125+ good night message to my love: sweet wishes and quotes

A good night message to my love is a powerful tool in the hands of a loving person. Sending such a message to your sweetheart will make them forget about the distance that separates you, and they will focus on your love only. Use these amazing quotes to help your beloved one slide into sweet dreams with you on their mind.

If you find yourself in a situation where you cannot wish your love good night personally, do not feel sad. Sometimes, sending a good night message to your sweetheart may evoke even more emotions than just kissing them good night.

125+ sweet good night message to my love

Sending a good night love message to your soulmate will make them remember your feelings, and they will not feel lonely before going to bed. Moreover, texting even a simple "Good night, honey, I love you" will elevate your burden of being unable to express your affection.

Sweet good night my love messages

Being apart from your beloved one is depressing for both of you. Luckily, a romantic good night text may save the situation. Checks the examples below.

In sleep, we are separated, my dear, but I promise all my dreams will be of you until I see you again. Goodnight, my sweetheart.

Sweetheart, as you go to bed tonight, know that nothing in the whole world is ever going to change the love I have for you. Good night honey I love you.

When your day gets tough, remember that tomorrow is a fresh day after your sleep. Good night my love.

The days I spend with you are the best days of my life. Looking forward to the morning to come so that I can see you again. I love you! Good night, pretty.

I wonder how well you rest in your sleep and what sort of dreams you have. I wish I could venture into them as you venture into mine. Goodnight, my lovely.

Goodnight, my dear. Have charming dreams. May the sleep restore and revive you. May tomorrow be radiant and splendid, and may it bring us closer together.

Taking a moment to feel gratitude for the day that we shared, and I patiently await what tomorrow has in store. Sleep tight, and good night.

I will ensure you remain at the forefront of my thoughts so you do not get away from my fantasies. Sleep tight, my sweetheart.

When I go to rest, I realise I miss something. That is you, sweetheart! Therefore, I take my cell phone and send you a message. Sleep tight, my love!

The last individual I consider while setting off to bed is you! Have a good night, sweetheart!

You are resting at this moment, and all my thoughts are filled with you, my sweetheart! You are the loveliest woman I have ever met. I am fortunate to have you. Sleep tight, dear!

Sorry for being away from you, sorry for not being able to hold you at the moment. However, remember this: I always think of you! Sleep well, my dear!

Amid the night, I am longing for the day because then I will be able to see you again. Being apart is torture for me. Promise me we will meet tomorrow! Sleep tight, dear!

This text is a part of my love! Although I cannot embrace and kiss you at the moment to show my feelings, I can send you this message with my affection. Sweet dreams!

I hope God blesses you with many more peaceful nights. Good night, dear.

I wish I could be there by your side to embrace you. Instead, I will wish you a good night and send a little of my endless love for you with this text. Sleep tight!

I know that it's tough for you to fall asleep without me. Let it be the biggest nuisance in your life. Good night my love.

Just as the Earth is bound to rotate around the Sun, I am bound to be with you until the end of time. Miss you. Sleep well.

You're my amazing friend, and you will always be the last thing on my mind before hitting the bed. Goodnight and sweet dreams.

Send a goodnight greeting to an important woman in your life. Keep it simple for someone you're getting to know, or write something heartfelt for a person you know intimately.

Loving you is something that comes easily, and I'm glad you're my best friend forever. Goodnight, and do have a lovely night's rest.

Go to bed and prepare yourself for the most wonderful sleep ever because you will never have a quieter and warmer night than this one. Good night my love!

Goodnight, my love. I hope you have sweet dreams of our future together. I know our first future child will be a boy named Noah, and he will be super cute! Goodnight.

Good night my love, Thinking of you makes me love you even more. Your arms around me are all I need to have a perfect life.

When I'm with you, the world around me almost disappears. I feel so close to you. I love you so much. Good night, sweetheart.

Heart touching good night text

There are a lot of heartfelt romantic goodnight messages that you can send to your love to make him feel joyful. Here are the best texts to send to your beloved one before she or he falls asleep.

Good night, my one and only. I wish I could hold you in my arms right now as I go to sleep.

Good night, sweetheart. You should have a sweet dream tonight.

I wish your night's sleep will be as peaceful as the serenity you filled my life with your friendship. Goodnight and sweet dreams.

Good night darling. I hope you had a good day & that there is no problem when you wake up. If nothing happens, don't panic.

I like to cuddle with my pillow, pretending it is you. But it is not the same as hugging you in person. Good night, love.

Every night I fall asleep with a smile on my face because I know I'll wake up to the most amazing man in the world. Love you, sweetheart! Good night!

Good night, my love. I hope you're having a great night. Have a wonderful dream.

I just wanted to tell you how much you mean to me. I hope we are together forever. Goodnight and I love you; sweet dreams.

Sleep tight and good night, as I wish you the best of dreams with all of my might.

I hope that you are comfy and cosy in bed, ready for a wonderful night's sleep and awake feeling so rested. I look forward to hearing your voice in the morning. Goodnight.

Good night, my love! I hope your day was as beautiful as you are. Sweet dreams, and I'll see you in the morning.

I hope you dream about all the reasons you should never leave me. I love you more than anything.

I have always been falling in love with you. Every single day, I love you more than yesterday. Sweet dreams!

Thank God for the gift of sleep. It's a privilege we enjoy and is meant to rejuvenate and renew us. May you have a restful night. Good night, my love.

A lonely night is not the same anymore. Just knowing that you're in my heart makes me feel safe and secure. Good night, sweetheart!

Goodnight my love. I hope you had a wonderful day, and always remember how much I love and appreciate you. Here's to another great day tomorrow filled with dreams and happiness. Sweet dreams, my love!

My love for you is so immense that my heart aches like a lost child. I can't stop thinking about you, my dear. Good night, sweet prince.

Good night, my love. I hope you have a good dream. Now sleep well.

You're right by my side, so I know it's going to be a beautiful night. Good night, my love.

There are no words to describe how much I love you. Today was the best day of my life, and I can't wait for more amazing moments with you. You are all my dreams come true! Good night, my love!

A good night message to my love far away

Good night love messages are an excellent method to show how you feel about someone. You can send it by email, text message, or social networking platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook.

I love you and miss you so much. Good night, sweetheart.

I miss sleeping next to you and waking up to your beautiful face. I'm counting the days until I can fall back into your arms. Good night my love!

Good night my love. Sleep tight; I will call you tomorrow morning with the news of my arrival.

I can't stop thinking about you, and it hurts me so bad. Good night.

I miss you like crazy, sweet dreams my love; enjoy a peaceful sleep tonight, and dream about me as I will be dreaming of you.

I am looking forward to hugging you in the early morning and watching your cute sleeping face. Good night.

I'd walk a million miles just to fall asleep in your arms tonight!

Good night my love!! I just want to be next to you…make sweet dreams; I miss you so much!

Good night baby, don't worry; I'll be there for you. All is fair in love and war. Love is all I have for you. Sleep now, my baby girl.

All I want right now is for you to come here and hold me in your arms as I fall asleep happy and content. Sweet dreams.

I love you, and I hope you fall asleep knowing that. No matter how far apart we are, I'll always be there for you. Goodnight, my love.

I'm sending you one thousand and one kisses and one million bear hugs. Good night darling.

One day, hopefully soon, I'll fall asleep beside you and wake up next to you.

Goodnight and sweet dreams. I hope I'm in them. You're already in mine!

No matter how far away you are, you'll always be on my mind. Sweet dreams!

Close your eyes, clear your mind, and listen closely as the stars climb the night sky to hang above your restful sleep. Good night my dear!

I don't feel the need to dream anymore because you're all my dreams come true. Sleep tight!

I can bear the distance but cannot imagine a life without you. For you, I will go through the distance and the heartaches. You are my one and only.

Even a thousand times, I won't get tired of talking about my feelings for you, about my devotion and eternal allegiance. Good night honey.

Wishing good night to the most caring lover in the world. Wish you the best dream of your life.

Long good night message to my love

Looking for the most beautiful and romantic long good night love paragraphs for her? Here are long good night love text messages for your partner that are cute and charming.

I believe that things will work out for us sometime in the nearest future. I believe I will find the opportunity to kiss you goodnight and greet a new day with you every morning. While I believe that that day will come, I wish you to have a decent night's rest.

Every waking hour spent with you is loaded up with delight and wonder. Every waking hour spent with you gives me the motivation to move forward; thank you for that. I wish we could be together, not only in my dreams at night. Good night, dear.

I have a ton of fun simply being companions with you. Envision is more than that. I long for the day I may, at last, get the chance to hold you in my arms and give you a good night kiss. For the time being, I wish you to sleep tight.

A hard day awaits you tomorrow, so you should have a good night's rest. I am always by your side, even if I am not present physically, but my thoughts are always of you. Sweet dreams, my sweetheart.

At long last, the night has descended, and it is the point at which I'm lying on the bed and missing you. I am asking God to send you the sweetest dreams. Sleep tight, love of my life.

I trust that your time with me is delightful to the point that when you are wakeful, you wonder if you are asleep, and when you see dreams, you wonder if you are conscious.

Unwind and loosen up, may your fantasies be benevolent, and know, as you rest, that you are at the forefront of my thoughts. This evening and forever. Sweet dreams!

The most splendid thing in this world is your eyes when you take a glance at me. I would prefer not to see stars scattered in the night sky if I could look into your eyes endlessly. Goodnight, my sweetheart.

My love! I want to be in your arms so badly. My wish will become a reality one day when we wake up together to greet a new day. Looking forward to this day! Good night, sweetheart.

Being apart from you even several hours a day makes me sad. I long for the day we do not need to be separated. For now, I hope you have a good sleep.

You are the one for me; I simply know it. For what other reason do I think about you from the minute I wake up to the minute I drift off? Have a decent night, sweet young lady; love you.

I simply needed you to realise that I become more infatuated with you with every minute the clock counts. As I send this message, I am falling in love with you once more. Sleep tight, my sweetheart.

Thank you, my dear, for every day and night you have graced me with your presence. Now that we are apart, I can only send you this text so that you know that I still think about you, only you. Love you! Good night!

The day has come to an end, and now, we can anticipate tomorrow. Forget all the hardships you experienced and value all the delightful moments. Thank God for everything you have, and pray for a better day tomorrow. Sleep well, dear!

One more day is finished. It is fulfilling to realise that there is somebody who fills my heart with joy and satisfaction. Much obliged to you for the motivation you gave me. I am sending my love to you. Sleep tight, sweetheart.

With the setting of the Sun, I remember how grateful I am to have spent the days I have with you, and my heart is swollen with expectation for the numerous nightfalls that we presently cannot experience together. Goodnight, sweetheart!

This is the thing that I needed you to know before you rested: your grin makes me grin, your voice dissolves my spirit, and I am getting a charge out of all of it. Have a good night, my dear.

Occasionally, I might be distant from everyone else, perhaps, languid, yet, that cannot limit me from sending you stunning texts, my love! I will continue doing this until the night I hold you in my arms. Sweet dreams.

When sleep separates us, the fantasy of you stays with me. Therefore, for you, I leave this persevering message: even in the darkest night, the light of your affection leads me to the morning. Sleep tight, my dear.

There are many days, which have passed, but then there are numerous ones to come. Among each one of those days, I will not let this night pass by without disclosing to you that I adore you. May everything you could ever want to work out as expected. Goodnight, my dear.

Sweet good night message for her

If you want your sweetheart to forget about the troubles of the day and to go to bed with a clear mind and positive attitude, you should consider sending or telling her a sweet goodnight message like the ones listed below.

The evening time for me is most troublesome, for it is time that I should spend separated from you, my captivating dream. Love you… sleep well!

You are the ruler of my heart, and each heartbeat that pulsates inside me thumps just for you. Indeed, even at the darkest hour of the night, your brilliance eclipses the stars.

As the moon shines high over the mist, I look up into its magnificence and wind up, considering that you are more radiant. Sleep well, my love!

Open your window and catch a kiss I am sending to you. Sleep well tonight, dear.

Before you go to rest, I just want to remind you that you are not alone. I always think about you, even if I am not there. I love and miss you. Sleep well, sweetheart.

Every waking hour I pray for you to stay with me forever. I know that you share this dream. I adore you! Good night!

Before we fall asleep, I want you to remember that all my thoughts are of you. Sleep tight!

I thank God for sending such treasure as you are. My life is yours. Good night, dear!

I am not afraid of the darkness because you light up my life better than the moon and the Sun. I will always be with you. Sleep tight, my dear.

I cannot go to bed without reminding you how much I love you. I will come to you in your dreams, baby. Sleep well.

I need not bother with sweet dreams since you are my best dream ever. I cherish you, dear. Sleep tight.

I might be worn out; I might be drowsy. Nevertheless, I will never have the capacity to nod off until I text my love and wish her to have sweet dreams.

I wish I were your cushion so that throughout the night, I could kiss your pretty face. Sweet dreams, dear.

I could not care less about bad dreams because thinking of you makes my sleep peaceful. Sleep tight, sweetheart.

Your affection resembles a light which gets me out of the darkest night. Sleep well, my dear.

Countless stars in the sky sparkle splendidly, yet you are my moon who makes night explode with light. Sleep well, cutie.

By recollecting our romance, I meet my dreams with a stupid grin across my face. Good night, sweetheart.

Messaging you is the ideal completion of the day. I love you. Sweet dreams.

Every day, I go to bed with you secured in my heart. See you tomorrow, love. Sleep well.

I love you madly. I long for you every night. Meet me in my dreams tonight. Good night!

I wish I could teleport to you if only for one second, to give you a kiss before you go to bed. Sleep tight, dear.

As you lay your head on your cushion, may my affection spread on you like a cover. Sleep well, sweetheart!

I want to be a bird of night so that I can sit on a branch outside your window and gaze at you while you sleep. Sleep well, dear.

The only thing that makes me smile as I am lying in my bed, ready to sleep are your texts filled with humour and love. Sleep tight, sweetheart.

Good night message for him

Here are the sweetest good night messages that you can send your boyfriend or husband. You may use them as they are, or you may modify them according to your preferences to make them more personal and customised.

May I kiss you then? On this miserable paper? I might as well open the window and kiss the night air. - Franz Kafka

Go to sleep in peace. God is awake. – Victor Hugo

Good night. May you fall asleep in the arms of a dream so beautiful you'll cry when you awake. - Michael Faudet

Good night, good night! Parting is such sweet sorrow that I shall say good night till it be morrow. - William Shakespeare

I love the silent hour of the night, for blissful dreams may then arise, Revealing to my charmed sight – What may not bless my waking eyes. - Anne Brontë

The longest way must have its close – the gloomiest night will wear on to a morning. - Harriet Beecher Stowe

I cannot fall asleep without your sweet lullabies. Looking forward to our reunion. Sleep well, dear.

If I were by your side this night, I would surround you with all my love and affection; I would embrace you and never let you go. Sleep well, sweetheart!

As the stars are twinkling in the dark sky, may the moon lead you to the place that is known for sweet dreams. Good night, dear.

May the stars and the moon guard your peaceful slumber. Sweet dreams, my love!

Like dandelion seeds puffed into the breeze, may your worries disperse away into the night so you can breathe a sigh of relief.

Open your heart, and close your eyes. Feel my adoration reach past the skies.

Goodnight. Let the stars light the way to where your dreams can be found awaiting your arrival. - Anthony T. Hincks

As the night gets dark, let your worries fade. Sleep peacefully, knowing you've done all you can do for today. - Roald Dahl

May you dream of lovely things and wake up to find them real. - JJ Heller

Though I am not beside you to give you a warm hug, remember that I am always thinking of you. Sending you many kisses. Sleep well.

The only good dreams I see are the ones with you in them. Come to me again this night, love. Sleep tight.

When you lie down, you will not be afraid. Your sleep will be sweet. - Proverbs 3:24

Is it okay to send a good night message?

Sending a good night text can help two people feel closer and more in love, especially if they are in a romantic relationship. It communicates to the other person that you are thinking about them and that they are important to you.

What should include in a good night message?

A good night message should include a warm greeting, words of affection, encouragement and good wishes.

Sending a good night my love text to your beloved is a great way to reconnect with them. Even if you are far away, such a gesture will make them forget about the loneliness and remind them that you are thinking about them constantly. Choose one of the lines above and make your love feel cherished as they drift off to sleep.

