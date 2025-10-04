Nigeria's World Cup hopes have suffered another huge setback following the injury of another invited player

The Super Eagles have entered the final phase of their campaign with matches against Lesotho and Benin Republic

Medical tests will determine if the Super Eagles defender can recover in time for these must-win fixtures

Nigeria’s World Cup qualifying campaign has been dealt another major setback after Felix Agu picked up an injury for Werder Bremen.

The three-time AFCON winners have a date with the Crocodiles of Lesotho on October 10, before their final match of the qualifying series against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic.

Ahead of their crucial fixtures, the defender seems to be injured as he was forced off in Bremen's 1-0 win against St Pauli.

The Nigerian international was challenged inside the box in the 42nd minute, prompting referee Soren Storks to halt. The former Germany U21 player was replaced by Isaac Schmidt.

There has been no official statement from Werder Bremen, but reports have it that the 26-year-old could be out of action for four weeks.

Nigerians are eagerly waiting for the medical team of the German club to confirm the nature of his injury and its duration, per All Nigeria.

Agu made his debut for the Super Eagles against Jamaica during the 2025 Unity Cup final, per Daily Post.

More injury worries for Chelle

Felix Agu has added to the growing list of players injured ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen picked up an injury during Nigeria's 1-0 win against Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium last September. The 26-year-old played in Galatasaray's win over Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League but was substituted in the second half.

Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina suffered a hamstring tear during the Super Eagles' 1-1 draw against South Africa, and could miss next year's Africa Cup of Nations.

Lazio midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru has also been sidelined for a month after picking up a muscle injury, while Raphael Onyedika also suffered a hamstring injury during Club Brugge's 5-5 draw against Westerlo.

Nigeria take on Lesotho in South Africa on October 10, before returning home to face Benin Republic in Uyo, four days later.

Injury cannot stop Nigeria

Meanwhile, Nigerian football journalist Abdul Momoh said the coaching crew have replacements for the injured players.

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng, Momoh is confident the Super Eagles would secure all six maximum points against Lesotho and Benin Republic. He said:

"I know Nigerians are worried about the injury status of the Super Eagles but I believe Eric Chelle will find a way around it.

"If you look at the 23-man list, the strikers and defenders have three replacements and they'll help us secure the six points."

