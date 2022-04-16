Love is a beautiful feeling, and it is considered magical because once you fall in love with someone, it affects your mental, spiritual and physical state in the most amazing way possible. In this article, you will find the best flirting freaky quotes to send to your significant other to keep the fire burning.

Sending your lover flirty freaky quotes makes them feel loved and valued, and above all, it makes them feel that you are always thinking of them and you miss them. One of the most amazing feelings is knowing that somebody somewhere misses you. Your lover appreciates every time you send them these quotes, whether on Twitter, Instagram or any other social media platform.

120+ flirting freaky quotes to send to your significant other

As a man or a woman, sending your significant other romantic quotes will significantly impact your relationship. Everyone wants to feel loved and pampered. Here is a list of flirting quotes to help you out.

Flirty freaky things to say to your girlfriend

Sending your girlfriend a romantic quote will make her smile all day long because she will keep in mind that you love her and think about her. Here are freaky quotes for her that will bring a smile to your girl's face.

I want to be that freaky fantasy that is always on your mind.

Get out of my head and fall into my arms instead.

Not many people can take my breath away, but you don’t even have to try.

When I saw you, I fell in love, and you smiled because you knew.

So, I love you because the entire universe conspired to help me find you.

I promise to keep things romantic and touching in our relationship.

I want to be the reason you slightly tilt your phone away from others when you read it.

I might not be great with words, but my day's better when I look at you. That's how I know I love you.

You are adorable, mademoiselle. I study your feet with the microscope and your soul with the telescope.

I can’t pluck up enough courage to tell you how much I admire you. So, I guess I will keep it to myself.

I think of you only twice a day. While I am doing something, and when I am sitting idle.

When I look into your eyes, I feel euphoria, but when you kiss my neck, I taste the paradise.

I love all facets of your personality, but I should admit that your wild side is my favorite.

Are you a magician? Because whenever I look at you, everyone else disappears.

My life may be confusing for so many areas, but the only thing I know for sure is that I am truly happy when I am with you.

How to flirt with your boyfriend over text?

Are you spending hours scratching your head trying to think what quotes to send your boyfriend? Making your man feel special and loved shouldn’t be that difficult. Check out the following flirting freaky quotes below.

You already caught me, but every day, you make me fall in love with you deeper and deeper.

Couples who cook together, stay together. Know any recipes?

When in the crowd, you are the only one I see. I adore you.

You must be a camera because every time I see you, I smile.

My sweetest dream has come true as you are with me, my handsome!

I want you to be there for me and be my best friend. Make me laugh more.

You are the reason my heart sings every day; I adore you!

I hope you sleep thinking about me the way I think about you.

I love you, and I don't want to lose you because my life has been better since the day I found you.

I lie on my bed and stare at the ceiling. My thoughts – all about you, give me a lovely feeling.

I want to be with you today. Doing nothing but chatting, laughing, hugging, and more.

It feels good to be with someone who can see the best and the worst in me, understand my deepest thoughts, and embrace my soul.

When I first laid my eyes on you, I recognised you. You held my future in your hands.

Every beauty needs a beast, and every freaky girl needs her gentleman. I've found mine.

If you ask me how many times you've crossed my heart, I'd say because you came and never left.

Every night I sit by my window and think of you, a silent whisper, a silent tear, with all my heart, I wish you were here.

Flirty freaky quotes for someone you are dating

Sending flirty quotes can be a fun and playful way to show your romantic interest and keep the spark alive in your relationship. Below are some freaky quotes for your bae to make them smiley all day.

Every time I see you, I fall in love with you all over again.

Your love is a soft breeze, bending me gently, refreshing my soul.

You are that one person I just want to do everything nasty to.

I don't need a superhero when I have you by my side. You make me feel invincible.

If I had a flower for every time I thought of you … I could walk through my garden forever.

I love everything about you. You are my little gift from heaven.

The way you look at me, the way you touch me, the way you tease me drives me crazy.

I can't stop thinking about you. You're at home in your bed, and I am alone in my bed. One of us is in the wrong place.

When words aren’t enough to tell you how great you’ve been, I remind myself I need to kiss you.

When I want to smile, I know what to do. I just close my eyes and think of you.

Meeting you was worth all my expectations; you have altered my world, and undoubtedly, you have become my life.

I got my eyes on you. You're everything I see; I want you endlessly.

You are the love of my life and the best thing that ever happened to me.

The moment when you can’t stop smiling because the guy you’re falling for did something cute to you.

Nothing makes me feel better than you, especially on cold days when I use your love to warm me up.

Romantic freaky quotes for your crush

If you have ever had a crush on someone, you will know what it is all about. It is a beautiful feeling because when you see them, you feel great, and you just want to hug and kiss them, but you cannot do that because they sometimes have no idea what you feel for them. What are the best freaky quotes to send your crush? Check below.

I fall for your smile every single time.

Cuddling with you would be perfect right now.

Get out of my head and fall into my arms instead.

Your presence fills my heart with so much joy.

All I want is to be irresistibly desired by you.

Besides chocolate, you are my favourite thing.

When I am with you, the only place I want to be is closer.

Do you have any raisins? Well, how about a date?

I still get butterflies no matter how many times I see you.

If you were an enzyme, I'd be your substrate so you could catalyze me.

Wow, I’m binging on your page. Such quality content you have!

Scientists around the world have figured out the cause of global warming. You!

I really can not imagine my life without you. How did I even exist before I met you?

I can't get you off my mind. You're like my favorite song that's always stuck in my head.

I'm wondering if you are the square root of two because I always feel irrational around you.

Best freaky quotes for a couple

Sending your partner romantic quotes may improve your relationship. It spices up your relationship, and the spark in your partner's eyes will never fade. Here are some of the best freaky quotes for a couple.

Since I met you, no one else has been worth thinking about.

We loved with a love that was more than love.

What you're feeling right now is 100% understandable.

Sometimes, I knock on your heart's doors to ensure I still live there.

I never think of having coffee when I start the day with you.

Each time I hear your voice, I hear another reason to keep you forever.

I like teasing you because I love seeing how much you want me.

In a room full of art, I would still stare at you.

Nothing can change how much I love you; it will always be there.

I'm so in love that my soul gets dizzy every time I look at you.

To be your friend was all I ever wanted. To be your lover was all I ever dreamed of.

Every day with you, my love, is an addition to my life’s happy memories. I love you.

I don't know how your arteries aren't clogged with metal, yet you have a gold heart.

I have been warned about all difficulties I can face in life, except for addiction with blue eyes and a gorgeous smile.

I may not get to see you as often as I like. I may not get to hold you in my arms all through the night. But deep in my heart, I truly know you're the one I love, and I can't let you go.

Steamy freaky captions

Using freaky captions can be a way to express your feelings and let your partner know how much they mean to you. Below are some sweet and nasty captions for your significant other to make them smile and think of you throughout the day.

Attraction is not an option.

You make my dopamine levels go all silly.

Date a girl who smiles when she sees you.

Every girl has a freaky side, and you just have to find it.

Once you get to know a shy girl, they are funny and great to be around with.

Hot shower – a regular shower, but with me in it.

Desire is in men as hunger, in women only an appetite.

I don’t need to flirt. I will seduce you with my awkwardness.

When you finally find someone who’s just as freaky as you are.

When love is not madness, it is not love.

Don’t tease me unless you’re going to please me.

I just want to do crazy stuff to you.

I talk about you like you put stars in the sky.

You’re not an option. You’re my first priority.

What is a short flirting quote?

Flirting quotes can help build intimacy and create a stronger emotional connection between the two of you. If you have not settled on a better quote yet, you can try these ones here:

There is nothing the pop world loves more than a way-out freak.

You don’t always get to choose who you fall in love with.

You and I are two hearts, grooving to one beat, and I love our rhythm.

You’re always in my mind and my lovely, wonderful thoughts.

Just saying your name brings a smile to my face.

Some of the best moments in life are those you can't tell anyone about.

If you were a tear, I would never cry in fear of losing you.

There is someone that I can't stop thinking about. It is you.

Treat her like it’s the first time and the last time every single time.

Some of the best moments in life are the ones you can’t tell anyone about.

If you were a vegetable, you'd be a cute-cumber!

I feel you already have my heart when you sit next to me.

Sometimes I can’t believe my eyes, is all this beauty mine?

You are like a teddy, cuteness overloaded and so soft.

What are some flirty phrases?

Are the both of you frequent users of Twitter? You can use the platform to send some flirting phrases to your partner. If you wonder what quotes to share on Twitter consider these flirting freaky quotes below.

You don’t even have to ask. The answer is yes!

Ladies first. Pretty ladies sooner.

You make it kinda hard not to stare.

You are everything I could want in a man.

I fall for your smile every single time.

Anything that is too stupid to be spoken is sung.

If you need a place to stay, my heart is open to you.

The only reason I learned how to flirt is to woo you.

Cuddling with you would be perfect right now.

I am still wearing the smile you gave me.

I’m counting down the minutes until I get to see you.

You are my treasure—the most precious thing in my life.

Even if I don’t see you, I will never lose sight of you in my mind.

Forget the butterflies, I feel the whole zoo when I am with you.

Captivating freaky Instagram quotes

Flirty quotes are sweet and can be sent anytime. Below are some nasty quotes you can post on Instagram for your significant other, crush, boyfriend, or spouse.

If a man doesn't know how to dance, he doesn't know how to love.

I’m in love with you and all your little things.

I wanna be that freaky fantasy, which is always on your mind.

Remember that I will always be by your side.

My love for you is akin to a fart. It pretty much flows effortlessly.

Those kisses you gave me have been a trace of sweetness in my heart. Anytime I miss you.

Just because I’m not forever by your side doesn’t mean that’s not precisely where I want to be.

There’s nothing in the world that I hate doing more than waiting. But if it’s waiting for you, I’ll gladly do it without any complaints.

If you’re staring at me right now, there’s no need to be embarrassed. It just means you’re interested.

How about you come over here? I've got all of your favourites ready. Burgers, fries, smoothies, and me.

I never believed in love at first sight until I met you. Now I can't imagine my life without you.

The way you look at me, the way you touch me, the way you tease me drives me crazy.

I am so in love with every part of you. Your personality, your quirks, and everything in between.

The way you smile at me makes all my problems fade away. You are really an angel sent from heaven, and I will always love you for being so kind to me.

Why is flirting important in a relationship?

Flirting is crucial in a relationship because it reminds you of what you love about your partner. It also makes your partner feel like you still feel the same way you felt for them during the first time and that nothing has changed.

What is a good caption for a boyfriend?

A good caption for a boyfriend is the one in which, when he reads it, he smiles or tilts his phone away from others as he reads it. And the freaky ones tend to serve that purpose well.

How to send a hook up text?

To send a hook up text, be direct and clear about your intentions while also being respectful and considerate of the other person's boundaries.

What is a good flirty caption?

A good flirty caption should be playful and witty. A good example is "Your smile makes my heart skip a beat."

Sending some sweet and nasty quotes to your partner makes them feel your love and reminds them of how special they are to you. Flirting is crucial in a relationship as it makes it spicy. Hopefully, you have found the best flirting freaky quotes to send to your significant other from the list above.

