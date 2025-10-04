A man was touched to find his wife praying over his truck before he stepped out of the house with it

He took to social media to share a short video of his wife praying over the truck, noting that she does it every time

The video of the man's wife praying sent social media users into a frenzy, with many commending her

A man has reacted on social media after catching his wife praying over his truck.

According to the man, Kenneth, his wife prays over him and his truck every time before he leaves the house.

A man touched to find his wife praying over his truck. Photo Credit: @kennethanddedria

He expressed admiration for her devotion to the spiritual exercise, describing it as priceless.

Kenneth added that he never travels alone because his wife's prayers ride with him. He posted the seven-second clip of his wife praying on TikTok with the caption:

"Every time I get ready to roll out, she prays over my truck and over me 🙏🏾🚛 That kind of love and faith? Priceless. I never travel alone because her prayers ride with me."

A man shares a video of his wife praying over his truck. Photo Credit: @kennethanddedria

Watch the video below:

Video of wife praying elicits reactions

sherrys369 said:

"Oh, to see in the spirit realm! That truck has a hedge of angels providing a Heavenly ring of protection. You could see it from the stars. The might blood of Jesus. 🙏 Hallelujah!"

Whitney💎 said:

"Now this is AMAZING! Better keep her!! Nothing like a TRUE WOMAN OF GOD! She’s going to go to war for the family!"

Romans12:2 said:

"Bro this touch my soul... As a truck driver, I pray over my truck daily, but to have a women of God praying as well."

Kunle Babatunde said:

"Sir, it means you need to come back home in one peace. “The LORD shall preserve thy going out and thy coming in from this time forth, and even for evermore” Psalms 121:8."

black_beauty895❤️🦋🌹 said:

"I can’t wait to get married and pray over my husband anytime he is going to work."

AmethysticRaes said:

"This is a wife who already had a prayer life before she met you.. or she prays in a secret place!"

Keith said:

"This is when you marryvwith purpose; rather than marrying just for good looksvand a high income. an anointed woman can intercede for her husband on issues that money can't fix."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had lamented after his wife used midnight prayers to address marital issues instead of confronting him.

Woman sees husband praying in rain, reacts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had reacted after spotting her husband praying in the rain.

According to the woman, she had woken up on the morning of October 1, but could not find her husband by her side, prompting her to search for him everywhere.

She could not find him in the house. The woman said she looked through the window instinctively and found her husband praying in the rain. Moved by her husband's spiritual exercise, the woman said she took out her phone to record him.

