2021 Africa Digital Media Awards: Legit.ng Emerges As Best News Website

Legit.ng, Nigeria's most visited news website with over 10 million monthly readers (Alexa ranking), has been named as the Best News Website at the 2021 Africa Digital Media Awards.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The winners of the WAN-IFRA African Digital Media Awards were announced on Thursday, 22 July 2021.

Legit.ng, Nigeria's number one news website, Legit.ng, has officially been named best news website by the African Digital Media Awards.

Source: Original

The African Awards

The annual African Digital Media Awards are the most prestigious digital news awards on the African continent, presented by WAN-IFRA.

The awards recognise news publishers who have delivered unique and original digital media projects in the last 12 months.

From embracing new social platforms to engage audiences, to launching community webinars to provide the public with expert analysis of current topics, and by deploying drones to map out whole communities for visual essays, the winners of the 2021 African Digital Media Awards have raised the bar for innovative projects even amidst the deeply troubling times of a global pandemic.

The African Awards are presented annually as part of a series of regional competitions held in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and South Asia. Regional winners are automatically entered into WAN-IFRA’s World Digital Media Awards competition.

Best news website

Nigeria's technology and accessibility are front and center of Legit.ng’s philosophy. Having launched in 2012 to provide Nigerians with a digital news platform that was updated in real-time with breaking news and to cater to the demand of being Africa’s most mobile-centric country, we have now evolved into the largest online publisher in Nigeria (according to Alexa rank).

We boast 10M+ monthly users generating 50M pageviews on our site. Our hands-on response to the country’s slow download time was a challenge worth accepting as our in-house engineering team developed a mobile (data saving) app enabling their readers to download news automatically while in Wi-Fi zones.

The app now has over 5M installations. Agility and design proved key factors in the decision-making process for our jury members. Judges attested that the app download on Legit is lightning fast, and it has a very intuitive layout.

The United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals

In March 2021, Legit.ng made another major milestone by joining the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Media Compact.

As a member of the SDG Media Compact, we play a critical role in raising awareness about the SDG by reporting relevant issues such as eradication of poverty and hunger, access to quality education and gender equality.

Among other laudable initiatives, Legit.ng recently launched a relief initiative tagged Legit Charity. It is aimed at helping the homeless children of Calabar by providing them with food and clothes.

Source: Legit