Lovely text messages for him that will make your partner smile

Would you like to send your boyfriend a cute romantic message that will make him smile and blush? Are you not one for words and would like some help formulating such a text? Then, you have come to the right place, as we have compiled here some cute text messages for him that he will surely appreciate receiving.

Smiling lady using her phone. Photo: pexels.com, @Andrea Piacquadio

Source: UGC

If you have been scratching your head about what to say to a man to make him feel special, then this piece here will help you out. Check out our cool collection of love messages for him.

Short but sweet romantic text messages for him

Here are some sweet things to say to your boyfriend. Let your man know how much you love and appreciate him by sending one of these love messages for him from the heart:

You’re my whole world.

I’d be lost without you.

Just wanted you to know I’m thinking about you right now.

I wish I was in your arms.

I love you more than you will ever know.

You make my heart beat out of my chest.

I’m getting butterflies just thinking about seeing you later.

I feel so safe when I’m with you.

Your arms feel like home.

You stole my heart a long time ago and I never want you to give it back.

I can’t imagine living life without you.

I get lost in your smile.

You amaze me more and more each day.

I would do anything to put a smile on your face.

I would do anything to be by your side right now.

I’m so proud of you.

Couple drinking wine. Photo: pexels.com, @Andres Ayrton

Source: UGC

You are mine forever and always.

You are so good to me.

I’d be nowhere without you.

Everyday we’re together is another day I’m living out my dreams.

You make my heart do flips just by thinking of you.

No one has ever come close to making me feel the way you do.

It’s like you were made for me.

You’re the piece of me I didn’t know was missing.

I’d choose you, every single time.

Every ounce of fear and insecurity I have disappears in your arms.

You are undoubtedly the best thing that has ever happened to me.

You are so handsome.

Just the thought of you can make my bad days better.

My heart is aching for you right now.

I wish you were here right now. I need you.

I’ll never be able to put how much I love you into words.

I’m so lucky to have you as a best friend and boyfriend.

Forever still isn’t enough time with you.

I didn’t know it was possible to miss someone before they even left until I met you.

Our life together is my definition of perfect.

I hope you’re having a good day, I can’t stop thinking about you.

I want to make you look down at your phone and smile, then walk into a pole.

You never fail to make me smile.

I can’t stop smiling thinking of seeing you after work.

Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You’re my soulmate.

I adore you.

You make me feel like the luckiest girl in the world.

I want to wake up by your side everyday for the rest of our life.

You’re so funny, you always make me laugh.

I’m thankful for you everyday.

Where is my strong, pickle-jar-opening man when I need him?

How did I get so lucky?

Thanks for always killing the spiders when I need you to. :-)

Only a real man could put up with as much as you do…thanks. :-)

I’m crazy over you.

I don’t know anyone that can do ___ like you.

Your work ethic is so hot.

Remember our first date?

Your personality is so hot.

You make me feel amazing about myself.

I hope you know how great you are.

I am SO into you right now.

You’re one of the most interesting people I’ve ever met.

Wow! You’re really smart.

Missing you!

Currently bragging about my awesome man.

Are you even real? Because someone like you can’t exist.

I normally don’t like scary movies, but with you there, I know I’ll be safe.

I don’t think I’ve ever met anyone whose smile I like more than yours!

Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You make me blush, and you’re not even here!

I am still wearing the smile you gave me!!

Wanna sneak away for coffee together?

I like it when I see you staring at me.

Sleep tight. Sweet dreams (with me in them).

I have that longing feeling when you are not around.

When you are around, the only thing I want is to be closer.

I wanna curl up in your arms and listen to your heartbeat soothe me to sleep.

I smile like an idiot when I am texting you.

You are the pizza of my life.

Your arms are my home.

I just love hearing your sleepy voice.

Flirty texts for him

Here are some flirty, naughty, and cute things to say to your boyfriend:

I’m counting down the minutes until I get to kiss your lips again.

Hey, s*xy!

I am not flirting with you; I am just extra friendly to someone who is extra attractive.

I have been busy all day, wanna come and distract me?

You, me, takeout, and a movie. Tonight.

When you get home, you’d better be ready for me.

I wish you were here to grab my hand and pull me close.

If you kiss my neck, I am not responsible for what happens next.

I am attracted to you in a way that I cannot explain. You get me confused and grinning all day.

You look good in that new shirt; it was difficult for me to drift my attention.

I can’t wait to kiss you later.

Do you want to mess up the bed with me tonight?

Let’ us do some “we shouldn’t be doing this” things.

You are so hot; even my pants are falling for you.

I just got out of the shower, wanna come and help me dry off?

Today, I woke up with sweat. Not because the morning was too hot to handle, but because my dreams of you were too hot to handle.

Smiling couple. Photo: pexels.com, @Polina Tankilevitch

Source: UGC

Deep things to say to your boyfriend

Enjoy these deep love messages for him:

I love the way you hold me in your arms when I am falling asleep and the way you gently tuck my hair when you think I am not noticing. I love the way you give me sweet butterfly kisses so that it wouldn’t disturb my sleep. Most of all, I love the way I feel safe and secure in your arms.

I wish I could explain how your eyes thrill me and how the sound of your voice makes me feel butterflies. How your smile makes my heart skip beats and how every time I am with you I feel complete.

You seem to capture my mind every minute. There is never a second when I don’t think of you or miss your presence. Your love possesses me all the time. I feel so weak in your love and yet so strong.

I would do anything right now to be able to curl up next to you, bury my head in your chest and lock my fingers with yours. I want to be able to look up at you and smile whenever I want to. I would be able to kiss you whenever I wanted to. I want to be able to tell you how I feel about you whenever I want to.

How do I love thee? Let me count the ways. I love thee to the depth and breadth and height my soul can reach.

My love, you know you are my best friend. You know that I'd do anything for you, and my love, let nothing come between us. My love for you is strong and true.

Of all the smiles you received today, there was a smile you didn't see. A smile not from the lips, but straight from the heart - a smile that came from me.

It's been said that you only truly fall in love once, but I don't believe it. Every time I see you, I fall in love all over again.

The sky in the night is dotted with stars, but none can compare to the light you bring to my life. You are precious to me.

The best feeling in the world is when you say hi to me or even smile at me, because I know, even if it’s just for a second, I have crossed your mind.

You mean the world to me. Never forget that.

There are many romantic things to say to you, today I choose this - I love you!

Thank you for the reminder what butterflies feel like.

You make my days brighter, my heart happier and me crazier.

Congratulations, you have just won an award for stealing my heart, and the award is to have dinner with me.

I just want you, that’s all. All your flaws, mistakes, smiles, giggles, jokes, sarcasm, everything. I just want you.

Even when you are having an imperfect day, you are my definition of perfect.

Life can get hard, days could treat you worse, but we will find a way to make it all easy and good, together. Remember, I love you.

I don’t care if you're sick, I would still kiss you because you are worth catching a cold for.

Suddenly, all the love songs have turned to be about you.

You are out of my sight but in my mind.

I remember the first time I saw you; my heart whispered ‘he’s the one.’

You make the good in my life all the better.

We hope that this collection of sweet text messages for him gave you an idea of what to say to your man. Remember, sending a love message for him is a good way of professing your admiration, but actions speak louder than words. So, whatever you say, supplement it with the right actions.

READ ALSO: Deep love messages for him

Legit.ng recently published a list of deep love messages that you can send to your man to make him feel special.

If you are not word-savvy and would like help expressing your love for your man, then use these romantic messages to let him know how much you cherish him.

Source: Legit.ng