or wife.

Best Valentine messages for her

Your wife expects to receive sweet Valentine messages on this beautiful day. She feels you appreciate her presence in your life and the sacrifices for the family when you express your love for her. In this text, you should say how much you love and appreciate her. Here are short Valentine's Day quotes for her to use:

My heart vibrates as much as my phone every time you text me.

You would have all A's if Valentine’s Day gave out report cards.

Thank you for being with me! I love you.

Whenever I'm with you, wherever we are, I'm home.

I will love you my whole life. You and no other.

You are the only thing that makes me want to get up in the morning.

My love for you is never-ending. Love you, darling.

You are the answer to every prayer I've offered.

I met you. I liked you. I love you. I’m keeping you.

What makes me happy is being loved by you.

You may hold my hand for a while, but have my heart forever.

Every day is beautiful with you by my side. Happy Valentine’s Day

All that you are is all that I’ll ever need.

You’re the one. I’ve never been so sure of anything in my whole life.

Like you and me, some things are just meant to be.

I want all of you, forever, you and me, every day.

Happy Valentine’s Day! Are you seriously not sick of me yet?

I love you because you're the person who annoys me the least.

I don’t want to live — I want to love first and live incidentally.

Loving is not just looking at each other; it’s looking in the same direction.

Valentine love message for her to make her happy

Writing Valentine messages of love to your girlfriend or wife is much better than doing nothing at all. Writing Valentine's Day quotes from the bottom of your heart will make this day seem like a beautiful fairytale for her. You can find inspiration for writing Valentine messages from this list:

On this Valentine’s Day, I am eager to express how much I treasure you. You are like an exquisite, incomparable jewel. I am so grateful I have met you!

Your eyes sparkle like diamonds, your hair glistens like silk, and your lips are sweeter than sugar. I love every part of you.

Your magnificence, allure, and elegance have enraptured me. I am dazed with emotions each time I gaze at you. Happy Valentine’s Day, my love!

I am 100%, totally, madly, and deeply in love with you. You are my most treasured prize. Thank you!

I am eager to tell you how exceptional you are to me, my love. I adore you!

The gift of our love is the most precious present that I have ever received. Thank you for choosing to be my partner.

Even if I do not say it as often as I should, I want you to know that I am truly, madly, and deeply in love with you.

A relationship like ours does not occur often. I feel so lucky to have found a woman who always makes me smile. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Each day, we are writing our novel. This Valentine’s Day, let’s add an entire chapter together. I adore you. Happy Valentine’s Day!

I never believed I would fall in love and settle down one day. However, you changed my views entirely and irrevocably. Love, you have made me a better man. Thank you!

You are my best friend, my sweetheart, and my soul mate. Today, I hope to be your Valentine. I adore you.

Love doesn't make the world go 'round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile.

If I told you I was hurt, you would do anything to soothe the pain. If I told you my heart was broken, you would mend it. You are my treasure, and I am so lucky to have you. I love you, my flawless Valentine!

You are my light and air. Ever since I met you, I have not stopped falling in love with you.

Though distance separates us on this Valentine’s Day, it can do nothing to lessen my love for you. I am sending you kisses from far away.

Sweet Valentine messages for her

Show your attention and feelings to a loved one with love messages. You consider composing Valentine messages for her, declaring your love for her and commitment to your relationship. Romantic messages for such special days should be flirty. You can use these Valentine love messages for a girlfriend:

Being with you is the finest thing that has ever occurred to me.

You are the most beautiful gem in my treasury of life. I am so blessed to be by your side on this occasion.

Your smile is all I need in my life. Smile always, my love, and be happy.

I became the luckiest man in the world when you agreed to be my girlfriend. Happy Valentine’s Day!

You make my dreams come true. I will do everything to make your dreams come true. Happy Valentine’s Day!

No matter the day's festivity, I only want to share my joy and pleasure with you. I love you.

When we first fall in love, we feel that we know all there is to know about life, and perhaps we are right.

I love you when I see you with a mess on your head. I love you when I see you with jam all over your lips. When I hear your silly jokes, I love you. I adore you because you share my crankiness. Thanks for being silly with me. Love you always!

I am the happiest man in this universe because I have gained the most valuable treasure of this world. It is you, my love.

Happy Valentine’s Day, and thank you for bringing joy and adventure into my life!

You are stunning inside and out. You are my forever Valentine, without a doubt.

You always know precisely how I feel and are always there to lighten my mood. You are my precious gem, and I thank God for meeting you. I love you.

We are so busy always. However, we are still lovers and should not forget that. Valentine’s Day is good for me to stop and comprehend how magnificently you make me feel. Happy Valentine’s Day.

We’ve been friends for so long. It feels like we’re married. I now owe you a Valentine’s Day card every year.

Seeing you every dawn makes for an excellent start to my day, and we will always be together, no matter how much time passes.

Sweet, romantic Valentine messages for her

You must express love for your woman, notwithstanding the many years together. Tell her you are not tired of her and your feelings for her have grown stronger. It is also essential to mention your children (if you have any) and your gratitude for them. Let these Valentine messages for wives inspire you to write a sweet note to your spouse.

You have the worst taste in TV shows, and I’m still madly in love with you. That’s how you know it’s real.

I will go wherever you go, as my heart, body, and soul are ours. Happy Valentine’s Day!

I have always wanted to spend my life with someone as kind, loving, and devoted as you are. Thank you for being that person in my life. I love you so much. Happy Valentine’s Day, my dear!

Being with you has been delightful and lovely. Every instant of my life with you has been exceptional and unforgettable. Thank you for being an ideal wife. Happy Valentine’s Day, my love!

Happy Valentine’s Day, sweetheart! I love you unconditionally. You are my life’s love.

All I need in this life is you and me. Oh, and Wi-Fi. And wine. And snacks. But that’s it, I swear.

From the second we met, it was magical. I gave you my heart. I knew you were made for me, and I felt we would make a great family one day. Our love will last forever. Happy Valentine’s Day!

You are a unique gift that life offers. I will adore and treasure you for the rest of my life. Happy Valentine’s Day!

My dear, thank you so much for the care and love you give me. You have always made me feel so special. I will always prize and treasure you. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Happy Valentine’s Day to the most stunning woman; you have stolen my heart and made it all yours. I cannot fathom a life without you. I Love you so much. Happy Valentine’s Day!

My life is bursting with thoughts of you. I am thrilled to have you as my wife. Happy Valentine’s Day, my love!

Happy Valentine’s Day! Nothing says love like a piece of paper folded in half with some words on it.

If granted just one wish, I would ask for a longer life. The number of years I am destined to live on this planet may not be enough for me to tell you how much I love you.

You know how I knew you were the one? You’re the only person I can stand for longer than six hours.

We have been together through hardships and joy. You have always been by my side. I cannot fathom a life without you. You are my universe. Happy Valentine’s Day! I love you!

What is a powerful Valentine quote?

You can send the women you love this Valentine quote, "I am in love with you. I know that love is just a shout into the void and that oblivion is inevitable. And that we’re all doomed and that our labors will be returned to dust one day. And I know the sun will swallow the only Earth we will ever have. And I am in love with you. — Gus in The Fault in Our Stars."

What are romantic Valentine's Day quotes?

Here are some lovely Valentine quotes to send your wife or girlfriend:

I’ve come here with no expectations, only to profess now that I am at liberty to do so, that my heart is, and always will be, yours. — Edward in Sense and Sensibility

I’m scared of walking out of this room and never feeling the rest of my life the way I feel when I’m with you. — Baby in Dirty Dancing

When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible. — Harry in When Harry Met Sally

I would rather share one lifetime with you than face all the ages of this world alone. — Arwen in The Lord of the Rings

You have bewitched me, body and soul. I love, I love, I love you. I never wish to be parted from you from this day on. — Mr. Darcy in Pride & Prejudice

How can you wish your girlfriend on Valentine's Day?

These romantic quotes can make your spouse or girlfriend happy on Valentine's Day:

When we first fall in love, we feel that we know all there is to know about life, and perhaps we are right. — Mignon McLaughlin

Love is life. All, everything that I understand, I understand only because I love. Everything is, everything exists, only because I love it. — Leo Tolstoy

Love doesn't just sit there like a stone; it has to be made, like bread, remade all the time, made new. — Ursula K. Le Guin

Only when you see people looking ridiculous do you realize how much you love them. — Agatha Christie

When we love, we always strive to become better than we are. When we strive to become better than we are, everything around us becomes better too. — Paulo Coelho

How to text a girl on Valentine's Day?

Here are some cute Valentine's Day quotes to share with your crush or girlfriend:

Of all the things my hands have held, the best by far is you. ― Cecilia In The Satellite

For the first time, I have found what I can truly love. I have found you. — Jane Eyre

You're something between a dream and a miracle. — Elizabeth Barret Browning

Walking with your hands in mine and mine in yours is exactly where I always wanted to be. — Fawn Weaver

You make me want to be a better man. — Melvin Udall in As Good As It Gets

What is the best message for Valentine's Day?

You can send your wife or girlfriend this Valentine quote, "The best love is the kind that awakens the soul and makes us reach for more. That plants a fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds. — The Notebook by Nicholas Sparks."

How do you wish your love a happy Valentine's Day?

You can share this Valentine quote with your wife or girlfriend, "You're the moon of my life, that's all I know and all I need to know and if this is a dream I will kill the man who tries to wake me. — Khal Drogo's wedding vows in Game of Thrones."

Ensure your Valentine messages for her are from the bottom of your heart. Additionally, remember to differentiate between a Valentine message to a wife and a girlfriend. A message for your spouse should be deeper and more mature than texts you used to send her before marriage.

