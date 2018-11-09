50+ heart touching sorry messages for a boyfriend: Best apology messages

Being in a functional relationship requires dedicated effort from both partners. When two people are in love, they can sometimes have some falling out. When this happens, social convention dictates that the wrong party apologizes to the offended party. For a girlfriend, some well-thought touching sorry messages for a boyfriend might be all that is needed to settle an otherwise tense situation.

An silhouette image of a couple kissing. Photo: pixabay.com, @dmitrisvestikas1969 (modified by author)

While it is not always easy, apologizing to your boyfriend after offending him plays a part in solving the issue and strengthening the relationship.

Amazing sorry messages for a boyfriend

If you have been wondering how to say sorry to a boyfriend in a romantic way, here are some amazing sorry messages for him to help mend the rift.

Heartwarming apology messages for a boyfriend

Figuring out how to apologize to your boyfriend after a fight is essential after doing something that upset him. Here are some profound and heartwarming apologies to your boyfriend.

I think my thoughts and words have been dark clouds hovering over me. However, your kind forgiveness should become my sun. I am deeply sorry.

I am sorry for being jealous and looking into your private messages and emails. Let me know how I make things right.

I keep asking myself, how could I not believe the most handsome sweetest guy in the world? But, I am sorry, my love.

I am deeply sorry to bombard you with all the anger and bitterness. I did not think about our relationship and your feelings. I was not even angry with you. I am sorry, and I hope we can still be a couple.

I feel so sorry for doubting the best guy in the world. Your looks are brighter than the sun, and your words are sweeter than honey. I promise never to be possessive again.

Sometimes I feel that you are getting tired of me, and it drives me crazy. I am sorry you had to witness my crazy side, and I promise it will not happen again.

Please give me your hand, and I will put it right on my heart so that you can hear it beating, and every beat will shout, 'I am sorry.'

I thought that I would never hurt you, but I did. It breaks my heart to think of how upset you are. I wish I could erase this day from our memories. I am so sorry.

Please close your eyes and hug me tight; think of you and me tonight. I am so sorry I did wrong, but I want to change it all.

Only now do I understand how much you mean to me. My heart will stop beating if you are not around. My face will never smile without you by my side. I am sorry that I hurt you.

Sweet apology messages for a boyfriend

A beautiful flower alongside a heartwarming apology. Photo: pixabay.com, @Bessi (modified by author)

Are you looking for a sweet sorry message for a boyfriend? Here are some that can easily melt his heart and get him to forgive you.

I know that my temper is too hot. However, my love for you burns more. Will you forgive me, please?

My eyes can cry no more. Please feel all the pain from deep inside my heart and forgive me.

You know that you are the most important person in my life, right? I am sure that the gentleman you are can easily forgive me. Will you please forgive me?

I miss your smile, and I miss your hugs. I miss our happy moments together. I understand that I was wrong. Please forgive me, baby. Let us move on.

I would not say I like it when cute girls flirt with you. But I swear that I will never lose my cool again if such a lovely person as you can forgive me.

Every couple is just like a package. It contains happy smiles, sad moments and times of indifference. All these are wrapped into forgiveness which is the most powerful of all packages. So let us repair our package and forget about the pain.

Do you remember how you promised to do anything for me? All I am asking for is your forgiveness. I hope it is something you can do to save me.

Even in my wildest dreams, I always see us happy together, even when we do not talk. While this silence lasts, would you please forgive me?

Everything for me is vanity without your forgiveness. Can you ease my pain, dear? I still love you so much.

I am not perfect, but I promise I will do my best to become the perfect girlfriend because I love you to the moon and back. Please forgive me.

Emotional apology messages for your boyfriend

A beautiful apology message with a love heart in the background. Photo: pixabay.com, @2023852 (modified by author)

When apologizing to a boyfriend, your message needs to reflect your remorse. Here are some emotional apology messages.

The sweet love and kindness we share seem to have been blemished by my selfish mind. I apologize that you had to go through this mess. I regret being mad at you and sincerely hope you can forgive me.

Please accept my apology. Let us please move forward. I promise I will stop acting so angry and instead start being naughty for you.

I am posting my sincere apology in front of everyone I care about. It is all over the internet, including Facebook and Instagram. I am hoping you will accept it and forgive me.

I apologize for acting like a crazy person today. I swear it was not the real me. I am asking you to forget today's events, sweetheart. Let us pretend it was not real, okay?

Sometimes my crazy mind makes big mistakes, but I love you so much deep in my heart. So please look inside my soul and forget all the bad words I said. I am sorry for being so selfish.

It breaks my heart when we do not speak. I want to cry, but I have no tears left. Would you please accept my apology and show me your sweet smile?

Apologies have never been my strong suit. However, I did not mean to hurt you. I only wanted some actions, and now I tender my apology. Will you give me just one kiss?

My face becomes ugly when I cry too much. I want to apologize and hope you can make me pretty again. It is your power over me.

I wish I had a magic wand to voice my apologies to your heart. Unfortunately, you are not here right now, so I am sending you this message hoping that you can forgive me.

My dear prince, your princess has to apologize. She was wrong, but she can still become your queen if you find it in you to be her king and forgive her.

Baby, we promised not to allow anything to get in our way. But I am sorry for the mistake I made that disappointed and angered you. I am also terribly sorry about what happened. I hope and pray that you can forgive me. Please accept me back in the warmth of your arms.

The only certain thing is that you deserve the best. And what I gave you by hurting your feelings was the absolute worse. I am genuinely sorry for all I have done. I love you.

Amazing apology text messages to send your boyfriend

An emotional and profound apology message. Photo: pixabay.com, @Bessi (modified by author)

How do I get the perfect apology message to my boyfriend if we are not talking? Sometimes, the falling out between two lovers can be so intense that they do not physically see each other. In such a case, one of the best ways to apologize is through a text message. Here are some great texts to choose from.

Life is about the simple things: the way your smile lights up the room, the way your kiss feels on my cheek. I am sorry, my love, our relationship got complicated. Let us go back to the way it was.

My days are filled with anguish and regret because of my folly, and my nights are filled with regrets and wishes for the beautiful love that we shared. I am ashamed of what I have done. I am sorry. Please forgive me.

I look up to you so much. I look at you with high honour and respect. Since I made a mistake and made you upset, I am currently ashamed. I hope you can still give me a chance to change and make it up to you.

I am the luckiest person on this planet for having a boyfriend like you. But I always cause you some headaches. I promise to become the best person that you can be proud of. I am sorry for the wrongdoings I made.

Do you know how great my love for you is? I say that it is immeasurable. That time when I made a mistake, my heart tremble and cry because I do not want to lose you. Please talk to me.

I miss you more than you can conceive. I need you more than you can believe. I love you more than you can receive. All I can do is remember and grieve. I made you leave. I am asking for your forgiveness.

I know that it may be hard for you to understand it right now, but I love you more than humanly possible. You truly are the best thing that has happened to me, and I am terribly sorry for hurting your feelings. I love you.

I looked into the eyes of a sensitive, caring man and saw pain. Knowing that I caused it broke my heart. Give me the chance to replace your hurt with the love and joy we once had.

The only thing I can think right now is how silly I have been. I managed to hurt the feelings of the only person that I love more than everything else in this world. I am terribly sorry, and I wish that one day you can forgive me.

Without you, life has no song. There is no joy in my step, no anticipation in my day. But a tiny flame of hope burns somewhere deep inside, warming me just enough that I continue to pray for your forgiveness.

My mouth is sorry for the words it spoke. My soul is grieving over the heart it broke. My eyes are hoping to see you again. My heart is hoping to win you again.

Sincere sorry messages for him

Lovely flowers and a heartwarming apology message. Photo: pixabay.com, @pixel2013 (modified by author)

Being genuine is perhaps the most important aspect of a good apology text to a boyfriend. When drafting that sorry msg for him, ensure that your words come from deep within you and convey what you feel. Here are some well-thought sincere apology messages.

For the last few days, I feel so lonely. I am missing the sweetest hug of my boyfriend. I am missing the nice words while my husband is talking. I am missing the kindest smile of my husband. I am sorry honey, please forgive me for my actions that hurt you.

Dear, I am guilty of what I have done. I beg your forgiveness. You are a man with a big heart. I love you even in times of challenges like this. This will never happen again.

If one sorry can end the fight between us, I take the initiative. I am sorry, please forget everything and let us make a fresh start.

Ever since we started dating, you have done all I ever asked you to. So, as one last favour, please forgive me so that I can start doing everything that you want me to. I am sorry.

This world is worthless for me without you. And I am so stupid that I hurt you knowing this fact well. I love you, please forget my mistake and forgive me again. I love you a lot.

It is so annoying that everything came over you. You paid for my mistake; I deeply regret that. I know I do not deserve this, but please forgive me.

My life is spinning out of control, and I have no one to blame but myself. I need the support and security of your love to get my life together again. Know that I love you and did not mean to hurt you.

I strive to be a woman of worth, a woman who keeps her word, a woman of warmth. But I make mistakes. I have learned so much from this one, and I promise not to repeat my hurtful actions.

Some individuals like me are born to commit mistakes, and some individuals like you are born to forgive individuals like me. And when they are together, they become the best couple. I love you. Please forgive me.

I get really annoyed when pretty girls try to flirt with you. Since I am your girlfriend, I cannot help but feel blue. But I promise that I will not lose my cool next time when girls see you and drool. I am sorry.

You have no idea what I would give right now to have you hold me in your arms like you did before all of this happens. My life truly feels empty without you in it. I am really sorry for everything, and I hope that you can forgive me, so we start over. I love you.

Is it too late to say that I am sorry? I hope it is not because my heart will break into million little pieces if you do not want me anymore. I have made a huge mistake, and I will do anything to make it up to you.

The perfect, well-thought sorry messages for a boyfriend can be the difference between staying together and breaking apart after a fight. Luckily, you do not need to struggle to craft that perfect apology.

