Top 80+ funny text messages you can send to your friends

Friends are priceless gifts the universe offers us. It is essential to make your friends happy by sharing some good laughable moments that make your life exciting and memorable. Making such beautiful moments by sending funny things to text your friends will surely make them laugh their problems away.

We are living in the technological century, where making your best friend happy can only take you seconds. You do not have to be creative to achieve this. Just follow the below lists of funny text messages that will turn a frown into a smile no matter the situation your pal is experiencing.

Top funny things to text your friends

Funny text messages are often shared to bring laughter and joy to your friends' lives. Laughter is known to have various positive effects on your well-being, such as reducing stress. By sharing funny texts, you contribute to the happiness and enjoyment of your friends.

Funny text messages

One primary reason that we have pals is to share some of the hilarious jokes that we come across in our daily lives. By simply crafting jokes into text messages, you can laugh out loud (LOL) with your favourite human as you share happy moments through funny text jokes.

I'm not going to lie; we go together like Nutella and a spoon. I'm the Nutella.

I will go to the movies with you, but you will have to wait outside.

Do you work at Starbucks? Because I like you a latte.

I'm not a photographer, but I still picture you and me together… in bed.

Do you have a Band-Aid? I just scraped my knee falling for you.

If you were a vegetable, you know what you'd be? A cute-cumber.

You and I will be friends forever because, at this point, you know too much.

We've been friends for so long that I can't recall who is the bad influence on who.

Thanks for being my best friend and always going along with my worst ideas.

I was feeling a little off today, but you definitely turned me on.

My knees are weakening day by day because I'm falling for you.

When I'm with you, I'm not sure if I'm awake or dreaming.

People adore money and flowers, but I adore you.

Hey pal, what name would you call a dog that has no both legs?...well it does not matter what name you might call him; trust me, he is not coming!

Since you think you know too much than me, what breed of dog can jump higher than buildings? The answer is "any dog" because buildings cannot jump.

Dear besty, if you get the answer to this, then lunch is on me. What is the tallest building in the entire world?... It must be the library because it has so many stories!

I'm not going to lie; you're hotter than the bottom of my laptop after I've watched way too much Netflix.

Random things to text your friends

This is for those buddies who not only share great times but also are sharp in mind. Instead of just sending any funny stuff, why not put in some intelligence and witty fun to spice up the moment? Below is a list of funny random things to say in a text.

Likes are fake truths.

I own the heart of the ocean.

Last weekend was the best night ever!

Please refrain from drinking pop. It gives me gas.

My favourite pastime is dancing at the table.

You smell like boiled cabbage. Stand away.

Let's commit the perfect crime: I'll steal your heart, and you steal mine.

What does the ghost call his true love? My ghoul-friend.

Everything is coming to you, but you are in the wrong lane.

Sometimes I feel ugly. But then I look at my little brother and get over it.

Time is the best teacher of all. Too bad it kills all its students.

You'll meet three kinds of people in this world: those who can count and those who can't.

Sometimes, the road less travelled is that way for a good reason.

Before we meet tonight for the party, just remember that life is not a fairy tale. If you lose your shoe at midnight, you are drunk.

Dear besty, I hope you studied well for tomorrow's exam. Today as I was reading, I noticed that the word "Studying" was made up of two words originally…" students dying!"

Hey pal, don't let anyone look down upon you. People like that need a high-five in the face with a chair.

Next time you make fun of me, I will give your phone number to all the kids and tell them it is Santa's hotline.

Hey friend, wanna hear a joke? "Two strands of DNA are walking down the street. One says to the other: "Do these genes make me look fat?"

If you feel down, like the world is not listening, and you feel like crying, just remember, there is someone out there struggling to pull a push to open the door.

The doctor told me that I have a healthy heart, but for some reason, it skips a beat whenever I see you.

My mother tells me that I cried a lot when I was a little kid. I realized today it was because I was missing you.

Weird things to text your friends

The truth remains that many people would love to have special people in their lives whom they could refer to as best friends. If you belong to that lucky group of individuals, you can borrow the funny texts below to cheer your friend.

We have been friends for so long that I cannot imagine which one of us is the bad influence.

If, at first, you don't succeed, destroy the evidence that you tried.

Kids believe in fairy tales. I've moved on to soap operas and political speeches.

If history repeats itself, I am going to get a dinosaur pet.

I would have given you my shoulder to cry on, but it might get wet.

I am not using my advice. Take it.

I am feeling lazy today. It is not as if I don't trust you.

It's only that my mind kept on falling out, but I had an open mind.

I'm out of my mind. I'll be back in five minutes.

I was born at an early age; please forgive my naivety.

I'm not procrastinating; I'm just giving myself more time to procrastinate.

Which way did you use to come in? Today I would wish to help you out.

I'm not arguing, I'm just trying to have a conversation, and you're not listening.

Try to miss several credit card payments if you think no one cares about you.

I used to be a baker, but I couldn't make enough dough.

Hey there, did you know that you are my BFFLWYLION... that means that you are my "Best Friend For Life Whether You Like It Or Not."

Hey buddy, I think that you and I will definitely be friends forever. Do you know why? Because we are too lazy to find new pals.

It is incredible how we can coincidentally look at one another and, without even having to say a word, know we are making fun of the same person.

Sometimes I wonder how you put up with me, then I remember, oh! I put up with you! So we are even.

Dear best buddy, life is too short to be serious all the time. So… if you cannot laugh at yourself, call me…I will laugh at you.

Prank text messages

If you've decided to add a little mayhem to your day by pranking your pal, prank SMS messages should do the trick. However, it would be preferable if you were forced to come up with the greatest prank text message ideas to creep out your pal.

Happy birthday to my one and only true best pal. What would I do without you? Without our conversations, I bet my therapy bills would be outrageous.

Hey, I just saw your car being towed! Don't panic, it's just a prank. Your car is safe and sound, but I couldn't resist messing with you a bit.

Happy birthday to my best friend ever! May your troubles be few and far between as my grandmother's teeth!

I just heard from a friend that they saw your favourite restaurant is closing down! I hope it's not true, but you might want to check it out just in case.

Happy birthday to one of the very few people whom I can remember their birthdays without depending on a Facebook reminder.

For your birthday, I wanted to give you something that was both funny and charming, but then I remembered you already have me in your life.

Forget about the past; you can change it. Forget about the future; you can predict it. Forget about the Present; I did not get you one! Happy born day, my besty!

I am very kind when it comes to picking friends because I don't simply make friends because they are humans; I make friends with monkeys, just like you, my dear.

I have some exciting news! I won a free trip for two to Hawaii, and guess what? You're my plus one! Pack your bags; we're leaving tomorrow!

I found this hilarious video of you dancing at a party last night. I can't stop laughing! I'll send it to you. Just promise not to kill me when you see it.

I eagerly wait for this day the whole year because I can wish so many of my friends a very Happy birthday because they are the cutest fools on the planet.

Every good ends with fools like beautiful, wonderfool…. And I am gratefool to have a friend like you who is such an amazing fool.

You won't believe what happened! I accidentally dropped my phone in the toilet and lost all my contacts. Can you send me your number again?

I have this feeling. I can't quite pinpoint it. Maybe it's a feeling telling me we are not working out. I'm sorry. Because you just got fooled.

I am getting married. Sorry, not to tell you earlier. Or else you wouldn't have been fooled.

I just want to let you know that I just got engaged to someone. This was very sudden. I'm sorry for pranking you.

Be careful today. If you are in bed and your legs start feeling itchy, it means a ghost is passing through you. It has happened to a family friend right now. Don't turn around if you notice the itch.

People affected by coronavirus can't do more than five pushups. I have tried, and I think I am ok. Please try this, my friend. Your health matters a lot to me!

You won't believe what I overheard! Our favourite band is coming to town next week, and I managed to score VIP tickets for both of us! Get ready for an unforgettable night!

You can't read this message with one eye closed. Just kidding! Of course, you can be stupid. I was trying to make you a fool, and look how easy it was!

Comedy texting

Most boys tend to find it hard to make their female girlfriends smile. Others go to the extent of buying them at high prices. By finding funny text messages to send your female friend, you can strengthen the bond between you, as not all girls are attracted to money.

A friend like you is like a good bra… "Hard to find, Supportive, Comfortable, Always lifts you up, Makes you look better… and always close to your heart!"

I think you are an interior decorator. Do you know why? Because when you walked into class that day, the room was suddenly beautiful and perfect!

Have you ever travelled to another planet apart from planet Earth? (Her reply: NO!) Wow! We have so much in common!

Hey bestie, I think you need to see the doctor (Her: Why?) Because you have beauty all over your face!

Excuse me, dear, today, when I met you, I believed that you must have been lost. (Her: Why?) Because heaven is up there, not down here!

Tell me, did it hurt? (Her: what?) When you fell from heaven and broke your wings! Because to me, you are as beautiful as an angel.

I just discovered a groundbreaking invention: the self-peeling banana! No more struggling with those pesky banana skins. I'll send you the prototype, but be warned, it's not peel-proof yet.

I heard a rumour that laughter is the best medicine. So, I'm prescribing you a daily dose of my terrible jokes. Side effects may include groaning, eye-rolling, and uncontrollable laughter. Proceed with caution!

You know what's funny? When you try to sneakily open a bag of chips without making any noise, it sounds like a thunderstorm in your living room. It's like a secret agent mission gone wrong. Mission: Failed Crunch!"

I just saw a squirrel doing push-ups in the park. Apparently, it's training for the Squirrellympics. I think we have a potential gold medalist on our hands. Get ready to cheer for Team Nutty!

What to text a friend randomly?

You can text your friends about anything at any time. You can tell a funny or fascinating story, inquire about their day, or simply inquire about their well-being.

What to text your best friend?

Your best friend is like your sister or brother, and you can text them about everything. For example, you can text to inquire about a trip, how they are, a party you are preparing, or to seek advice and their opinion.

Sharing funny things to text your friends can be a positive and enjoyable experience. It brings entertainment, laughter, and joy, strengthening relationships and fostering a sense of connection.

