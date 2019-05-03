100+ romantic love messages for husband to make him feel loved

If you have never written love messages for your husband, why not surprise him today with heartfelt texts uniquely tailored for him? Sending sweet or funny messages are essential for developing a solid relationship and giving your better half the best opportunity to understand how much you value him.

Your husband may be far away, but this should not preclude you from expressing your affection for him. Furthermore, showing your support, even via a small love msg for your husband, can help him get through the days until he sees you again.

Many women wonder, "How do I write love you messages for my husband?" The solution is simple: use some of the most romantic messages for your husband below as inspiration for writing your own.

The most romantic love messages for your husband

Writing a love word for your husband is simple. All you have to do is listen to your heart and express yourself naturally. Here are some of the best examples of messages of love to your husband that will inject some romance into your relationship:

I love you more than words can say.

Loving you has been a beautiful dream I never want to wake from. You are a rare, beautiful soul. I love you so much.

You sowed seeds of love in my heart, quickly, before I realized, and now love has taken root, flowering for you.

Life is a precious journey, and I will be with you every step of the way. I love you with all my heart!

My heart beats for you.

My face lights up with joy, and my heart warmly glows each time I think of you.

Your love is a soft breeze, bending me gently, refreshing my soul.

You are my cup of tea, and your love is a spoonful of sugar. I can't wait to drink you in.

I need your warm kiss once again.

I am the luckiest of all humans. When you look into my eyes, I see pure, beautiful love. My heart overflows with joy. I’m so blessed to be loved by you, handsome.

Loving you messages for my husband who is far away

Sending a message for your hubby is one of the best ways to show him that you think about him 24 hours a day and can't wait to see him:

I wish that you were here to hold me in your arms all night. Your love is the only thing that keeps me going.

Dear husband, as long as we share the same sky, breathe the same air and share the same love, then you will always be in my heart.

I can't wait until the next time I get to see you.

Even though you are thousands of miles away, I still feel you right next to me. I will always cherish you, my husband.

Distance means so little to me compared to how much your affection means to me.

You are the only one I want in my life.

As birds on a wire in winter wait patiently for spring, so I will wait patiently for you.

When I close my eyes, I see a thousand dreams waiting to come true, and all of them centre around you.

When I walk in the field, the wind whispers your name and each blade of grass points to you.

When you drive away, I watch from the window, and time stands still. When you return, I breathe again.

Know that you are in my heart, and distance is never a barrier. Whenever you tell me, “I love you, darling,” my heart starts beating faster.

Happy birthday love messages for your husband

What lovely message to my husband should I send him for his birthday? Here are the best examples:

Wishing you a year full of delight, health, happiness, and love. Happy birthday, dear husband.

You mean the world to me and I am lucky to have you. Wishing you the best birthday ever!

Happy birthday, dear. I am so lucky to have a husband like you. Each day is a gift, and I love that we share them together. Have the best birthday, and know that I love you more than ever.

Happy birthday to the most kind-hearted and thoughtful husband alive. Loving you is always easy.

Happy birthday, husband. Close your eyes, make a wish, and blow! Today i the day wishes come true, so make sure your wish is amazing.

Each and everything in this world tends to have a limit, but my love for you is limitless. Happy birthday, my love.

Happy birthday! Each year that passes is another opportunity for me to let you know what an amazing husband you are!

Every time that I see you smile, I remember how blessed I am to have you as my king, as the father of my children, and as my man. Happy birthday to you!

Your presence has made my life colourful. I wish you a happy birthday handsome.

My great love, I pray to God that you always keep smiling and success be yours. Happy birthday my loving husband.

Emotional love messages for your husband

Here are some emotional love messages for him:

The only thing in the whole universe that’s better than me having you as my husband is our beautiful children having you as their father.

You mean the world to me.

Every sunset that passes and every sunrise in the morning reminds me to thank the entire universe and heavens for providing me with such a loving and wonderful husband as you.

My life is better now because I met you.

I am so lucky to have married such a strong, gracious, and supportive husband. Every single day that I spend with you is such a precious gift to me.

Inspirational love messages to encourage your husband

If your husband is going through a rough patch right now, you can cheer him up by sending him a message like these:

We came to love each other not only by finding a perfect person in each other but by learning to see the imperfection in each other perfectly. Thank you for choosing me, my dear.

Nothing makes me feel better than you, especially on cold days when I use your love to warm me up.

And don’t ever be afraid to dream about achieving great things in life because I believe in you with all of my heart and soul.

Your love has strengthened me in weak moments and I am here to do the same for you.

In a world full of chaos and confusion, you are the only thing that makes perfect sense to me.

When my days end with loving you, I know I’ve had a good day, so every day is a good day.

Sweet messages for your future husband

Have you ever had the feeling when you meet someone that he is the one you have been looking for your entire life? Sending him the best sweet messages can be a great way to start your relationship:

Dear future husband, today happens to be one of those days when I feel like the luckiest woman in the world to be the mother of your future kids. I adore you.

Every second that I think about you, I know that you are the wisest decision I have ever made. I can't wait to walk down the aisle with you.

Being together with you is my favourite place to be. Being your future wife is the most honourable status for me.

When I first laid my eyes on you, it is like I knew you. You held my future in your hands.

My only wishes in this world are to spend as much time as possible with you and enjoy every second of it; to keep writing our beautiful love story and never stop writing it.

My ears can’t live a day without the sound of your voice, and I shiver every time you let go of my hand. My heart beats like crazy whenever I lay my eyes on you, and I assure you that this will never change.

I want you to know how much I appreciate your every gesture and how much I look forward to being there for you like you are there for me.

Not only have I witnessed the truth in your beautiful eyes as a future husband, but you also remind me of time itself, for you are my past, my present, my future, and eternity. I adore you.

Even though I thought I would never meet someone like you, I am incredibly grateful that I actually did.

You are my soulmate and everything I ever wanted, so there’s no need to doubt my true feelings for you.

Good morning love messages for your husband

Many women are accustomed to waking their husbands up with a kiss. Nonetheless, if your husband is busy these days and needs to get up early to leave for work, you can send him a message wishing him a good morning:

Despite the day being new and full of other opportunities, all I want to do is to snuggle you for the rest of the day.

I love your cute little husbandly quirks and how each morning of marriage comes with its perks. Good morning sweetie!

I do not need coffee to start my day well. All I need is to feel my husband’s lips, that’s all.

A warm, slow kiss equals morning bliss. A robust and tight hug makes me sheltered and snug. Thank you for loving me so well. Good morning, my sweet husband.

By your side and in your arms every morning, now that is the paradise I dream about every night.

My dear husband, you will never know how secure I feel waking up in your arms each morning. Thank you for loving me with all your soul and strength. Good morning my charming man!

You are my sunshine in the morning, my cup of coffee, and all that I could ever wish for hubby.

Hubby, you make even the gloomiest day bright. Good morning!

My dear husband, you set my heart ablaze each morning when your eyes open and capture me anew. Good morning!

The thought of me waking up every morning and finding you beside me brightens my days even more than the sun.

You are my first thought each morning, the man of my dreams, the fantastic reality of my day. Good morning my charming husband!

Sweet husband, there are blessings on this day. Go out there and find them. Good morning!

Bedtime messages of love to your husband

Good night wishes are a great way to show your husband that you are always thinking of him:

If you are having difficulties falling asleep, count our kisses until you lose track of them. And always know that I am there next to you, sleeping on your chest like a baby.

I love you forever and always. Good night, my darling!

Your love is like a melody for my heart, and as long as I’m alive, I will never stop listening to it. Good night, my baby!

I just want to come over, hug you tight and kiss you good night.

Good night, pleasant dreams, love and peace to my lovely husband!

Your hugs make me feel peace, and your cuddles make my worries cease; your kisses give my body a release. Good night dear husband!

Dream touches your heart and soul. It is a magical memory that unites fantasy and reality. I hope you will have the sweetest dream tonight. Good night!

Good night to the man, to the soulmate who is everything to me. I feel blessed to be your wife.

Good night, my love. Pleasant dreams, sleep tight my dear. May tomorrow be sunny and bright and bring you closer to me.

This night is sorrowful as I’m so far away from you. I can’t wait to be soaked in your hugs and kisses tomorrow morning.

I can’t live without you messages for your husband

I can't live without you messages are all you need to express your feelings to your husband:

I really can't live another day without you because you alone make me feel like a woman and special every day. I love you so much, my dear.

I can't live without you and your love. With you, my life is sweeter. I love you beyond words.

I will never let you go because I can't envisage my life without you in it, as I would never have thought of having someone special like you. I cherish you forever.

You have become a big part of me which I can't do without. You are my everything, and I will forever cherish and love you.

I can't imagine a life without you. I am happy you love me for who I am and not just because I love you. I love you more than love itself.

For your warm, sweet love, I will give double. Your gentle, sweet caresses, I will multiply. My heart has left me to reside in yours. Now I can't live without you.

Short love messages for my husband

Here are some great examples of short messages you can send to your husband:

You are the centre of my life. I can't imagine being alone in this world. I love you.

I may not show it, but I want to let you know I truly love you from my heart.

I thank God for giving me such a wonderful husband. You are a treasure to my heart. Love you, my dear husband.

Where you are is where I want to be.

Your arms feel more like home than any house ever did.

In a sea of people, my eyes will always be searching for you.

You are the source of my joy, the centre of my world and the whole of my heart.

I love you in the morning and the afternoon. I love you in the evening and underneath the moon.

Every day I spend with you becomes the new best day of my life.

Sweet love messages for my husband

Do you want to melt your husband's heart and increase his love for you? Send him one of the best sweet love messages from the list below:

You are the sunshine in my life, the wind that takes away the tiredness in me. I love you.

With you, my life is entirely at peace, and you are my home. Love you.

You’re my life, my one and only partner, and everything I want in a husband! I miss you, baby.

My hero. The one who holds the key to my heart. My special man. You captivate me always. I love you so much.

I don’t want to start another day without you, my love. I miss you.

I do love you, my charming. So much so. Your sight sets my heart racing and my body on fire. I am aflame for you, darling. You are simply the best.

You are a beautiful, rare heart. A selfless lover. A generous provider. You are my beautiful crown, and you fit so perfectly.

If our love is true, then a thousand miles apart won't affect us. I miss you so much.

I have enjoyed the kiss of heaven. I am favoured by the Lord. Your love is stuff meant for dreams. I am so blessed to have you as my reality.

Surely, there is a God who gives good gifts. You are His special gift to me. Surely there is a God. Your love for me is living proof.

I prayed for a husband, but I got more - I got a dear friend and a beautiful soulmate.

I only existed until I met you. Now every part of my being knows what it is to be alive. I am on fire, lit by your love.

Writing love messages for your husband are an essential part of developing a solid relationship. You can ensure that your husband will smile today by simply selecting the one that best fits your husband.

