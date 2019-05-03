225+ good morning love quotes and text messages for her

It feels good when the person you love reciprocates the feelings. There are many things you can do for the woman you love to keep the emotions alive. For instance, start your day by sending her cute love messages. This article lists refreshing good morning love messages for her.

A woman feels special and loved when she wakes up to a romantic good morning message or quote from her partner. A simple sweet good morning message can have her smiling all day.

Romantic good morning love messages for her

A good morning text from a lover can make the day more beautiful. It can preoccupy one's mind and give them the joy and peace they need to overcome a troublesome day. Check out these love messages and romantic good morning quotes for her:

You’re my paradise; I’d happily be stranded with you forever. Enjoy your morning, darling.

Boost your energy by waking up early. Good morning, dear.

You are competent, caring, and skilled. You will succeed with your virtue. Wishing you a happy start, love!

Write your own story! Fill the empty pages with beautiful memories. I wish you a bright morning, love.

Learn from your past, don't repeat the mistakes, and move ahead with courage: rise and shine, babe.

Good morning to the one who makes my days awesome. You are the cutest girl I have ever seen. I love you so much.

Ignore the bed and work the extra mile for better results. Good day to you, honey.

I only want to be with you two times: Now and Forever. Have a good morning, honey.

Every day I have you in my life is a day waking up to. Have a good morning, darling.

Awesome things will happen to us today. My princess told me this in my dreams last night, and I believe her. Good morning, babe.

Smile and start your day. Be optimistic; success is calling you. Good morning, my lovely lady.

Jump-start your day with new goals and plans. Happy morning, darling.

Wake up! Activate your body and brain and focus on your dreams. I wish you success, darling.

Willpower is key to success. Be passionate about your will. Have a happy morning, my princess!

Rise early, forget about yesterday's frustration, and create a better tomorrow. May your day shine!

Forget the past, count your new days, and begin from scratch. Good morning, sweetheart.

My lonely heart is counting down to the day we meet again. Until then, have a lovely morning, beautiful!

I miss you so much this sunny morning. I wish you could be beside me. Good morning, love.

Stop daydreaming. Build a bridge between dreams and success. Have a great day, sugar!

I was listening to music last night. Suddenly, all those songs were about you. You make my heart sing. Good morning!

Good morning message to make her fall in love

Sending your girlfriend good morning messages can erase all her doubts about you. Women doubt if men love them when they rarely initiate communication. Therefore, start her days by letting her know she is on your mind.

I wish all my mornings begin with seeing you. You are my good luck charm. Good morning, Sweetheart.

I will always have you in my thoughts, no matter how busy work becomes. Good morning, my queen!

I am jealous of the alarm clock that wakes you because I cannot. I will be with you over the weekend. Have the best morning, my darling!

No distance is greater than our love. I am in yours, and you are always in my heart. Good morning, angel!

My mornings are incomplete if I do not send you hugs and positive vibes. Have a sweet morning, dear.

It is a blessing to have you in my life. Have a wonderful day, my love.

I’m delighted that we decided to be with each other. Good morning, darling!

Good morning to the prettiest girl in this world. I hope you have a fantastic day, precious.

I hope you woke up with a bright smile! May this morning usher in the best day for you.

You have no idea how much my heart races when I see you. Good morning, beautiful.

You are my first thought in the mornings and my last before I sleep. Good morning, my love.

You are far away, but your voice is stuck in my head. Good morning, love.

When you wake up every morning, always remember that I wake up thinking about you.

I can feel you around me even when you are not physically present. That’s how much of a hold you have got on me. Good morning, darling.

We will have many more mornings to be together, that I am sure about. Have a good morning, Sweetheart!

I wake up excited every morning because I chose the right girl. Have a lovely morning, my princess.

I am the most fortunate man on Earth. Calling you mine is amazing. Good morning, Sweetheart.

You are the reason I smile. I love you so much. Good morning, honey.

I’m not a morning person, but waking up to text you gives me tremendous joy.

Hot good morning messages for a girlfriend

Text your long-distance girlfriend good morning messages daily. You can record the message and send it to her as a voice note. Add calming music beats in the background to make the message more romantic.

Since I can’t wrap my arms around you, I keep you in my thoughts and prayers every morning and at bedtime. Good morning, dearest.

Although you are far away, I feel you nestled in my heart. Good morning, gorgeous

Good morning, my love! Thank you for making my life so beautiful. No one makes me smile the way you do.

I woke up cheerful because I have the woman of my dreams. Good morning, love.

The days we spent together keep me going over here. I can’t wait to be with you again. Good morning, my love.

A day without you feels like a day without sunshine! Good morning, dear.

My day starts with thoughts of our precious memories. You are the best thing I can think about. Good morning, darling.

No distance can separate us or take away my love for you. Good morning, baby!

I hope you woke up with a smile. Your smile makes my day. I love you.

I may not be there with you, but I will always be there for you. Good morning, Sweetheart.

Wake up and greet the new day. You’ll soon be in my arms again, babe. I love you!

My heart is always with you, even though we are far apart. I love you. Have a blessed morning, my precious lady.

Have a lovely day, baby. Know that you are always on my all day. I miss you more each day we are apart.

The morning sun is more radiant every morning whenever you smile at me. Good morning, my pretty lady.

I miss you more than you can imagine. Good morning, my dear!

You make me lose myself, but I do not want to be myself if you can't be with me. Have a lovely morning, dear.

Good morning to the queen of my heart. I would never tire of telling you how much I miss you because that’s how I feel.

Although we live a thousand miles away, we are always together in our hearts. I love you. Good morning, dear.

The sun lights the Earth like your eyes light up my heart. Have a good morning, my dear.

Your happiness is my priority. I always want to see you energetic in the morning. Good morning, love.

Good morning message to make her smile

People need sleep to function. So, do not wake up your lady unless it is important. You can leave a cute good morning message on her phone or put a note. She will be delighted to read it when she wakes up.

Get up, my sleeping beauty. May your charm brighten your day. May your day's plans succeed.

Every second of your day counts. So, spend it wisely. I love you, sugar pie.

You have only 24 hours in a day. Sleep, go to the beach, shop, do anything you want. I am working hard for both of us, darling! You deserve a princess' treatment.

If you wake up and it is cloudy outside, you can still have a sunny outlook on life. Happy day, dear.

Something special is waiting for you. Believe in the new beginning. Good morning, my love!

Life is complete when you experience problems or painful moments. Enjoy each morning and cherish the sweet moments.

Find out what life is teaching you. Have a bright day, my future wife!

Night has gone with the darkness. May your day be bright like the sun, my love.

Have a sweet day, love! Each morning is like a race. Keep putting one foot in front of the other.

It’s hard to change the ocean and weather, even after a good try. So, learn to sail. Have a happy morning, dearest.

Both sun and rain make a flower grow. Criticism and appreciation make someone flourish in life. Good morning, my dear.

Happy morning, honey! A butterfly was once a caterpillar. Never lose hope. Stay positive. Have a great day ahead, love.

You are my inspiration and the wind beneath my wings. Have a great morning, my best friend!

You are crafted to win and too blessed to worry about your flaws. Have a great day ahead, precious.

Thoughts of you brighten my morning. Have a wonderful day, my special lady! I love you to the moon and back.

You make each day of my life with you feel unique. You are blessed and will overcome all challenges. I love you.

You do not have the luxury of quitting. Be happy as you wait for a new beginning. Good morning, my queen!

I will never allow us to give up. You are a great fighter. Go and win. Have a great day ahead, my love.

Good day, my beautiful woman! I am happy we are healthy and alive!

Your smile is the cutest thing I've ever seen. Keep smiling, sunshine, and enjoy your morning.

Good morning text for my love

Please be gentle and romantic if you have to wake up your partner. Let a sweet breakfast aroma wake her up. If you do not have time to surprise her with breakfast, call their name softly and tell her a sweet good morning love message when she is awake.

It was hard to get a second chance from you. So allow me to enjoy each day you are with me. Have a blissful morning, darling.

Arise and shine. Welcome to a fresh morning. Lots of love to you, princess.

Every morning is a blessing. Your great day starts now. Enjoy it to the fullest, baby.

Good morning, my beautiful lady! Take a deep breath and enjoy nature. It is part of God's blessings to you.

May the freshness of the early hours keep you calm and relaxed. Happy morning, my love.

You are not alone, babe. I am there with you as long as you keep me in your heart. Follow your dreams and have a great blast.

Victory is possible for you because you refused to stop struggling. May this day bring you surprises and happiness. Have a bright day, queen.

Chase your ambition, not your sleep. You always say that to me. I am glad you overslept today. It was my golden chance to say the same to you. Happy morning, darling.

A cup of coffee starts your engine. That's why I brought you breakfast in bed. Good morning, my love!

Good morning, my love. Our delicious breakfast is ready. Your boyfriend loves to see you grow fat. I will take you to the gym later.

Allow me to say good morning, even though I know my lazy bug woke up in the afternoon. Have a beautiful day, honey.

I was dreaming about you and me. Thank God the alarm went off. Happy morning, Sweetheart!

Good morning, Sweetheart. You don't swim in bed. You make it real. Could you wake up? There is much more life out than snoring.

Good morning to my workaholic queen! May each of your tasks be smooth.

Never stop chasing your dreams. They may turn fruitful any day. Happy morning to you, my love.

I know your night shifts are tiresome, but could you please wake up and watch the sunrise for at least a day? I love you.

Good morning, babe. Don't love the blanket. Push it away. It's time to brush your teeth and bask in some sun rays.

Wake up before I wish you a good afternoon. I know you and your bed are perfect for each other, but it’s time to seize the day.

Don’t expect a special good morning message from me. It’s another working day. The sun has risen so high.

Push your procrastination for another day. Seize the day. Good morning!

You want me to wake up early, yet you read my message in bed. Stop rolling in your bed; you will fall.

Beautiful good morning quotes for her

Romantic texts are a good thing to wake up to, and using them daily cannot be boring if the lady is interested in you. Alternating messages with good morning quotes makes a big difference. Quotes suit girls who draw inspiration from the world's legends. Below are some short good morning sweetheart quotes for her:

Morning without you is a dwindled dawn. – Emily Dickinson

You are my heart, my life, my one and only thought. – Arthur Conan Doyle

I fell in love with you the way you fall asleep: slowly, and then all at once. – John Green

You should be kissed and kissed often and by someone who knows how. – Margaret Mitchell

You are sunlight through a window, which I stand in, warmed. My darling. – Jessie Burton

I would love to say that you make me weak in the knees, but to be quite upfront and completely truthful, you make my body forget it has knees. – Tyler Knott Gregson

In vain, I have struggled. It will not do. My feelings will not be repressed. You must allow me to tell you how ardently I admire and love you. – Jane Austen

I would rather spend one lifetime with you than face all the ages of this world alone. – J.R.R Tolkien

You may not have been my first love, but you are the love that made all the other loves irrelevant. – Rupi Kapur

Every atom of your flesh is as dear to me as my own: in pain and sickness, it would still be dear. – Charlotte Bronte

Love starts as a feeling, but to continue is a choice. And I find myself choosing you more and more every day. – Justin Wetch

I've never had a moment's doubt. I love you. I believe in you completely. You are my dearest one. My reason for life. – Ian McEwan

If I had a flower for every time, I thought of you... I could walk through my garden forever. – Alfred Tennyson

You are whatever a moon has always meant, and whatever a sun will always sing. – E. E. Cummings

Our love cannot be measured; it just is. – John Paul Stevens

You and I, it's as though we have been taught to kiss in heaven and sent down to Earth together to see if we know what we were taught. – Boris Pasternak, Doctor Zhivago

My heart beats faster as you take my hand, my love grows stronger as you touch my soul. – A.C. Van Cherub

In love, there are two things: bodies and words. – Joyce Carol Oates

I wish you to know that you have been the last dream of my soul. – Charles Dickens, A Tale of Two Cities

I want you today, tomorrow, next week, and for the rest of my life. – I.A. Dice, The Sound of Salvation

Yours is the light by which my spirit's born: yours is the darkness of my soul's return–you are my sun, my moon, and all my stars. – E. E. Cummings

My night has become a sunny dawn because of you. – Ibn Abbad

The simple lack of her is more to me than others' presence. – George Thomas

Whatever happens tomorrow, or for the rest of my life, I'm happy now…because I love you.– Groundhog Day

Thoughtful good morning wishes for her

Good morning texts improve relationships if done frequently. Find a cute good morning message for her from this list:

As the sun lights up the day, you light up my life.

Each dawn, I thank the lord for two great gifts: my life and you.

Despite what they all say, our love proves that true love still exists.

I'd like my mornings more if they started with you here with me.

Mornings are the start of a new day. I will live each day renewing our love.

Every day I wake up and remember you are mine; I feel amazing!! Good morning love.

I hope your day is filled with as much happiness as you brought into my life when you came in.

Every morning I take a few minutes to think about your smile. It is the best part of you. Good morning sweetheart. I wish you a day full of your beautiful smile.

While the rest of the world prays for wealth and riches, I only pray you wake up feeling amazing. Good morning, beautiful. I slept dreaming of you. I love you.

Here is a good morning message to my love. Your love gives me a reason to wake up each morning, smile, face challenges, and succeed.

Hey baby. Your thoughts were with me throughout the night. I couldn't wait for morning to tell you how much I miss and love you.

You are the reason I wake up each day with a smile on my face. I hope that your morning is as bright and gorgeous as your smile.

You have made my life extraordinary. Have a great day ahead.

Everyone was born for a reason; to love you is mine.

As the sun's rays creep through the blinds, being with you is the only thing on my mind. I love you.

Good morning, my love! I desire nothing more than to be in your heart forever.

Morning has come, and I miss you. It's true, and though you're not near me, I'm full of love for you.

Look at how brightly the sun shines this morning, and you will know the extent to which my love for you shines.

The best things in life can never be kept; they must be given away. A Morning, a Smile, a Kiss, and Love!

Before you begin your day, Sweetheart, you are a treasure, and I cherish you.

Sunday morning texts for her

Instead of constantly texting your wife or girlfriend, surprise her with a handwritten note to spice things up. Leave the note on the table, in the bathroom, on the fridge, bedroom dressing mirror, or anywhere else she can see. Below are some beautiful Sunday morning texts for her:

Happy Sunday! Greetings, my love. May you be blessed.

May this Sunday bring you good things and a fantastic week.

May the Sunday be as beautiful as you make my life, love. Happy Sunday!

Good morning, Sweetheart. May today's morning freshness erase your worries and calm your mind.

May you be surrounded with happiness this Sunday as a beautiful new week sets in!

Forget all bad memories from the past week and prepare for another lovely week. Have a delightful Sunday!

May this Sunday fill your week with laughter, joy, and happiness. Blessed day, honey!

Happy Sunday! May the sun shine brightly on you and fill you with blessings!

May this Sunday be full of blessings for you. Have a blissful week ahead, baby.

Good morning to the woman of my dreams. I only need God and you to start my Sunday.

Sending my love to you this Sunday morning. May your week be great, Sweetheart.

Forget the hectic week and start a new one. Happy Sunday, love.

May God hear all your prayers and requests! Wishing you a happy Sunday!

May this Sunday start a week full of blessings and opportunities. Wishing you a bright day!

Thank you for making my life more fantastic. I love you and wish you a beautiful Sunday.

Wake up, be happy, and live another Sunday with passion, pleasure, and delight.

You deserve nothing but the best this Sunday and every day after it.

May this Sunday bring endless peace and comfort to your heart.

May your Sundays be blessed the way you blessed my life, babe.

I'm always with you, no matter how hard the week seems. Have a wonderful Sunday, love.

Sweet good morning messages for her

Good morning messages can be addictive to both the sender and recipient. People who make this a tradition in their marriages or relationships experience stronger bonds with their partners. Below are some cute morning texts for her:

Good morning angel. I hope your day will be as lovely as you are.

Good morning my queen. I hope you have a marvelous day that is fit for a queen.

I may not like mornings, but I like them when I am with you. Good morning, love.

You are my wildest, sweetest, and happiest dream come true. Have a great day, Sweetheart.

Since you aren't here, I'm sending hugs and kisses your way this morning. Have a good day, honey.

Even the brightest of suns cannot compare to your smile. Good morning, my love.

Your sweet teddy bear misses you; I can't wait for our date tonight.

Wake up, baby. Flowers, smiles, and laughter are waiting for you.

I never want a day to pass without telling you how much you mean to me. Good morning my love. You are unique, and I am grateful you are in my life.

I've accepted that there is nobody else for me but you. I am so in love with you, and I hope you know this. I want to be with you forever and tell you good morning when I wake up every day.

Mornings will come and go with every sunrise and sunset, but we will always be together. Good morning baby. Have a lovely day.

I no longer crave my morning coffee to wake me up. Your beautiful face makes me look forward to the rest of my day.

My precious love, I wish you a beautiful day filled with love, sunshine, and loads of luck so you may return home with a heart full of happiness and the brightest smiles.

Good morning. I don't know what is more romantic, the thought of seeing you today or my dream about you last night.

Sometimes I wish there was no alarm clock because that is the only device that wakes me up when I dream of you.

You and I, it's as though we were taught to kiss in heaven and sent down to Earth together to see if we know what we were taught.

Everything is at a standstill because the most beautiful woman on Earth is not awake yet. Wake up pretty and light up the world with your beauty. Good morning, baby.

If my life were a business, the most profitable decision would be marrying you. Good morning, wifey.

No matter the situation, good or bad, the best part is you are by my side. Good morning, love.

The best thing about this morning is that you're mine. The worst thing about this morning is that I'm far from you.

Good morning text that will melt her heart

You can melt someone's heart without spending a million dollars on them. Most women want little thoughtful things from their men, and romantic messages are part of their expectations. Check out these lovely morning texts for her:

Good morning to the girl of my dreams.

Breathing to me is as natural as loving you. Good morning, Hun.

The only reason that the sun rises is to see your beautiful smile.

My soul meets your soul every time I kiss you. Good morning, love.

Just one hour of you and your love is worth an age of dully living on.

You are my shining light in the darkness that is the world. I love you, Sweetheart.

The best feeling is goosebumps from your kisses; I want to feel them for the rest of my life. Good morning, honey.

The breeze on my face makes me think of you. The warmth of the sun on my skin reminds me of your touch. The bird songs remind me of your voice. Good morning, baby.

Whatever our souls are made of, yours and mine are the same. Have a lovely day, pretty.

That beautiful bird singing near your window is the messenger who helps me wish you good mornings.

I fill this day with unconditional love, burning passion, hours of laughter, and endless happiness just for you.

I waited all my life to love you, and now that I have, I will never let a day pass without letting you know how much I love you. Have a great day, baby.

Every dawn is a joy because it's another chance to see your bright smile, penetrating eyes, and sweet lips.

Good morning dear. I want to put my heart into writing and express how much you mean to me and how I choose to spend the rest of my life with you.

I may doubt that the stars are fire or that the sun moves, but I will never doubt my love for you. Have a great day.

Your love for me is pure as snow on a winter morning, warm as the summer, fresh as spring, and beautiful as the leaves in autumn.

I thought my life was perfect before I met you. Then I met you. Loving you has made me better. It has made me wiser, lighter, and brighter. Now my life is perfect. Have a great day, honey.

The flavor of your kiss stayed with me all the way home last night and bled into my dreams. Because of you, I woke up with my head in the clouds and my heart in the sky. Good morning, baby.

I was thinking of you and wondered how long you'd been on my mind. Then it occurred to me. Since I met you, you've never left.

It is better to have loved and lost than to have never loved. I am glad to have loved you and will never accept losing you.

Heart touching good morning love quotes

Find out what your woman loves and look for quotes from legends. She might be into sports, music, movies, charity work, politics, etc. She will appreciate you going out of your way to find inspiring quotes from icons she looks up to. Check out these morning love quotes:

I love you because the entire universe conspired to help me find you. – Paul Coelho, “The Alchemist”

Till my last day, I’ll be loving you. – Unknown

Your words are my food; your breath is my wine. You are everything to me. – Sarah Bernhardt

In a world full of temporary things, you are a perpetual feeling. – Sanober Khan

True love stories never have endings. – Richard Bach

In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine. – Maya Angelou

I am nothing special, just a commoner with common thoughts, and I've led a common life. No monuments are dedicated to me, and my name will soon be forgotten. But in one respect, I have succeeded as gloriously as anyone who's ever lived; I've loved another with all my heart and soul, and this has always been enough. – Nicholas Sparks

Did my heart love till now? Forswear it, sight! / For I ne’er saw true beauty till this night. – William Shakespeare, Romeo and Juliet

I am in you and you in me, mutual in divine love. – William Blake

When you look at me, when you think of me, I am in paradise. – William Makepeace Thackeray

She is a mortal danger to all men. She is beautiful without knowing it and possesses charms that she’s not even aware of. She is like a trap set by nature - a sweet perfumed rose in whose petals Cupid lurks in ambush! – Edmond Rostand

I can't sleep, I can't eat, I can't do anything but think about you. At night I dream of you; all day, I wait to see you, and when I do see you, my heart turns over, and I think I will faint with desire. – Phillipa Gregory

Anyone who has seen her smile has known perfection. She instils grace in every common thing and divinity in every careless gesture. Venus in her shell was never so lovely, and Diana in the forest never so graceful as my Lady. – Edmond Rostand

If I had, but an hour of love, if that be all that is given me, an hour of love upon this Earth, I would give my love to thee. – Alice Sebold, The Lovely Bones

The day my life changed forever...the day I first saw you. – The Longest Ride

If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day, so I never have to live without you. – A. A. Milne, Winnie the Pooh

I love you, not only for what you are but for what I am when I am with you. – Roy Croft

When I first saw you were more than human to me. You were a Fairy, a Sylph; I didn't know what you were - anything that no one ever saw and everything that everybody ever wanted. I was swallowed up in an abyss of love in an instant. There was no pausing on the brink, no looking down or looking back; I was gone, headlong before I had the sense to say a word to you. – Charles Dickens

How do I love thee? Let me count the ways. I love thee to the depth and breadth and height. My soul can reach. – Elizabeth Barrett Browning

I know by experience that the poets are right: love is eternal. – E.M. Forster, A Room with a View

When I saw you, I fell in love, and you smiled because you knew. – Arrigo Boito

I’m not going to deny that I was aware of your beauty. But the point is, this has nothing to do with your beauty. As I got to know you, I began to realize that beauty was the least of your qualities. I became fascinated by your goodness. I was drawn in by it. – Choderlos de Laclos

If you remember me, then I don’t care if everyone else forgets. – Haruki Murakami, Kafka on the Shore

People think a soul mate is your perfect fit, and that’s what everyone wants. But a true soul mate is a mirror, the person who shows you everything that is holding you back, the person who brings you to your attention so you can change your life – Elizabeth Gilbert

I didn’t understand what was happening to me. And it was only when I began to feel actual, physical pain every time you left the room that it finally dawned on me: I was in love for the first time in my life. I knew it was hopeless, but that didn’t matter to me. And it’s not that I want to have you. All I want is to deserve you. – Choderlos de Laclos

Do good morning texts matter?

She will value your good morning texts if she loves getting your attention.

What is the point of good morning texts?

A good morning text confirms you are awake and thinking about them. It also shows you care about their day and wish them a great time.

Is sending good morning texts annoying?

Do not send it if your gut tells you she will not appreciate your good morning text. Wait for her text or talk about it to confirm she likes your morning messages.

What do good morning texts mean from a girl?

If she sends you morning texts or responds to your love messages, it is a sign she is interested in you.

Is it better to text someone at night or in the morning?

Your closeness with someone should determine when you send them morning and night messages.

Do girls like good morning texts every day?

If she genuinely likes you, daily morning texts from you will not bother her.

Is texting every day toxic?

It depends on what you are texting. Your messages will be toxic if you always demand instant replies. You also come off as controlling and abusive if you always text to inquire about where someone is, what they are doing, and who they are with.

Romantic good morning love messages for her will improve your relationship. Her face will light up when she reads your good morning SMS.

