Funny quotes to lighten the mood for when the going gets tough

Everyone has times when the going gets tough, and sometimes they need to laugh to forget their problems. You or the people around you need some funny quotes to keep pushing when things get rough.

Sometimes the best way to cope with stress is to find humour, whether poking fun at yourself or laughing at a friend's jokes. Check out these funny quotes to lighten the mood when the going gets tough.

Funny quotes to lighten the mood

Lightening your mood can be a great way to reduce stress and cope with bad days. For this reason, you need a good laugh, and these funny quotes will surely put a smile on your face.

If at first, you don't succeed, try, try again. Then quit. No use being a d*mn fool about it.

No matter how hard you try, you can't stuff a square peg into a round hole.

I've got 99 problems, and 86 are entirely made-up scenarios in my head that I'm stressing about for no logical reason.

I'm not prejudiced; I hate everyone equally.

You got to be careful if you don't know where you're going because you might not get there.

That awkward moment when you get home and look at yourself in the mirror thinking ... did I look like that all day?

Sometimes you lie in bed at night and don't have a single thing to worry about. That always worries me!

Everyone talks about the early bird's good luck, but what about the early worm's bad luck?

A life spent making mistakes is not only more honourable but more valuable than a life spent doing nothing.

Every woman should marry an archaeologist. Because the older she gets, the more he'll love her.

Adversity causes some men to break; others to break records.

When I was growing up, I always wanted to be someone. Now I realize I should have been more specific.

It would help if you didn't remind me of my age. I have a bladder that will do that for me.

People say money is not the key to happiness, but I have always figured if you have enough money, you can have a key made.

Common sense is like deodorant—most people who need it never seem to use it.

Funny words to lighten her mood

When feeling down, give her a big hug and tell her you to love her. Remind her of all the good times you have had together. When she is feeling down, send her flowers and buy her chocolate. Tell her everything will be alright, and you are always there for her. Here are some funny words to lighten her mood:

The surest sign that intelligent life exists elsewhere in the universe is that it has never tried to contact us.

I dreamed about you last night. Come over to make a dream come true.

Love doesn't make the world go round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile.

Are you a magician? Because when you are with me, you make everything else disappear.

When I say 'I love you,' it's not because I want or can't have you. It has nothing to do with me. I love what you are, what you do, and how you try.

I cannot take my eyes off of you. Unless, of course, you notice me. Then I will quickly look away And act as though nothing happened.

Sometimes I wonder if I'm worthy of your attention. Other times, maybe you're just so used to me that it doesn't matter anymore.

But no matter what doubts creep in, one thing remains certain: You're the only one who matters.

When we first met, I never thought you would be such an essential part of my life.

Many things remind me of you - from the smell of coffee brewing in the morning to our favourite song on repeat.

All these memories hold such importance - they shape who we are today and help us stay connected even when we're apart.

When I look back at all we've been through, I know we were meant to be together.

We might fight sometimes, but there is something more than the love between us - it's understanding and comfort and trust.

I don't need anyone else because you are enough for me; after all this time, you still amaze me every day.

Without you by my side, there would be an emptiness inside of me that could never be filled.

Quotes to brighten your mood

Think of these quotes, for example, when your best friend dumps you and takes all of your clothes. Or when your boss is too harsh on you. The quotes will help you to turn that frown upside down.

It was one of those uncomfortable silences that sometimes descend between two people with nothing in common but curiosity.

The quickest way to double your money is to fold it and put it back into your pocket.

Don't let school interfere with your education.

It is a scientific fact that your body will not absorb cholesterol if you take it from another person's plate.

I always wanted to be somebody, but now I realize I should have been more specific.

It's hard enough getting up in the morning without also having to get up on the right side of the bed.

I dream of a better tomorrow, where chickens can cross the road and not be questioned about their motives.

Before you marry a person, you should first make them use a computer with slow internet to see who they are.

Worrying is like paying interest on a debt you may never owe.

Don't worry about the world coming to an end today. It is already tomorrow in Australia.

Some people are old at twenty-five and wise at seventy-five; they're young at forty-five and dead at sixty-five; they're never grownups, only children playing adult dress-up games.

Do you ever feel the urge to tell someone to shut up even if they aren't talking?

I love being married. It's great to find that particular person you want to annoy for the rest of your life.

Light travels faster than sound. This is why some people appear bright until you hear them speak.

I thought air was free all my life until I bought a bag of french fries.

Short funny quotes to brighten up your day

Short funny quotes are good at getting a smile out of you, even on your worst days.Keep these in mind when you need a quick pick-me-up.

Life is short; smile while you still have teeth.

Don't make me laugh; I'm trying to be mad at you.

A smile is a curve that sets everything straight.

I am putting you on my to-do list.

If you're hotter than me, then I'm cooler than you.

It is sad to grow old but nice to ripen.

I love my job only when I'm on vacation.

I'm in shape. Round is a shape.

One fails forward toward success.

If Monday had a face, I would punch it.

I'm not lazy; I'm very relaxed.

It's never too late to have a happy childhood.

Laugh as much as you breathe and love as long as you live.

Sometimes laughter is the best medicine.

If only common sense were more common.

Sometimes all you need is a little chuckle to brighten your day. After reading these funny quotes to lighten the mood, they will likely run through your head when faced with a tough circumstance. You can also share them with others who might also appreciate them and laugh at their misfortunes.

