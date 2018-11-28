100+ sweet things to say to your girlfriend to make her happy

What things can you say to your girlfriend to make her happy? How can you make her feel special? You do not need a lot of words; just a few short lines make the best sweet things to say to your girlfriend.

Guys, making a woman happy is not an uphill task, it is easier than you think. You do not need to have all the money in the world to know how to make a woman happy.

Women love expressive men who are not afraid to tell them how they feel. Guys, if you can learn how to say sweet things to your girl, you will have the best relationship in the world.

Beautiful things to say to your girlfriend to make her happy when she's sad

Do you want to how to please your girl with only your words? Do you want to know how to make your girlfriend happy without going over the top?

We have gathered the sweetest and most beautiful words you can choose from to brighten her day and change her mood from gloom to bloom.

I know you are feeling down, but please cheer up my sunshine the world needs your smile to survive.

Your whispers are my favourite sound, your name is my favourite word, your arms is my home.

You can count on me dear, because I will always be there for you, no matter what you need.

Our love is better than a rose because it has no thorns.

You came into my life and turned it into gold. Thank you, baby.

Spending a day without you makes me feel like I had lived an entire year without water. Your love sustains me, my dear.

I do not think giving you my heart is enough. If could, I would give you the moon, the sun, the stars and the seven seas.

I am grateful your love found me even when I did not deserve to be loved.

Like a well-watered garden, my love for you is always fresh.

Loving you hurts sometimes but still, I prefer it to everything else.

Baby, the only other world I want to live in is right inside you, feeling warm and cosy.

I love you so much that sometimes I feel like my soul belongs to you.

Seeing your beautiful face every morning is the next best thing after the morning light I love you.

I would do anything to keep you satisfied and safe.

You are the light that shines in my heart. You have taken my darkness away.

Cute quotes for your girlfriend to make her smile

I love all the stars in the sky, but you shine brighter than them all.

Our love is sweet only because we are perfect for each other

When you need someone to be there for you, I’ll be right there by your side always!

I valiant man is not scared of death but living without his love scares him to death.

There is no point to stare at the clouds at night; the stars are in your eyes, my beloved.

A women's smile tells a lot about her heart, then your's is priceless.

Life is fantastic but what is life without you.

Your heart is the only world I want to spend my whole life.

I do not have any fantasies, I already have a fantastic woman.

Your love is like the sweetest dream, I do not want to wake up from it.

Now that you have entered my heart, I have locked its doors and threw the keys away.

If there were no smartphones in this world, I would climb your window every minute of the day just to tell you how beautiful you are.

You came into my world and you brought its colours back.

Each time we look into each other's eyes I know you are the one for me now, and forever.

You are the special one with all the love that I need.

You quench the thirst of my soul with your voice, so call me ASAP.

Is there anything better than love, because that is how I feel for you.

The day I met you, I found my missing piece.

A beautiful woman's imperfections are what make her perfect. You are beautiful

Babe, I was praying to angels to watch over you but the angels told me not to bother because you are an angel too.

Things to say to your girlfriend to make her happy when she's mad

These phrases will help you to calm your girlfriend whenever she's mad at you:

You look so cute when you are angry.

Even in your hottest anger, you are still the sweetest thing in the world to me.

I know you are mad at me, please forgive me, my love, I can not do without you.

Please tell me what I need to do to earn your forgiveness. If you want me to bring you the moon I will.

I apologize for offending you today honey, and I apologize for my future errors. I do not want to hurt you again.

Many girls lose their decorum when they are angry, but not you babe. You are classy even when you are angry.

I would rather you be angry with me forever than for me to live without you for a day; because even in your anger your sweetness still flows like honey.

I know I was wrong, please forgive sweet girl, I promise to make it up to you.

Seeing you displeased brings tears to my eyes. I do not ever want to see you unhappy.

I will write my apology on the sun to let the whole to know I regret making you mad. Even if the sun burns me I do not mind, I will do anything to save our love.

What can I say to my girlfriend to make her smile?

Is your girl having a bad day and you are not there to cheer her up? These nice things to say to your girlfriend below will assure her that you will always be there for her no matter what she is going through.

I remember our first date, it was the most beautiful day of the year.

No matter what you are going through, you can talk to me love, I will always listen.

Babe, just tell me what to do to make things better. Your wish is forever my command.

I am not like a bird that flies away when the tree is down, I will always stand by you.

I am never going to leave you no matter how rough things get.

You have shared your love with me, share your pain with me too and let me take it away.

The reason why I love you: You are my lucky charm.

Just tell what to do to make you feel better, I will stop until I get it done.

Last night I prayed to God to give you all my share of happiness, and give me all your share of pain. I do not want to see you sad.

The reason I tell you I am stronger than you is not to Lord it over you, but to let you that I am strong enough to carry your burdens.

What are some sweet things to say to a girl?

I love you so much that sometimes i do not think your love is what's flowing in my veins instead of blood.

Like rushing rain in a desert, your love rejuvenates my life.

I prayed to God for a love that would stay and He gave me a love that would last ages.

You have stolen my heart that is why I can not breathe without you.

Your smile is the best birthday present in the world.

Thank you for loving me.

Baby, I know you came down from heaven because everything about you is pure.

Sometimes I do not want to pray for you, not because I do not love you. But because I am scared your fellow angels might come to take you away.

You are the crown of my glory, the fountain from where my life flows out from.

Your character is like the morning dew, it is soothing and comforting.

Using many adjectives to explain your beauty is pointless because there is simply no one like you.

If loving you was against the law, I’d be happy to spend the rest of my life in prison.

Your beauty is the reason stars shine at night.

The joy of having you in my life is life to my bones.

Sweet things to say to your girlfriend to make her happy

What are cute things to say to your girlfriend? You don't have to give her many gifts or take her on expensive dates to make her happy; just tell her a couple of sweet words.

This list of romantic things to say to your girlfriend will do the trick:

Babe, all I want is to do tonight is hold you in my arms and slow dance to midnight blues.

I don’t understand how a girl as amazing as you are can be real.

I will cross many seas, jump over the moon if I have to, to get to lay in your arms.

If I come to this world a second time my only choice would still be you.

The only future I want is the one that seems like I am in a romance novel with you.

You are brighter than the stars, cooler than the moon, and hotter than the sun.

Your morning kiss is better than the world's most expensive coffee.

I love you more than I love my life.

You are the only star of my life's romance story.

I value your kisses and hugs than food.

I will quit my job if I have to, just to spend every hour with you, my queen.

I want to be with you until the end of eternity.

I have no space in my life for another love, you have filled me completely.

I would be so lost without you and your love.

I will do anything for you . I will bring you the moon, I will bring you the stars; I will do anything.

You make loving you easy for me. You are the best woman.

Having a love like yours is a gift I will forever be grateful for in this life, and the one to come.

Babe, you are lovelier than the sweet and pleasant morning dew.

Honey, thinking of you brighten up the worst of my days.

Sweetheart, if all I have is you my world is perfect.

Lovely things to say to make your girlfriend happy

Baby, all I want to do is run my fingers through your hair and kiss you softly under the moonlight.

The only way I want to spend my weekends is spooning with you on my couch.

I found the purpose of my life the day I met you.

Oh, how my soul longs for your kisses every morning sweetheart.

I call you sweet because your gorgeous lips taste like honey.

Baby, let's some time off from the rest of the world, immersed in the ocean of this great love of ours.

Your love is perfection in spirit and soul.

Babe, I love how you hold me tight with your right, and run the fingers on your left all over the back of my neck.

Sugar, I just want to let you know that our midnight dances are my favourite sport.

My love for you will last two lifetimes.

Choosing you was the best decision I’ve ever made.

How can I make my girlfriend feel special?

Love is an encapsulating feeling, it fills the heart, body, and soul. This is why lovers are always looking for new ways to express their feelings. Make her feel special with these words.

I would do anything to make it to you whenever you call.

I have been through many love and lust, honey, you are the best of both worlds.

You make me so happy just by being yourself.

A moment without you feels like a lifetime in hell.

I have never loved anyone or anything in this world more than I love you.

You are the best risk I ever took.

Loving you is a sweetness to my soul .

I can always count on you to turn my day around.

A thousand years with you will still feel like a few hours.

I thought love was for losers until I met you. Now I am a believer.

My happily ever after began the day I met you.

Your eyes, your lips, your smile; your body is perfect for me.

Nothing else is like the magic you make me feel.

Hey girl, I will hold you close and never let go.

You are the only way to my heart.

One moment I spend with you is worth more than a lifetime without you.

Your beauty is like a heavenly glow.

Cute things to text your girlfriend to make her smile

If you have been asking, "How can I impress my girlfriend with words?" Well, you can use any of these sentences:

To me, you are the definition of happiness.

You are sweeter than a box of chocolates.

I could get lost in your eyes for an eternity.

My dreams have come alive now that i have you.

You motivate me to reach for shooting stars.

I fell in love with you the moment I first saw you smile.

Your smile set me on fire.

I will always fight to make our relationship work.

I know that God answers prayers the first time you kiss me

You are a wonderful lover and friend.

Even when we are apart my heart stays with you.

The more I love you, the more I become a better person.

Being loved by you makes me feel stronger.

I wish I could spend every moment wrapped in your arms.

You are the sweetest give I have ever been given.

I have got your love and it is enough.

I promise to always, kiss you, love you, and shield you.

Darling, you are my destiny.

You are an amazing being. You have the beauty of a goddess.

30 sweet messages for her

For the guys who have been asking, "What can I say to my girlfriend to make her smile?", here are 30 sweet messages for her that you can send to your girl at any time of the day to let her know how you feel about her:

You are the only reason I sing love songs.

Give me a thousand hours and I will write a thousand love songs for you.

I will love no other girl except you.

I will only fall deeper in love with you, I can not love you less.

Our meeting is still the sweetest even of my life.

From the moment I met you, I know that you were a special gift I need in my life.

I do not think I deserve you, heaven just decided to bless me.

I want to hold onto you forever and never let go.

You are the joy of my morning.

I am so lucky to have you as both my girlfriend and my best friend.

You came into my life and took my sorrow away.

Even in death, my spirit will still long for you

No one can compare with you, you are the best human on earth.

Your laughter is like the sweet voices of angels singing.

My heart leaps with joy when I think of you.

The feelings you give me is like fire in my bones.

Your body drives me wild.

One look at you and I forget all of my problems.

I love running my hands through your hair, and I like the way it makes you feel.

Whenever I am close to you, I feel electricity runs through my veins.

You are lovelier than a garden of roses.

If my veins are sliced, all that will flow out is my love for you.

I have counted my days, and I think God gifted them to me to spend with you.

The way your body responds to mine is the most awesome feeling on earth.

You mended my broken heart and healed my world. I love you, baby!

Your soft kisses fill my veins with fire.

Your love is a healer, it gets me through the toughest of days.

Sweetheart, you set my body on fire with desire!

Your beautiful eyes are priceless pearls from the creator of the universe.

You have touched my soul and made it complete.

I love you so much, it has become tangible. I can see it, I feel it and I taste it.

You are my hiding place, my song in all seasons, you are the only future I see.

Make use of these sweet things to say to your girlfriend to make her happy. She needs to know just how much you love her.

