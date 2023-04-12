53 paragraphs for your crush to express how you feel about them

Having a crush on someone can be exciting, but it sometimes brings a lot of butterflies, not knowing what to do or say to them. As much as you may be confident and talkative, you can end up blank with nothing to say when the person you love is involved. If you don't know what to say, consider using any of these paragraphs for your crush to express how you feel about them.

Sending romantic paragraphs to your crush can be a great way to initiate a conversation with them. All it takes is courage and being careful with your words. Discover some romantic long paragraphs to send to your crush to express your emotions without fear.

Paragraphs for your crush to make her cry

Do you have a crush on a girl in your neighbourhood? If this is the case, you should take your shot and try to contact her. You can send her any of these lovely messages for a crush to make her smile.

My life now has a new purpose since you are a part of it. You make my knees weak and give me butterflies in my tummy. It's a great sensation to be with you.

We came together underneath the stars above. What started as liking soon turned into love. I sensed a certain something in my heart that was true. I know I have waited all my life to fall in love with you.

Hey, I hope this message finds you well. I just wanted to let you know that you've been on my mind a lot lately. Every time I see your smile, hear your laugh, or just think about the way you make me feel, my heart skips a beat. So, what do you say? Are you up for taking a chance on us?

You encourage me to grow. Every part of me desires to be with every part of you. My want to be with you is unfathomable, and your presence makes me better.

You're so beautiful, thoughtful, and smart. You're a perfect angel, even when you're less than ideal. I love every part of you, faults and fabulous points alike.

Hey princess, I just wanted to tell you that you are the most beautiful girl I have ever seen. You remind me of those all-so-perfect Disney princesses that we all know.

You must be an angel sent down from Heaven to look after me. You are the perfect person for me. I don't know what I would do without you to guide, love, and support me.

I love how we can talk about anything and everything. Our conversations always flow so easily, and I feel like I can truly be myself around you. You make me feel comfortable and accepted in a way that I haven't felt before.

The important thing is I don't want to be without you for the next 20 years, or 40, or however many there are. I've gotten very used to being happy, and I love you very much indeed.

I love the way that you make me laugh, my darling. Spending time with you is so much fun. I hope that we can laugh together for the rest of my life.

I have been in love with you since day one, I don't know how it happened, and I have no idea why, but I feel blessed that it did. You are the queen of my life, and I promise I will always treat you like one.

Every day, as soon as I wake up, I think of you and wish that I was waking up with you, and every night before I fall asleep, I think of you and wish that I was falling asleep with you.

Hey, my Wonder Woman, the strongest person that I know of. You have always stood like a tree in my life and given me the courage to do amazing things, so it's high time I gave you something back. Firstly, I love you so much that I could spend the rest of my life with you without thinking twice.

Words may fail to express how much I love you, but my deeds will never fail to show my love for you. I loved you yesterday and today and will love you until there's no tomorrow!

I love you not only as a partner. I love you as a best friend, a shoulder to cry on, and a beacon of strength and hope. You are everything to me.

You still fascinate and inspire me. You influence me for the better. You're the object of my desire, the number 1 Earthly reason for my existence.

I love you not only for what you are but for what I am when I am with you. I love you for what you have made of yourself and for what you are making of me. I love you for the part of me that you bring out.

Your love attacked my body and melted my soul. If ever two were one, then I plus you will be one. Your love gives me more delight than a whole bag of gold. I will love you forever.

Paragraphs for your crush to make him cry

Approaching a guy you have a crush on can be difficult at times. Nonetheless, being bold is always good, and these long sweet messages for crush might be a great discussion starter.

I want to hear your voice every day because it gives my heart joy. I can't survive a day with the thought of not having you around me. I'll be with you at every given point in life because I find fulfilment around you.

Even after such a long time, talking and being with you makes me want to fall in love with you again and again. No matter how much I talk to you, it still feels like butterflies in my stomach, just like the first time I spoke to you.

Your tenderness and warmth take my breath away. When I'm down, I think of your lovely face, and your tenderness and soft touch make me feel immensely happy. I love you with all of my heart.

I feel your heart so close to mine when I'm lying by your side. I thought the sun had risen in your eyes when I first saw your face. I've yearned for your touch, my love, during my long lonely time.

You are so precious to me, and I wish you knew how much you mean to me. You transformed my life into the best that I could ever have imagined. The day I saw you, and when I first looked into your eyes, I could see the rest of my life in them!

My every desire and fantasy became a reality when you brought sunshine into my life. You complete me. Your soothing words make me smile, and your warm hugs make me feel better. I'm overwhelmed with gratitude.

You are on my mind, be it night or day. You are my first thought in the morning and the last thought at night. I cannot imagine my life without you. You make me so happy that you make me want to fall in love with you again.

There is something about you that makes my body come alive. I can't explain what it feels like, but I know it is the best feeling in the world.

I can't believe we have such a beautiful life together. I am so glad I found someone like you who is equally a bit naughty, loving, and responsible.

The moment I met you, you stole my heart. But I'm kinda not mad at you for that. I think that I've become a better person because of it.

You abandoned me and left me all alone. I can't stop my lonely tears from falling in your absence. Come back soon, my love, and help me get back on my feet. I will love you like no other for the rest of my life.

I'll cherish every part of you. Your fresh and tender kisses give me a sigh of bliss. Hold me close and tell me how much you miss me. Without you beside me, I can't survive. I love myself when you make me a part of your heart.

Your smile is infectious. Every time I see you smile, it makes my day a little brighter. It's like the world stops for a moment, and all I can focus on is you.

Can I say something special to you? You are everything to me; even the breath I breathe is less important than yours. You are awesomely special, my love.

Life means a whole new thing to me because of you. Every moment of my life, I remain grateful to God for sending such an amazing man into my life. I love you, my dearest.

Cute things to say to your crush in a text message paragraph

Initiate a conversation with your crush by sending them some cute texts and messages. This will help you get closer to each other, and you never know if it can lead to something great in the future.

Even in my lowest moments, the thought of you being mine keeps me going. You have no idea how happy you make me. Please know that even if the whole world is against you, I will always have your back.

You looked tantalizing yesterday. How can one person be beautiful to that extent? You are the most beautiful woman I have ever laid my eyes on, and each day makes me fall deeper in love with you.

Dear crush, please receive this text from someone who will love you till the end. I have fallen in love with you since I saw you. You are not only beautiful on the inside but on the outside too.

I always know that no words can describe how wonderful you are, but I try to think of them daily. May you be the employee of the month this month, and may everyone recognize the effort you put in.

I have been gathering the confidence to tell you you are my crush. You are the yin to my yang, the white to my black, the treble to my bass. You complete me with ease and perfection, and I am glad I know you.

Oh dear crush, you have been my recovery and the perfect match for me. You have shown me how to be strong and taught me crucial life skills. This message is to thank you and wish you a good day as you continue your endeavours.

Whenever I fall asleep, I dream that you are by my side. No words can describe the depression and loneliness I experience when I realize that I am only cuddling a pillow and not you.

Every time we spend time together, I feel excited, as if it is the first time I am meeting you. Having you around is like being with a magic wand that brings light and happiness into my life. So it's no wonder I always look forward to spending more time with you.

I was dumbfounded when I saw you for the first time, and ever since then, I can't get you off my mind.

I'm constantly amazed by your intelligence and your creativity. You have this unique perspective on the world that I find so captivating. Every time we talk, I feel like I learn something new from you.

I love the way you smile. The way you walk captures my attention. I love the way you talk. There's absolutely nothing that I don't love about you. Why not be mine?

You are the most precious person in my life. Seeing you takes my breath away. If this is how true love feels, then I don't ever want to come out of this.

You have such a kind heart. I've seen you go out of your way to help others and make them feel better, and it's truly inspiring. Your compassion and empathy are some of the things I admire most about you.

I used to love daydreaming. I used to come up with all sorts of fantasies and sometimes wished they were real. And then I met you. That's when I realized that I no longer needed my daydreams. Reality had become so much better with you around.

Whenever I daydream about my future, you always find your way into my thoughts. The idea of having you by my side forever makes me smile instantly.

I know that my day was a success if I made you smile. It might sound odd to you, but that's what I live for. When I see you laughing, I know I did the right thing. I know that I succeeded as a person.

Whenever I hang out with you, I wish the moment would last forever. I wish the day never ends so we never have to part. Your presence makes me happy, and you might think I'm exaggerating, but I swear I've never felt this way as I feel when I'm with you.

Before you, I never thought that a person could make you feel excited and relaxed at the same time. I never thought your heart could beat faster yet still feel so calm.

The moment I met you, you stole my heart. But I'm kind of not mad at you for that. I think that I've become a better person because of it.

Use the above paragraphs for your crush to express your feelings and lettings your crush know how you value them. Sometimes it may not go as expected, but airing what you feel deeply is always good.

