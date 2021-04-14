Sweet words and text messages to make your partner happy (2022)

Many things can make or break a relationship, and one of them is what you say to your partner. Whatever you tell them in a certain situation, occasion, or on a particular day may stay with them forever. So, why not make your words count? Make sure you have the right words to express how much you love and cherish them.

Man kissing left cheek of smiling woman. Photo: pexels.com, @Git Stephen Gitau

Source: UGC

Not everyone is word savvy, and although you may want to use your words to show your partner just how much you love them, you might not always have the right things to say. Or maybe you just don't know exactly how to string these beautiful expressions together to come up with a coherent and sweet love message that they will appreciate.

But there is light at the end of the tunnel! Legit.ng has a vast collection of love messages that you can send to your partner. You will definitely find some cute stuff in this collection.

Sweet words and text messages to make them swoon

Here are some of our best articles that will definitely come to your aid when looking for cute things to say to your significant other.

Sweet love messages for her

Make your special lady feel cherished and appreciated, and acknowledge her impact in your life by sending her a message or two from one of these posts:

Man kissing woman while holding a red heart shaped balloon. Photo: pexels.com, @RODNAE Productions

Source: UGC

Romantic love messages for him

These right here are the perfect and most beautiful expressions that you can send to your husband, boyfriend, or fiance. These cute words will help you remind them how much you love them and how important they are in your life. Remember, men also love it when you gush over them, so don't hold back!

Words that will make her fall in love with you all over again

Even if you have been in a relationship for quite some time now, it is never too late to reignite that spark and make the feelings burn anew.

In the articles below, discover messages and words that will make your partner love you even more than they already do.

Romantic words to use when apologizing

Picture this: You messed up, and your significant other can't even look your way. You need to do something to appease them. What do you do? Before you buy them gifts, how about you actually apologize for your wrongs and assure them that you will not repeat the mistake?

These apology texts will help you with that.

A man and woman looking into each other's eyes. Photo: pexels.com, @Polina Tankilevitch

Source: UGC

Cute words and names that you can call your significant other

Are you tired of the current nickname you use on your partner? Or maybe you just want to switch things up a little bit. These posts will ignite your imagination and give you some examples of the cutest nicknames ever!

Coming up with something lovely to say or message your significant other may not be easy, but you should not worry much, as Legit.ng has your back. This collection of beautiful words and text messages will help you get in your partner's good books for sure!

READ ALSO: 50 romantic loving you SMS 2021

Legit.ng recently published a list of 50 wonderful romantic SMS that anyone would be happy to receive. Coming up with the right words to show how much you care about someone can be difficult and even stressful. This is why Legit.ng has created this compilation of the loveliest texts to your significant other via SMS.

Ranging from flirtatious ones like "Can I borrow a kiss? I promise to give it back!" to sincere ones like "You came into my life and gave me something to fight for!", this list contains all the examples you need.

Source: Legit.ng