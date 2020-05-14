250+ you are beautiful messages and quotes that will make your loved one smile

Beauty is arguably one of the fascinating aspects of a person. This explains why there are numerous poems, quotes, sayings, and messages touching on the subject of beauty. We take a look at some excellent you are beautiful messages that you can tell, write to, or text your loved one to let them know how pretty they are.

Have you ever found yourself looking for the perfect words to let someone know how beautiful they are? Some profound you are beautiful quotes can go a long way towards brightening your loved one's day. Do not let a perfect moment to say something beautiful to them pass you by.

Profound you are beautiful messages and quotes

You can send your loved one, either sister, girlfriend, wife or mother, some inspirational beauty quotes to let her know how beautiful you think she is. Here is an amazing collection of such quotes.

You look so beautiful message

Sending a beautiful message serves as a reminder to your loved ones that they are valued and appreciated for their unique qualities, both inside and out. Here are some excellent natural beauty quotes for her.

Your beauty captures me, but what amazes me is that it is wonderfully combined with your amazing soul.

I love you every day, with all of me and with all I will become. Not just because you're beautiful but because everything you get involved with gets to be lovely. My heart is yours forever.

I will love you even when you are no longer young and beautiful because your beauty is inside you; it is eternal.

You are beautiful inside and out, and your smile brightens up my world.

Whenever you hold me with your warm and comforting hands, hearing your soothing voice makes me feel like I can live forever.

Get up every morning, tell yourself you are beautiful and gear up to win! - Manushi Chhillar

I love your smile because it takes away my problems. My soul feels deep peace inside of me when you are by my side. Nothing compares to the happiness that engulfs my heart when I hear your voice. You are the most beautiful thing I've ever had. I love you.

When I'm not with you, I just look at the sky and wonder how someone can be so beautiful, and I consider myself fortunate because that beautiful lady is a part of my life.

Your beauty is astonishing. I keep wondering what I love most about you. Various things like your eyes, your nose, your lips, and your body explain your beauty.

I still can't believe that there can be such beauty in this world. Baby, you are so beautiful to me.

I want you any way I can get you. Not because you're beautiful or clever or kind or adorable, although the devil knows you're all those things. I want you because there's no one else like you, and I don't ever want to start a day without seeing you. - Lisa Kleypas

I was once told that I would fall in love with a gorgeous woman. Still, I could never have imagined that this woman would be fantastically pretty with the most extraordinary personality I've ever seen.

Only God’s creations can compare to the beauty that I see in you! My love for you is infinite, without limits.

You are the sunshine that brightens my day. Having you on my lap is like having all the goodness of life in one place. Sometimes I get lost staring at your beautiful face. Even if I had the chance to change anything about you, I would leave everything about you the way they are because you are just perfect.

It's a pity that it's impossible to hold a beauty contest among the angels. It would be the only competition in that you could compete fairly. You are beautiful in every single way.

People often say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and I say that the most liberating thing about beauty is realizing you are the beholder. - Salma Hayek

Real beauty isn't about symmetry or weight or makeup: it's about looking life right in the face and seeing all its magnificence reflected in your own. - Valerie Monroe

I could not have asked for anything more, my love. You are so beautiful that I can cross all the limits just to make you happy.

No matter how plain a woman may be, if truth and honesty are written across her face, she will be beautiful. - Eleanor Roosevelt

You possess a beauty that goes beyond appearances, it emanates from your kind heart and gentle soul.

When I looked into your eyes and felt a spark in my heart, I immediately knew that you are the best that I’ve ever had and the best I will keep forever.

My eyes want to see you like this, always. You are so beautiful, love, that I want nothing but you.

Magic is when our eyes meet and we feel the spark between our hearts. You are wonderful.

Your beauty shines as bright as the morning Sun. It radiates all over you. What I found in you is among the things that swept me off my feet. You are really beautiful, I must confess.

On this day, remember that you are beautiful. You are worthy, you are important, you are special, you are unique and wonderful. You are talented and irreplaceable.

How to tell her she's beautiful

Complimenting someone's beauty is a way to spread positivity and kindness. Here are some fascinating you are so beautiful messages to let her know just how great she looks.

You are important to me, and I will never let that beautiful smile fade away; I promise to always be there for you.

No matter what people say, nothing will ever make me stop loving you. Even if a time comes when my heart stops beating, my soul will still need you. You are my world, and I love you.

Sometimes when I am with you, I have difficulty breathing because your beauty leaves me breathless. I have taken the vow to be yours forever because I can't find someone who fills my heart with so much joy just as you do. You inspire me to be better always.

That's the thing about inner beauty: unlike physical beauty, which grabs the spotlight on itself, inner beauty shines on everyone, catching them, holding them in its embrace, and making them more beautiful.

The beauty of a girl is not in a facial mole, but true beauty in a woman is reflected in her soul. It is the caring that she lovingly gives, the passion that she knows. - Audrey Hepburn

The beauty of a woman is not in the face, but the true beauty in a woman is reflected in her soul. It is the caring that she lovingly gives and the passion that she shows. You are this woman to me.

Looking at you gives me the confidence I need. Your smile is all I need to show how blessed I am to have such a beautiful queen. Love you from the bottom of my heart.

The most beautiful people we have known are those who have known defeat, suffering, struggle, and loss and have found their way out of the depths. These persons have an appreciation, sensitivity, and understanding of life that fills them with compassion, gentleness, and deep loving concern. Beautiful people do not just happen. - Elisabeth Kübler-Ross

There is a garden in her face, Where roses and white lilies blow; A heavenly paradise is that place, Wherein all pleasant fruits do grow. Their cherries grow that none may buy, till cherry ripe themselves do cry. - Thomas Campion

There is no going back to having you in my life because you are amazing. You are a miracle, and I realized this from the first moment I set my eyes on you.

Nobody is more beautiful in this world than a woman in love, so nobody is more beautiful than you.

By choosing healthy over skinny, you are choosing self-love over self-judgment. You are beautiful! - Steve Maraboli

The way you carry yourself with confidence and grace makes you truly beautiful in every sense.

Your beauty is like a delicate flower, blooming with elegance and captivating everyone who sees it.

You are beautiful. I believe that you are just an Angel in human form. When I look through your eyes, I feel lost in your world. I love everything about you.

Especially today, your skin is more radiant than ever, and you have always been tempted. Your look ennobles the world view, and your smell ashamed the most fragrant flowers.

Your smile has the power to light up even the darkest of days and bring joy to everyone around you.

It’s only through sheer force and luck that she’s yet to take over the world. - Julia Quinn

True beauty lies deep within. No matter what you look like on the outside, if you know you are beautiful, nothing can change that. - Amy Davis

How dare the world define beauty? God defined beauty when he made you! You are beautiful, you are a true beauty just the way you are! - Rachel Hamilton

You are the perfect woman for my life; your beauty is not only outward but runs deep into your heart.

Your beauty is incomparable. You always stand out wherever you are. I’m glad to have you as a part of my life. What more can I ask in a woman that you do not possess?

Want to know a secret? Someone out there can't stop thinking about you. You are beautiful. Don't ever believe differently. - Drake

Even if you do not believe that you are beautiful, look into my eyes, and you'll be surprised by your pretty reflection.

Romantic you look beautiful messages and quotes

How do you tell a girl she is beautiful? Try out some of these inspirational quotes about beauty.

You are a unique beautiful soul. - Louise Hay

Forgive yourself for believing that you're anything less than beautiful. - Iyanla Vanzant

Strangely, bees and butterflies don't notice a lovely flower like you. You are stunning.

Trust me; you don't need anything else to become beautiful, so don't change who you are. Your goodness and honesty make you lovely.

You came into my life when I was lost and helped me find happiness. You are gorgeous, but you are also kind, and that is what makes you so exceptional.

I cannot get you out of my heart; you are the most beautiful lady I have ever met. There is no one as beautiful as you.

When a girl has gone through the journey of finding and pursuing her most authentic self and shares that gift, for me, that's beautiful. - Geena Rocero

I gave myself the power to say that I am beautiful, and if I could do that, maybe there is hope for them too. - Margaret Cho

When virtue and modesty enlighten her charms, the lustre of a beautiful woman is brighter than the stars of heaven, and the influence of her power, it is in vain to resist. - Akhenaton

You are a painting. Remember how lovingly and carefully formed you are. Your thoughts, talents, memories, and mistakes all make you the complete canvas. Even though others may mistake your worth, you must never value yourself any less . - Michelle Marcos

You are beautiful because of the light you carry inside you. You are beautiful because you say you are and hold yourself that way. - Mary Lambert

You are beautiful, and everyone knows that. Not outwardly alone but also deep inside. Your beautiful heart is one of the best things breathed in the world. I love you with all of my heart.

Your eyes sparkle with a beauty that is unmatched, and they hold the depth of a thousand emotions.

Your laughter is music to my ears, and it enhances your beauty in the most wonderful way.

For a beautiful girl like you, I am willing to do anything for you. I am crazy about your love. You are so beautiful, my darling.

I feel so proud walking with you. You are the centre of attention wherever you are. People are now envious of me because I have a beautiful Queen like you in my life as mine.

Your beauty is a gift that the world is blessed to have, and I am grateful to have you by my side.

You are beautiful. I tried to forget, to pretend I did not need you, but it was no use. You haunt my waking hours and my dreams, and though I know if I stay with you, my soul will be lost, and my life damned, I cannot stay away, nor can I put you from me. So come and let me drown in your bewitching angel's eyes. Some things bought dearly are worth the price - Jennifer Blake

You are the most beautiful and wonderful idea God had. He drew you to complete me and make me the happiest man in the universe. I love you, beautiful!

I wonder how I did not notice such a beautiful flower like you before. You are so beautiful, and I love you.

You are the most beautiful woman in the world because nothing compares with you. When I looked into your eyes and felt a spark in my heart, I immediately knew that you are the best that I've ever had and the best I will keep forever.

Darling, when I admire your beauty, I am left speechless because you are the most beautiful woman in the whole world.

You bring out the best in me; that's the fascinating thing about you. When I say 'you're beautiful', I am not lying. It comes from my heart with the purest of intentions. Your beauty is out of the world, and nothing else comes close.

I am deeply in love with you because your beauty has fascinated me, and your smile has completely made me fall in love with you.

You are more powerful than you know; you are beautiful just as you are. - Melissa Etheridge.

You look so beautiful compliment

Telling someone they are beautiful can brighten their day and create a positive ripple effect, as they may pass on the positive energy to others. Here is a look at some of the best you're beautiful quotes to brighten up your loved one's day.

If you feel beautiful, then you are. Even if you don't, you still are. - Terri Guillemets

You are good enough, smart enough, beautiful enough, strong enough. - Lolly Daskal

You brought colours and painted my life beautifully when you came into my life.

I never expected to have so much fun, and it's all because of you, my love. Keep smiling because you look beautiful when you smile.

I will never forget the way you looked walking toward me. I never thought that I'd have a woman like you in my life. It's all there, etched in my brain. And now, the way the light pours over our hair and all that silk shine is so black it's nearly blue. The world disappears when I'm holding you. - Christine Feehan

A beautiful girl can make you dizzy like you have been drinking jack and coke all morning. She can make you feel high for the single greatest commodity known to man. - J. D. Salinger

A beautiful woman delights the eye; a wise woman, the understanding; a pure one, the soul. I am lucky since you please my eyes and my soul. You are beautiful just the way you are.

Anybody can see a pretty girl. An artist can look at a cute girl and see the older woman she will become. A better artist can look at an older woman and see the pretty girl she used to be. - Robert A. Heinlein

Your inner radiance creates a captivating aura, a beauty that is both enchanting and extraordinary.

I wish there was a non-corny way to tell you how much I love you. But I can't think of a single one, so here goes: I love you, and I can't imagine my life without you.

Your smile is a kaleidoscope of joy, painting the world with vibrant colours and filling it with warmth.

Each side of your appearance and each trait of your character are beautiful. You are the most stunning person I have ever known.

Even Aphrodite is a pale copy of your beauty. You are one in a million. The smell of your hair is more pleasant than the scent of thousands of roses. I dream of plunging into its warmth and spending eternity in your arms.

Darling, your beauty is like a gentle sunrise, painting the sky with hues of warmth and serenity. It illuminates my world and fills my heart with boundless joy.

You are truly a masterpiece, and every part of you, from your radiant smile to the way your eyes sparkle, is a reflection of the beauty that resides within your soul.

Everything about you is lovely. Your beautiful smile, just like the rising sun in the morning. Your gentle touch is just like the evening breeze. The sweet words from your mouth make you beautiful.

Just like the butterflies, you look so beautiful. When I look at you, I see my entire world because you are my everything.

Girls don't need a short, tight skirt or low-cut top to impress a guy. A girl doesn't need a lot of makeup on their face to look beautiful; all a girl needs to look beautiful is a nice personality, a natural smile, and to be true to themselves.

How can I tell you what you mean to me? When I saw you at the ball, it was as if my heart started beating again. You lit up the room, bright in an ocean of black and white. And I thought- my life has been a dark, endless night. Then you came out like a rainbow and filled my black soul with colour. - Kerrelyn Sparks

Darling, you are the most beautiful person I have ever met; you are like a reflection of the angels. I love you.

Every little moment adds up to make me love you more than ever. I love you even more than I did yesterday, and I bet that tomorrow it will grow even stronger.

I give you my name, earthly possessions, and eternal love. But of all the things I have, the thing I want most to give you are my eyes, these eyes that see how magnificently beautiful you are. - Michelle Marcos

If being with you is my karma, then I know I must have done something very right in my life. I'm so grateful that you're here to brighten all my days and nights.

You are the one thing in my life that I'm completely sure about. I love you for as long as I live. The rest we can handle together as it comes. Thanks for always giving me that cute smile.

Each time I lay awake at night when everyone else sleeps, I’m filled with longing. All I want is the most beautiful-looking woman beside me at all times.

Message to appreciate her beauty

Wondering how to make your girl smile? Try some of these emotionally sweet words for her beauty that will make her smile all day.

You are beautiful when you are happy. - Oscar Wilde

Your beauty captures me, but what amazes me most is how wonderfully it combines with your amazing soul.

Even if you don't think you're pretty, look into my eyes, and you'll be surprised by your lovely reflection.

My love, your beauty transcends the physical; it is a radiant light that emanates from the depths of your being. Your kind heart, compassionate nature, and unwavering strength make you the most beautiful person I have ever known.

I wake up each day grateful to have such a stunningly beautiful woman by my side. Your beauty radiates from within, illuminating everything around you. Have a day as beautiful as you are.

You must be an angel. You look like one. You glow like one. You soar like one. And like the angel you are, you take me to heaven every time I'm with you.

You make my world the heaven many people pray for, and I am grateful for all the good times we share; they remind me of how lucky I am to have you in my life. With you in my life, I am ready to face whatever life throws at me.

You must know that you're beautiful. Your hair is so golden, and you have the bearing of a young Venus. Don't you understand? I want you. I'm made out of flesh and blood and whatever else it is that God puts into men. I want you. Now. - Heather Graham

You smell of violets. You've no idea how many times I have walked these moors and smelled them and thought you were near. On and on I walked, following the scent of you, and you were never there. When I saw you in the hall tonight, I thought I had finally gone mad. - Deanna Raybourn

Your good-looking smile matches your loving heart. You give me something to look forward to every morning, my love.

The way you carry yourself with grace, the way your laughter dances in the air, and the way your eyes reflect the depths of your spirit—all of it encapsulates a beauty that is incomparable. You are a living work of art, and I am forever captivated by your breathtaking allure.

It is not fancy hair, gold jewellery, or fine clothes that should make you beautiful. No, your beauty should come from within you – the beauty of a gentle and quiet spirit. This beauty will never disappear, and it is worth very much to God. - Peter 3:3-4

Your beauty is astonishing. I keep wondering what I love most about you. Various things like your eyes, nose, lips, and body explain your beauty. I just can't spot a part of you that beats the other. I am in love with every part of you. You are wonderful.

Your beauty is beyond the cute face and curves. When I say 'you're beautiful', it covers the beautiful feeling you set up in my heart. I can't stop longing for your love because it feels good to share my life with you.

Your looks are complete. Charm flows from the inside of your heart to the outside. It is so apparent that I can still see your awesomeness even if I'm blind. An amazing heart always recognizes a warm soul.

My love, your beauty is a symphony of uniqueness. Your quirks, flaws, and imperfections are what make you truly exquisite. It is in those little details that I find endless fascination and adoration. Your captivating essence transcends societal standards, and in my eyes, you are the epitome of perfection.

Your beauty is never explainable. It is one thing that leaves me dumbfounded whenever you come close to me. If I am to choose a girl to be my partner in my next life, you know that it will always be you. As long as you are in my life, my world lacks nothing.

Your beauty never stops glowing, no matter what time of the day or month; you still look beautiful, for your beauty is not outward but within your heart.

Remember that you are beautiful today. You are deserving, significant, special, one-of-a-kind, and wonderful. You are gifted and indispensable.

Your soul is like an ocean; no matter how far I dive into it, I will never reach the bottom. You are stunning, my darling.

Just a reminder that you are the epitome of beauty to me, both inside and out. Your smile brightens my world, and your presence fills my heart with joy. I'm so lucky to have you as my partner. Have a gorgeous day, my love.

Your beauty cannot be overlooked; it is extraordinary because it not only pleases my eyes but also warms my heart.

My eyes can see your beauty. Howbeit, if I’m blind, my heart will testify of your gorgeousness still.

I never loved you any more than I do, right this second. And I’ll never love you any less than I do right this second. - Kami Garcia

You are loved... You have a purpose. You are a masterpiece. - Germany Ken

You are beautiful message to make her smile

It is always appropriate to express gratitude for your loved ones' compassion, kindness, or advocacy, which makes them radiant and beautiful. Here are some words to compliment her beauty.

I love you not because of anything you have but because of something that I feel when I'm near you.

I'm still looking for words to describe your beauty. You're so beautiful; I can't explain it in words.

Darling, you are the most beautiful person I have ever met; you are like a reflection of the angels. I love you.

We do not choose randomly from each other. We meet only those who already exist in our subconscious. - Sigmund Freud

You are more beautiful than you think, and I am yet to find the words to describe that.

No words to describe your beauty. You are obviously not an example of bad photography.

I have to pinch myself several times to make sure I am not dreaming. You are so beautiful, my love.

You are so beautiful; thanks for being a part of my life. You don’t love someone for their looks, or their clothes or for their fancy car, but because they sing a song only you can hear. - Oscar Wilde

You're so beautiful. Your smile is infectious. Your eyes are mesmerizing. You're my favourite person in the world. There are no words that can truly describe your beauty.

I watched the surrounding landscape with great curiosity and wanted to discover the words that could describe its unspoiled beauty. - Daniel J. Rice

You are the most beautiful person I know. You are so beautiful, my love; no words can describe your beauty; you have a special way of making it up. It's the sweetest thing that I have ever seen.

Perhaps, you’ve heard it all too often, but know this much is true; your beauty is deeper than the oceans.

Eyes that sparkle like the stars. Lips that can melt a million hearts. The glow of your face is what I admire the most. Words are not enough to describe your beauty.

You shine brighter than a thousand suns. I am blessed to have you. You are the one that I want to share the rest of my life with. You are the one that makes me feel alive. You are the only one that matters.

No one can be as gorgeous as you are. Your smile lights up my world. Just wanted to tell you that you are looking quite stunning today.

Your smile takes my breath away. It took my breath away on the day we met, on our wedding day, today, and every day in between.

I have no words to describe your beauty. That's why your name is written all over my heart.

The beauty of your smile. The grace of your walk. The warmth of your eyes. The gentleness of your touch. The charm of your voice. No words to describe your beauty.

No words to describe your beauty, no words to describe the feeling. The joy of being with you can never be explained.

You don’t even have to look at yourself in the mirror; you are a true reflection of the mirror. You are so beautiful, my love.

You are like those clouds. Nice and tender. Whenever I look at you, I can delete all my stress and joy, my happiness with you absolutely.

Baby, you are one in a million. No words to describe your beauty. You made me feel happy and complete when you walked into my life.

You are so beautiful. You can't imagine how beautiful you are. You are the most beautiful girl in this world, and I want to tell you that I love you, my flower!

Darling, your beauty is beyond compare. The way your hair cascades, the way your eyes dance with mischief, and the way your spirit shines with grace is truly mesmerizing. Thank you for being the most beautiful person I know, both inside and out.

You are the most beautiful creature ever to have lived in this world; your eyes are like the night sky, your lips are as sweet as candy, and your voice is more melodic than any song ever written. You are simply perfection itself, and I love you.

Love message to make her fall in love

To make her feel special, express your heartfelt emotions with a beautiful message for her. Consider selecting one of the charming text messages for her from the list below.

I love you so much, my queen, my princess, my sunshine. You will remain the queen of my heart.

Get up every morning, tell yourself you are beautiful and gear up to win!

You are worthy of love and respect. You are beautiful, gifted, and intelligent. Don't let the storm make you forget it. - Russell T Davies.

How can one resist you, how can one say no to your love, how can one never want to love you? You are so beautiful my love.

You are worth millions of compliments, and I will spend my entire life telling you how wonderful and stunning you are.

When I saw your beautiful smile that day, my heart told me that she was the one you were searching for.

If you think you are not beautiful, just look into my eyes, and you will see how beautiful you are.

You're beautiful, it's true. I saw your face in a crowded place, and I don't know what to do cause I'll never be with you. - James Blunt

I love you, and I don't want to lose you. Because my life has been better since the day I found out.

Love who you are and let go of anyone that tries to make you feel less than who you are. - Charles E Hudson

I love you, and I will love you until I die, and if there's a life after that, I'll love you then. - Cassandra Clare

I love you, not only for what you are but for what I am when I am with you. - Roy Croft

Let me remind you one more time. That just maybe you’re beautiful, but you just can’t see. - Sara Bareilles

With your beautiful smile, I will have a lovely day filled with love and joy. You make every part of my day beautiful with your love, and I love you more and more.

Meeting such a beautiful woman with a beautiful heart is the best thing that ever happened to me.

You're beautiful, and your face is a clear attestation of this. Your heart is among the most beautiful things in the world. My world has been at its best since you became mine.

Love yourself for who you are. You are beautiful inside and out, and nobody can take that away from you. - Christina Milian

It's not the face, but the expressions on it. It's not the voice but what you say. It's not how you look in that body but the thing you do with it. You are beautiful. - Stephenie Meyer

Darling, I just want to let you know that you hold my heart so dearly, I love you from the bottom of my heart, and you are very beautiful.

I do not know the secret behind your beauty, but I do know that your beauty cannot be compared to anyone in this world.

Your mirror reflection is the true picture of yourself, and you hardly have to look into the mirror because you are extremely beautiful.

Your looks, your smile, and most importantly, your heart is so beautiful that even the right words will fail to explain how beautiful you are, my love.

A beautiful woman delights the eye; a wise woman, the understanding; a pure one, the soul. - Minna Antrim

Words to make her feel special

Make your loved ones feel special whenever you are near them. Here are some sweet words for her that will make her smile.

Know that no matter where life takes us, you will always be the only one for me.

There is nothing that can compare to your beauty, an ideal woman that every man would love to have in their life. You are unique in every way.

I really never thought I'd feel this way about someone. But then you came along. You've made me believe in soul mates.

Every time I see your gorgeous face and look into your amazing eyes, I fall in love with you more and more, and it feels like heaven to know that we are together.

I am convinced that you belong to me. I know that because I can feel your heart thumping aloud merrily for me. That's how it should be, my love.

It is said beauty lies in the eyes who behold it, which is true because my eyes will always perceive you as the most beautiful person ever.

I always thought nothing could give me butterflies in my stomach, but ever since you came into my life, I have experienced the feeling every day.

Spending every second with you is my life's mission. There is nowhere I'd rather be other than in your loving arms.

I was dreaming of a beautiful angel, and I just realized that you are my angel, the most beautiful thing that has ever happened to me.

I have become a better person because of your presence in my life. I could never wish for a better person to call a lover.

I was happy before I met you, but now I realize that I never truly understood happiness. You make every day of my life better by just being in it.

I guess I am just lucky to have such a beautiful person like you in my life, and even my words will fail to describe the love I have for such a beautiful and amazing person like you.

Looking into your eyes, I can see a whole new Universe. You're my soulmate, my best friend, my home.

I love everything about you: your mind, your sense of humour, your positivity, your outlook on life, your soul, your goals and desire, and of course, your beauty.

The night sky is magical, but its magic will never be as serene as a moment I share with you. If that moment is spent stargazing together, even better.

Your intelligence and passion are so attractive to me, among many other things. I would never stop writing if I wrote down why I love you.

I can't say what my life would be without you, but I would be laughing a lot less.

Your love is driving me crazy; from the moment I met you, I knew you were the one. Your beauty, your love, and your care are unimaginable.

I sometimes struggle to see the beauty that surrounds us, but then you call and ask me how I am. I feel only joy in those moments.

Life's like this weird complex puzzle. Everything fits together in one way or another. You're my missing puzzle piece.

Never be ashamed of who you are. You are beautiful, you are loved. You are needed. You are worth it. Promise me you won't forget that. - Jennifer Nettles

I cannot stop myself from staring at you because you are so beautiful that I am unable to take my eyes off your beautiful face.

Darling, tonight you look beautiful, and it is getting difficult for me to remove my eyes from your beautiful face.

I always dreamed that I could find an angel, a beautiful and perfect girl. Then I found you, you are so beautiful, girl.

Even if I am still asleep, I can still see your beauty, your beauty is not only outward; it runs into your soul where only the heart can see it.

You’re proof that God is the best and perfect artist. He has beautifully carved and designed your form and frame. You’re the most beautiful of all women.

If there's anyone out there that looks a bit like me or just feels a little bit out of place just trying to get into performing, you are beautiful; embrace it. You are intelligent; embrace it. You are powerful; embrace it. - Michaela Coel

Short beauty quotes for her

You are beautiful message encourages some to practice self-love and self-acceptance. Belo is a list of short quotes you can share with your loved ones.

Your beauty is out of the world.

Tall, thin, curvy, short – whatever you are, you are beautiful. - Demi Lovato

You are beautiful just the way you are. - Nick Vujicic

One glance at you, that’s all it takes to make my heart beat faster.

I can feel you; I can feel your beautiful soul even though my eyes don’t open.

And in her smile, I see something more beautiful than the stars. - Beth Revis

Life is beautiful, and so are you. - Debasish Mridha

You're beautiful. If you believe it, they'll believe it. - Victoria Scott

You're a beautiful flower; fall fearlessly. - Akash S. Bansal

When I look at you, I believe that beauty will save the world.

You are beautiful. You are smart. You are important. - Kathryn Stockett

Sunrises and sunsets have become so much more beautiful ever since I met you.

God must love me a lot when he let you – a perfect creation – stand by me.

It's okay to wake up and look however you look. You are beautiful regardless. - Ella Mai

You are beautiful and perfect and lovely however you are. - Ariana Grande

You’re beautiful. Don't let anyone tell you otherwise.

Because of your smile, you make life more beautiful. - Thich Nhat Hanh

She was as beautiful as the devil and twice as dangerous. - Dashiell Hammett

You are good enough, smart enough, beautiful enough, strong enough. - Lolly Daskal

Try your hardest to be confident in who you are. You are enough - you are beautiful. - Meagan Tandy

You are a beautiful and wonderful soul. Recognize and illuminate it. - Lailah Gifty Akita

It’s that heart of gold and stardust soul that makes you beautiful. - R.M. Broderick

I call you beautiful, but you are more than amazing.

You are imperfect, permanently and inevitably flawed. And you are beautiful. - Amy Bloom

If you think you are beautiful in a scene, you will come across as beautiful. - Helen McCrory

You're like a grey sky. You're beautiful, even though you don't want to be. - Jasmine Warga

Inspirational quotes for a beautiful girl

Receiving a meaningful compliment on one's beauty can brighten one's day. It improves their general happiness and well-being. Here are inspirational quotes you can share.

Sometimes it can be as easy as telling yourself that you are beautiful. - Ashley Graham

If you realized how beautiful you are, you would fall on your own feet. - Byron Katie

If roses could talk, they would not boast of their beauty because they know that they have always been beautiful. - Michael Bassey Johnson

I think whenever there’s potential for beauty, beauty can be found. And everything has the potential for beauty. - Kamand Kojouri

Yes, you are beautiful. You are beautiful in all your inimitable ways. You are beautiful in all your charming ways. You are beautiful in all your unique ways. Yes, you are beautiful! - Avijeet Das

At some point, the girl who never thinks she is pretty will believe she is. And she is beautiful. - Emily R. McCormick

Your beauty cannot be ignored, it is something unbelievable because it not only pleases my eyes but also warms my heart

Today, especially today, her skin is more radiant than ever, and she has always been tempting; her look ennobles the world view and her odour ashamed the most fragrant flowers.

I want to kiss her because I can’t think of any other way to fully express the beauty that she is. I want her to know that I see her as perfect. That she is perfect.

When you see something beautiful, you are actually recognizing that you are beautiful and it's your ability to see the beauty that is the beautiful thing. - Michael Stasko

You are beautiful. And your faith is beautiful, but sometimes the essence of beauty is its fragility. - Richard Boone

Your soul is like an ocean, it doesn't matter how deep I dive into your depths, I will never reach the bottom. You are beautiful, my sweetheart.

Beauty is unbearable, drives us to despair, offering us for a minute the glimpse of an eternity that we should like to stretch out over the whole of time. - Albert Camus

If you look closely at a tree, you'll notice its knots and dead branches, just like our bodies. What we learn is that beauty and imperfection go together wonderfully. You are so beautiful to me. - Matthew Fox

If I got a chance to pick anything in this world, you know you will be my choice over and over because you are my beautiful angel.

It's not the face, but the expressions on it. It's not the voice but what you say. It's not how you look in that body but the thing you do with it. You are beautiful. - Stephanie Meyer

Because you are beautiful. I enjoy looking at beautiful people, and I decided a while ago not to deny myself the simpler pleasures of existence. - John Green

For beautiful eyes, look for the good in others; for beautiful lips, speak only words of kindness; and for poise, walk with the knowledge that you are never alone. - Audrey Hepburn

The fountain of beauty is the heart, and every generous thought illustrates the walls of your chamber. - Francis Quarles

A woman whose smile is open and whose expression is glad has a kind of beauty no matter what she wears. - Anne Roiphe

For the girls who love with all their heart although it always gets broken. To girls who think it's over. To real girls, to all girls: You're beautiful. - Zayn Malik

Imperfections are beauty, madness is genius, and it’s better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring. - Marilyn Monroe

You are the most beautiful and wonderful idea God had, He drew you to complete me and make me the happiest man in the universe. I love you, beautiful!

Try to overcome your doubt. Believe you are beautiful. Look at yourself through someone else's green eyes. - Max Bemis

My love, your beauty is like a rare flower that blooms in the midst of a vast garden. Your captivating presence draws me in like a bee to nectar. Your natural grace and poise make you effortlessly alluring.

How do you romantically say you are beautiful?

You can tell someone they are beautiful in a variety of ways, such as by buying them flowers or a nice outfit that will make them shine. You can also send them texts on a regular basis to simply affirm to them that you are proud to have them in your life.

How do you give a good compliment?

A compliment can have a big and long-lasting impact on the person who receives it. Compliments not only make people feel good, but they are also an excellent icebreaker for conversation. As a result, when complimenting someone, focus on something specific that you find beautiful.

A few you are beautiful messages each day can help bring out the smile on your loved one's face. Receiving a message affirming their beauty can help boost their confidence and self-image.

Legit.ng recently published an article with heartfelt good morning messages for your wife. Sending a good morning message shows your wife that she is the first person on your mind as you wake up.

It creates an emotional connection and strengthens the bond between the two of you, reminding her that she is loved and cherished. It also demonstrates your thoughtfulness and care for your wife's well-being.

