100 deep love letters for her that'll make her cry: Most romantic ones

When expressing one's feelings to a girlfriend or wife, written words are inarguably among the most romantic options. There is something about cute love letters that transcends time. Few things can come close to the personal touch and thoughtfulness of a well-crafted, handwritten love letter. Still, penning the ideal love letters for her might be easier said than done.

While a handwritten letter is inarguably the most romantic, you can always send her a letter via other modes such as email, text message, and chat platforms.

Amazing love letters for her

Let us take a look at the most profound love letters you can write to make her heart melt.

Long love letters for her that will make her cry

When crafted correctly, a love letter can convey one's feelings in very few words. However, nobody dislikes hearing more of such words. So, here are some excellent long love letters for her from the heart that will definitely leave her shedding tears.

Sometimes I get caught up with life's issues, and I start to worry. I get down and alone in thoughts, I feel like a lost child without a home, but the kind of affection you give me keeps me hanging on. All I will ever need is you. Thank you for always being there for me.

Seeing you smile means a great deal to me. I would never want to see you sad. I would do anything humanly possible to keep your face gleaming with smiles and laughter because your affection is everything to me. It is even more than what I bargained for, and I am glad I have got you.

You are the only one in my mind and in my heart. Do you know the effect you have on me? Even in times of stress, I find myself calmer than usual when I am with you. I always seem to find the lighter side in things and situations. This is so unlike me, the pessimist I used to be. You are the only angel in my heart.

I hope you never doubt my love and intentions for you. As the stars light up the night sky, so does your love for me light up my world. Regardless of the time and day, you will always have my unwavering love and loyalty. I love loving you, and nothing can change that. I believe in you, and I believe in us. So, never, ever lose hope because we have a beautiful future ahead.

When we are together, seconds quickly turn into minutes and minutes to hours. From hours into a day, then to weeks, all in close succession. You make time fly when you are around. I want you to know what a wonder you have been to my world, but you know that words are not my strong suit. You have been the best for me in all times and all things. You are like an angel who has been more than a friend to me.

Thanks to the stars above, we came together. At first, it was just a liking, but soon, it turned into deep love. I will not lie; I felt something in my heart when I first saw you. That something was certain, something that told me that the feeling I got was true. And now I know that I have been waiting all my life for that moment when I fell in love with you.

A day that is void of your voice is to mean an incomplete one. With your voice comes the soul melting laughter which is all I need to have a great and happy day. I hope mine makes you feel the same way.

I think about the time before you were a part of my life. I remember being aimlessly drifting from one place to another, for I was bereft of a cause in my life. Then, along came you, and from that day forth, everything changed.

Short love letters for her that will make her cry

Here is a collection of amazingly beautiful short love letters you can send your wife or girlfriend.

Falling in love with you is the most beautiful thing I have ever done because every day has been colourful ever since.

You gave me all the happiness in the world and made me the better person I have become. I cannot give you anything valuable enough to repay all your sweetness in my life.

The life I wish for is what you give to me. All my dreams you bring to reality. All through my whole life, I pray to be with you forever.

Do I adore you? My God, if your love were a grain of sand, mine would be a universe of beaches!

You have given me so much love and encouragement that I do not think I will be able to return all that to you. You have been lighting up the darkness and bringing joy to my heart. When I am with you, I feel alive and strong.

I am truly blessed to have you as a part of my life, and I cannot wait for the day I marry you. When I say 'I care for you,' I mean every word of it.

I am sure that by now, you understand the level of respect I have for you. It is not because you did anything special to earn it, but because of how much I value you.

Because of you, my life has become magical and worth living. As candlelight lights up a dark room, so do you light up my world.

The happiness you have given me is so special; my whole day is filled with thoughts of you. Getting to know you is the best thing that ever happened in my life.

I am so glad to have met you in this life because you gave me a reason to want to always live with you until the end of time. You are my dream come true, the pearl of passion sent to me.

I knew I was in love with you when my heart began giving in to many vibrations with just a single thought of you. With your love, my world has changed in every possible way.

Life offers many choices to make, but loving you is the only thing I wish to do.

What I really want is not to be your favourite or the best you had, but to be your only one. I want to be the one who will make you forget the rest.

Even when we know that nothing in this world is eternal, I know deep down that you and I will live together till eternity. I will love you forever, and I will never fall out of love with you.

You are my joy and happiness, the one whom God has bestowed upon me as a guardian angel to lead me to my destiny in life; I will like to let you know that I love you with all my heart!

I will cherish you till the end of time because you have been the reason for my constant strive to reach great heights. On a platter of gold and diamonds, your love brought happiness and peace of mind to me.

Thank you for loving me. I may not say it out loud, and I may not have the guts to write it on paper, and yet here I am sending you this text just to let you know.

Thinking about you brings me inexplicable joy. Regardless of how bad my day has been, I know I can always count on you to make me feel better.

Every day is a celebration of having you in my life. I thank God for making it possible for us to cross the path right from the beginning because that was where my life gained so much impact on your love.

I wish I can always be with you for the rest of my life because your presence has really brought good fortunes to me; you changed my life because you are kind.

I can write an entire book describing my affection for you. You have such a profound influence on my life that I cannot erase the memories of you even if I live for a million years.

If it were not for you, my princess, my one and only treasure, life would not be so beautiful. As the candle fills the darkness with tender light, you enlighten my life with hope and love.

I can feel you close to me even though you're far away. So please believe me when I say I treasure you.

Before I met you, the world had been giving me so many reasons to hate. But, now I cannot keep hating the world because it has granted me such a sweet and beautiful person with a kind heart.

Being with you still seem like a fairy tale. Will there be a happy ever after? I bet there will be. Ever since you came into my life, my world has been filled with happy moments.

In the beginning, I thought everything is over until now that you came into my life; I realize that hope is something worth having.

You have become my breath with which I live and the reason why I smile every time.

As your angelic name implies, you must be straight out of heaven and the most valued woman in my world. For that reason, I pat myself on the back whenever possible for choosing you to be my girl.

This love is so sweet to be true, it's so amazing to mess with, and I cannot thank you enough for your untold love. My heart is buried in the ocean of love for you.

'I love you so much' letters for her

At times, all your letter needs are the three magic words. Finding a way to let her know how much you love, value, and adore her in a letter might even get her to cry. Here are some great I love you letters.

Your kind heart won me over the very first day I met you. Since the day I was born, I have never met a person as interesting as you.

From now and till my last breath, I will always hold you in high esteem because you deserve endless affection. You are a great woman among millions of women. I love you!

Looking back to the beginning, loving you is one thing I have done right all my life. No matter what happens, my adoration for you is constant. Thank you for being the brightest star in my life. I love you forever.

Seeing you smile is enough food for my tummy. It is beautiful to be with you on a happy or sad day. Your name is carved on my heart, and every time I am alone, you are everything I think about. I love you beyond your imagination.

Your image is always in my mind, I can always hear my heart whispering your name, and I can always see your face when I close my eyes.

When you are around me, my world turns around, and I feel your passion swell up inside my heart. I love you because when I lose control of myself, you pull me closer.

At the beginning of my life's story, I met a lot of ladies who really disappointed me, and I truly shed tears in pain. That was until I met you, and you put a smile on my face.

When I am down, you lift my spirits; you share the joy with me when you are happy. In bad and good times, you are always with me. You have taught me how to love.

I am writing to you, hoping to show you a glimpse of my mind and the worth I have placed on you. You are everything I ever dreamed of and the only one who dared to love me, despite my shortcomings.

You are beautiful in the way you walk, the way you laugh, and the way you talk. Inside, outside, and all around, you radiate with an ethereal beauty that no mythical creature has ever had.

The first day we met was the best day of my life. I found the source of life, joy, and happiness. You are my inspiration, and I treasure you beyond words can explain, baby.

I wanted to let you know how much I adore you and appreciate having you as my girlfriend with this small letter.

How I wish I can open my heart for you to see; I swear you will never find any trace of a black spot in it. I am yours now and till the end of time. When I was weak, you were my strength, and for that, I will be forever grateful.

I want to be with you now, tomorrow, and every other day after. You show me love in different shades. You are meant to be with me because I cannot imagine how my life would be with someone else. I adore you, and I cannot find the perfect words to say it. We will be together as long as life keeps us.

You are my dream come true, the reason why a smile never leaves my cheeks, my pearl of passion. I just want you to know that I love you!

I wish you all the best in life because you love me; I am so glad to have you as my sweetheart. Every day and night, your love is always in my heart.

I wish I can always be with you for the rest of my life. I just want to say I love you!

Heart touching love letters for her

If you are looking to melt her heart and brighten her day, why not consider these beautiful love letters for her?

I want to let you know that love is something eternal; the aspect may change but not the essence. You never ask me questions and always give me endless support. Through this letter, I want to express all the feelings in my heart for you.

I am madly, deeply, truly in love with you. And I am not one of those people who deny themselves the simple pleasure of telling the truth. I am in love with you, and I do not care if we are all doomed or if there will be a day when everything we say or do has turned into dust.

You are my dream come true, the love of my life. I wish you happiness and fulfilment because your presence in my life means so much. Now I am so calm, not worrying anymore because you are by my side.

Only the sound of your cute voice when talking to me sends chills down my spine and makes me seem like I am dreaming.

If my affection for you were an ocean, there would be no more land. If my love were a desert, you would see only sand, and if my love could grow wings, I would be soaring in flight.

Sweetheart, your love is deeper than the deepest ocean, extensive than the skies and brighter than the brightest star that shines all night.

I am beyond grateful for being my answered prayer many years ago. Even when times were hopeless for me, you showed up with firmness and loyalty.

Every day, you create great moments for my life, each new one outshining the former. If I were not your man, I would have thought you were a magician.

Your laughter became the melody my heart craves to hear at odd times. And by odd times, I mean when there is nothing on earth that should warrant the sound of laughter in my life.

I just wanted to let you know how much I appreciate having you in my life. For helping me through the bad times and being there to help me celebrate the good times, I cherish all of the moments that we share together.

If I had to pick a favourite memory that I've shared with you, it would be impossible to think of just one. And that is because we had so many amazing times together, so it is hard to choose.

You give me a lot of reasons to want to be with you for the rest of my life. This is because every moment shared with you gave me the happiest time of my life.

My most beloved woman. Without you, I do not exist. I need you and you alone to survive the storms of life. You are such a perfect woman for me. I could barely meet someone better than you. You're the meaning of a great experience, and I cannot love you less.

Love is not something that you can express in words. Love is something that is expressed by actions and felt with the heart. I may not know how much loved I make you feel but trust me, dear, you are the most precious thing in my life.

Every time we are apart, I want you to know that I am constantly thinking of you. I wish I had a chance to text you with real beautiful flowers or send you my heart in a message, with kisses as attachments.

Deep romantic love letters for her

It's often said that love can melt a person's heart, replace the darkness in them with light, and make them believe in better days. These romantic love letters will help you convey the love you have for her in a few well-thought words.

I got used to being loved, and loving you, and being happy indeed. That is why I just do not want even to think that I will be without you for the next ten years, or 20, or, however, many years there can be.

I thank God because I spend every day in bliss, and I handle the day's task with happiness because I have you. I thank him for bringing you into my life.

I cannot thank you enough for being my shooting stars that made my dream come true. I cannot appreciate you enough for being the light I walk with through life's darkest path and for being my courage in all battles life challenges me with every day. I cherish you, my baby.

I will give you all the happiness in the world if I can. I will feed you with all of my love every day. You were the missing part of the puzzle that completed me.

Storm clouds may gather, and stars may collide, but I will be with you until the end of time.

Hi baby, I want you to know that no one can replace you. The way you look, the way you always know what I am thinking about, the way you hugged me when I needed it the most, and the way you listen to me is priceless. You have touched me more profoundly than I ever thought you could.

Before you were a part of my life, everything seemed hopeless. I used to drift aimlessly and lurk in the dark. But since you came around, everything changed. You have given me more than I ever needed and reassured me of my value.

What I feel about you is greater than the wonders of the world, deep than the ocean, and higher than all the mountains combined.

One paragraph is not enough for me to tell you just how much you mean to me. It would take me thousands of pages to tell you just how much I care about you.

Our love is truly special, and there is none other like it. I feel as if I have won the lottery with you, a person so special and magical, who makes my life and my world a thousand times better just by being there.

Sweetheart, for me, your love goes further than the sky above us; it is deeper than the deepest part of the ocean. It is brighter than the brightest stars at night. And my loving wife, just so you know, whenever I think of you, your image raises my soul.

Before I started writing this letter, I thought that it should have been easy for me to write it and to tell you how much I love you how happy I was to see our engagement announcement in the paper, but frankly, I cannot convey everything I feel now in a letter.

One of the best things about love is knowing that whatever roads life takes, whatever ups and downs wait for us, whatever untrodden paths we have to go through, we will always be with each other.

I miss you, my dear angel, the treasure of my heart, the one I wish to spend the rest of my life with. Holding you is the best feeling ever!

When I met you, little did I know that you will be the queen who will show me the true love which I have been searching for; I love you, my sweet angel!

You know you are my angel and my heartbeat. You make up for everything life deprives of me because you are a priceless treasure. I loved you from the start, and I like how your smile gives me confidence. I am forever yours, my darling.

I get lost in my thoughts, daydreaming about how wonderful you have been to me. Thanks for being special in every moment we spent, and thanks for being my boo.

I just wanted you to know that I am so thankful for all that you are! You are smart, thoughtful, sweet, amazing, beautiful, and funny… This list could go on and on! I treasure you!

Sweetest love letters for her

At times, the best love letters for her are the simplest ones that let her know what you feel without sounding too complicated. Here are some of the sweetest cute love letters for her.

I cannot believe that it has been years since we became a couple. Time truly flies when you are having fun, and I must say that it was bliss getting to know you. I am looking forward to more anniversaries to celebrate with you.

What I feel for you is something special – thanks so much for making my life beautiful and filling it with such amazing details.

I am in love with every single thing about you, from the way you dress to the way you live your life. You are the only person in my life who deserves to be loved tenderly, and I am proud to be the one to cherish you.

Your voice is angelic and unique, sweeter than the early morning birds. Your touch is electric and therapeutic to calm my nerves on difficult days.

Seeing you every day is a blessing because my heart bubbles with excitement when anything reminds me of you.

When I first saw you, I was attracted by your beautiful face and your charming smile. But it was the beauty of your heart that I fell for. I found an angel in you that is more amazing than what's visible from outside.

There is nothing in this world I could compare your tender hands to. And your eyes, I could just drown in them every time I look at you. They are the mirror of our love. It seems as if my body is filling with you more and more each day and night.

I am asking you to promise me one thing in this letter – That you will be with me always.

With you, everything I need in a woman is complete because you are so sweet and wonderful. I am happy today because you showed me the best of everything. I will forever treasure you.

With you in my life, I have got enough reason to breathe every day. You are the best, and nobody comes close. I cannot afford to spend the rest of my life without you. Thank you for making every moment with you golden. Kisses.

You are more beautiful than a summer sunset on the ocean horizon. You are more breathtaking than the lush landscape on a mountain. You shine brighter than the stars in the country sky. You are more alluring than any song that was ever sung. I had not seen what the real meaning of beauty was until I found you.

Never in my life have I felt more alive and dedicated to anything. I promise to dedicate my life and my heart to you, and I promise to keep giving my time and energy to the wonderful relationship that we have built together.

Relationships often require a lot of effort from both parties. For boyfriends and husbands, crafting some romantic love letters for her is one of the ways to bring a smile to her face, and at times, tears in her eyes. Luckily, you do not have to struggle with the words to use. Feel free to send her any of the cute messages outlined in this guide.

