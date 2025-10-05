President Bola Tinubu's appointee and governor of the CBN, Olayemi Cardoso, has visited the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II

Cardoso's visit to the emir's private residence in Lagos came at a time there was insinuation that Sanusi was not in good term with President Tinubu

However, Sanusi was a former governor of the CBN before becoming Emir but the meeting has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians

Olayemi Cardoso, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has visited the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, at his private residence in Ikoyi, Lagos. Sanusi, before becoming the Emir, served as the governor of the apex bank.

This came at a time that the Emir appeared to be having issues with President Bola Tinubu, who appointed Cardoso as the governor of the CBN.

Sanusi has recently made substle criticism of President Tinubu, following the crisis between him and the former national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and ex-governor of Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Nigerians react as Cardoso visits Sanusi

While the details of the meeting between Cardoso and his predecessor was not known, some Nigerians have started expressing mixed reactions to the development. Below are some of their reactions:

Kolade wrote on the Emir's connection to Lagos:

"The Emir finds comfort in the city that shaped him, feeling more at home there than in the place where he is most needed. However, you must have acknowledged the fact that "it is his private residence"."

Adetokunbo Ademola noted that the traditional ruler has life before emirship:

"Many comment here takes this statement" his private residence " out of context. A king as a life before he became king. Is he supposed to sell his property outside his state because he's now a king? Also, he's in lagos for an event involved nigeria president. It's not big deal."

RiverBoyAFC tweeted:

"E go beg am for advice. The only person that can perform that magic on this economy so as not to reflect it's woes unfortunately is no other than Elemiwerey sorry Emefiele, biggest finance brain this country ever saw."

Oga Ade commented:

"The northerners are different breeds with their lifestyle with the money they have, they have been living in Eko long before those “money na water” people came around, but you hardly se them making noise or constituting nuisance online. Well, empty vessel makes the loudest noise."

Onniex Zion also reacted:

"Even the emir of Kano resides in Tinubu’s Lagos. Isn’t the Lord wonderful!"

