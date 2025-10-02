The younger brother of the late ARISE TV anchor, Sommie Maduagwu, has broken his silence after her painful death

He shared what her dreams and what she wanted to become, as he mourned her in an emotional post he shared on X (formerly Twitter)

What he said about his late sister caught people’s attention following the news of her sudden death

Osi, the younger brother of the late Arise TV anchor, Somtochukwu Maduagwu, has finally broken the silence on his sister’s death, opening up about what she wanted to become.

Somtochukwu, also known as Sommie, died at the early hours of Monday, September 29, 2025, after a tragic armed robbery attack at her residence in the Katampe area of Abuja.

The death of the 29-year-old reporter threw Nigerians into mourning, as Arise TV management announced that the police were investigating the case.

Sommie’s brother breaks silence after her death

Known on X as @osi46_m, Sommie’s brother broke his silence about her death as he wrote a glowing tribute to her on his page.

He stated what she wanted to become and the effects of her impact.

Osi said in his post:

“My Somm. One of none,continue to ride the wave and try to catch clicks of her name. Your false tales and narratives simply add another feather in her cap. She wanted to be Superstar, is a Superstar and will forever be one. Her name echoes round the nations due to her impact.”

See his tweet below:

Reactions as Somtochukwu Maduagwu's brother mourns her

Netizens who came across the post condoled with Osi on the death of his elder sister, Somtochukwu Maduagwu.

@saniyusuf said:

"Accept my utmost condolences, fam."

@ogeyi20 said:

"I’m so sorry for your loss. May she rest in peace and continue to be the beautiful, bright amazing person she was. She’s watching over you all now."

@Ogemary21 said:

"So sorry about your loss.... it's unimaginable."

@sharon_sjc said:

"So sorry for your loss, may her soul RIP."

@BelleChardO said:

"So sorry for your loss."

@NmesomaMarie said:

"My condolences."

Sommie's best friend shares last conversation

In a moving tribute to Sommie, her best friend, Adaeze released their last conversation and shared what the reporter told her hours before she died.

Adaeze wrote a glowing tribute to her friend, highlighting how close they were and the moments they've shared.

Many were moved to tears after she shared what Sommie told her on her last day on earth, sparking reactions.

Family friend shares account of Somtochukwu's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a family friend of the late ARISE TV anchor shared new details of what allegedly caused her death after the armed robbery attack.

The man also narrated how long her parents waited before giving birth to the late journalist and her two siblings, who came after her.

His account of the story brought a new perspective into the case and stirred fresh debate about the circumstances surrounding Sommie's death.

