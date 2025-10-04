Mixed reactions have followed a video of a Nigerian prophetess sharing bags of rice and yams to her church members

In the short clip, the prophetess gave directions as church members came forward and took their portions

Some social media users faulted some church members for kneeling while receiving the food items

A video of a Nigerian prophetess distributing bags of rice and yams to her church members has sparked reactions on social media.

The prophetess posted the clip on TikTok, explaining why she decided to give her members the food items.

She wrote:

"Feed your flock with food and God’s word, it is a reference to spiritual leadership and care, 1 Peter 5 : 2) instructs leaders to care for God’s flock willingly, not for selfish gain, but out of a ready mind, you that have the heart of giving may God give you speed in Jesus Christ name Amen."

In the short clip, the prophetess was seated and monitored things as church members came forward to receive the food items.

Some knelt in appreciation to the prophetess, a display that a section of netizens faulted. At the time of this report, the video had garnered over 86k views on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Prophetess kind gesture elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the prophetess' kind gesture below:

templeikechukwu1 said:

"Make I brown down cus u wan give me small bag of rice and yam ? Say u be who ?"

chief Erhuvwu ogheneovo ♥️♥️ said:

"Ma'am i need you in Kokori inland delta state we want to enjoyed your ministry."

ify said:

"God bless d giver & bless d receiver too."

DÀ___JÉFF⭐️ said:

"What are u feeling like madam."

chikeluo said:

"Calculate the title paid from January till now with your offering and the time you spend there and the effort you have given to that church and know if it wants that 1 tuba of yarn and one painter of rice."

Zondi Simelane said:

"This is my biggest prayer and wish to have a ministry of giving food in South Africa."

Manny Gadgets said:

"Because of this, We go suspend the banters for now. But we are watching."

cambiasso joe said:

"Why una dey kneel down for her? Chai Nigerians."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a pastor had shared fufu and soup to his church members.

Pastor distributes bags of rice to members

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor had shared bags of rice and yams to his members.

Pictures shared on the church's Facebook page showed many bags of rice and tubers of yams arranged in front of the altar. Reporting on the kind gesture, Niger Delta Insider stated that the foodstuffs were distributed to members after service on a Sunday.

Niger Delta Insider revealed that the pastor also shared foodstuffs to students the previous Sunday, adding that the gesture was aimed at reducing the burden of food insecurity and economic hardship people were facing. Netizens react to the pastor's kind gesture.

