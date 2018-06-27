100 best goodnight messages for him to make him smile today

A goodnight message for him can brighten his mood. He might be miles away, under the same roof with you, on a night shift, etc. Choose the best texts from these 100 best goodnight messages for him. Send them as they are, or edit them a little to add a personal touch.

Drafting a touching message takes less than a minute. Focus on creativity and originality to make your love message feel affectionate and sincere. You are free to pick messages from this article and modify them whichever way you want.

Best goodnight message for him

Do not underestimate the power of romantic text messages. Use them to relay those warm feelings you keep bottling up. Your words of affection might be all the man needs on a tough day or when he is delighted.

Romantic goodnight message for him

Do not hold back from sending romantic goodnight messages after a few months of dating. If you feel you are on the same page, surprise him with beautiful and spontaneous text messages on WhatsApp, Facebook messager, or whichever platform you like.

I wish you sweet dreams about me.

I wish I could be your pillow every night.

I love you, my hero. Heroes need to sleep too.

I wish you a relaxing night and peaceful sleep.

May you sleep well and enjoy tomorrow, honey.

I wish you could give me a goodnight kiss.

I wish you to have a good rest, sugar pie.

Every day makes me more anxious to meet you, my love.

My nights are tough because you are not here with me.

You are the reason why I feel so happy right now.

Cute goodnight love message for him

The love of your life might be patiently waiting for your cute goodnight message before bed. Tell him that he is the only man who holds your heart by sending him one of these sweet text messages.

Because of you, I always fall asleep with a bright smile.

My nights and mornings are sweeter with you by my side.

Thank you for being there for me at my best and worst.

I am grateful you are in my life. Goodnight, sweetie.

I miss you so much and hope to see you again soon.

You will always be the one for me. Goodnight, love.

I blame you for losing sleep, but I still love you.

You made my dreams about true love come true.

My nights are serene and peaceful because of you.

Goodnight, love. I will forever love and treasure you.

Thoughtful goodnight messages for him to make him smile

A thoughtful goodnight message can make him calm down. Follow it up with a sincere apology message and let him know that you are open for further discussion over a call or face-to-face. Use the following messages to start or end a conversation after a misunderstanding:

I am feeling lonely without you tonight.

You are amazing, and I love you more than anything.

I remember all the beautiful nights we spent together.

I feel you snuggle close to me when I close my eyes.

Millions of stars shine upon us, but you are my brightest star.

I love you so much more than anyone else in this world.

Our love shines brighter than the new moon and morning star.

My nights are long and restless because you are not here.

You are always closer to me because you are in my heart.

My love for you is greater than anything. Goodnight, my dear.

Sweet goodnight message for him

Both men and women feel the tension a few weeks into the relationship. Sending sweet goodnight messages to your man confirms you accept his proposal to officiate the relationship. Your message will excite and encourage him to put more effort into your relationship.

I feel disappointed when I open my eyes and find you missing.

You are always in my dreams, and I hope I am in yours, too.

I hope the next day will finally be the day when I see you.

The only thing I want is to see you again. Goodnight, my love.

I swear that I feel you in my bed and see your face every night.

I hope you will fall asleep thinking about me the way I think of you.

I love you for changing my life. Goodnight, my prince charming.

Little things make me happy, including our goodnight texts.

Beautiful dreams of us console me whenever we are miles apart.

A simple “goodnight” from you means so much to me. I love you.

Charming goodnight message for boyfriend

Do not play mind games via texts because you might lose the man you love. He might lose interest in you if you always send him messages that do not show emotions, etc. These charming goodnight messages can prove to him that you are serious about your relationship with him:

I only hope your sleep is always as good as mine. I miss you, babe.

I hope you are having a great night shift. I love you, handsome.

I hope this message makes you happy, "I love you." Goodnight, my prince.

I struggle to fall asleep because I think of you for the best part of the night.

I rise from my bed and pace around my room whenever I think of you.

I wanted to count the stars, but your brightness overshadowed all of them.

I truly hope that you smile because of me when you fall asleep tonight.

Our love shines brighter than the moon, sun, and stars. Goodnight, sweetheart.

Sleep well, handsome. I hope I will be the first thing on your mind in the morning.

Sleep tight, my love. I wish you a good and peaceful night and the happiest dreams.

Sweet dream message for him

Your message does not have to be flirty, or it should be, depending on how you want the man to feel. Be assured that anything you do for a man who genuinely likes you will touch his heart. Choose a sweet dream message for him from this list:

Always kiss me goodnight, babe.

Relax and unwind; may your dreams be kind.

I will meet you in my dreams. Goodnight, my love.

As the day turns into night, keep your worries out of sight.

I look forward to hearing your voice in the morning. Goodnight.

Goodnight, sweet prince. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.

I hope you are tucked in nice and tight. See you in my dreams, my love.

I hope you are comfy in bed, ready for a beautiful night’s sleep.

I am taking a moment to feel gratitude for the day we shared. Sleep tight, my prince.

I know I am in love because I can’t sleep. For me, the reality is better than my dreams.

Heartfelt goodnight message for him

You can text your partner a short or long love message on the same day, but avoid sending him too many texts. Two or three messages are fine for a night. For instance, send him two short romantic texts between 7 pm to 9 pm and a long one around 11 pm to midnight.

Enjoy a peaceful night, my baby. I believe you will achieve your goals tomorrow.

I want to wish you peace and serenity on this beautiful night. Bless you, my love.

You are the last person on my mind before I sleep and the first when I wake up.

I miss you, but the thought of you being safe warms my heart. I love you, baby.

When you lie down and close your eyes, let my love relieve you from the day's stress.

May tomorrow be full of pleasant events. For now, catch some sweet sleep.

Your kisses and hugs are the last things I think about before I fall asleep.

I hope you feel it before you go to bed—sweet dreams to you, my only one.

I sleep with joy and satisfaction because of you. I could not be myself without you.

It has been a while since I last saw you, but your warm hugs are still on my mind.

Unique goodnight SMS for him

Long-distance relationships are fun if both of you prioritize each other. Understand his schedule and text him goodnight ad good morning religiously. Below are some unique goodnight SMS for him:

I wish all our sweetest dreams about each other come true. I love you, Mr Handsome.

We are inseparable. Goodnight to the most handsome person in the world. I love you.

I am thinking about you and hope you are having the most peaceful night, my darling.

We had the best time, and everything we did helped me discover myself. Thanks, love.

Thinking about you makes me feel like someone wrapping a fuzzy blanket around me.

I can barely think straight, let alone sleep peacefully, because I constantly think of you.

We should not say “goodnight” because good times only happen when we are together.

I will fall asleep with your name on my mind and a smile on my face. Goodnight, honey.

The only thing that comforts me when we say goodbye is our love overcomes everything.

I am sure my dreams will be lovely tonight. I only have nightmares when you are far away.

Enchanting goodnight love text for him

Occupy his mind with an enchanting love text. You do not come off as a desperate person if you text him first. Men also love fearless women who are full of surprises. Check out these lovely messages:

I go to bed in different moods these days, but you are in my heart regardless of how I feel.

Do not worry about us spending several nights apart. I will make it up to you when we meet.

You are the knight in shining armour guarding my sleep and protecting me from nightmares.

I hope you feel how much I love you tonight before falling asleep. Goodnight, my sweetheart.

Before you go to bed, know that I love and cherish you. I desire to say this in person every night.

It is hard to fall asleep because I constantly think about spending the next day without you.

I should fall asleep now because my dreams come true when I wake up with you. I love you.

I hope you look out of the window and see the shining stars. May they remind you of my love.

It makes me happy to know you are the only person who sees my flirty goodnight messages.

Goodnight, my one and only. We may be apart now, but you are always and forever in my heart.

Long goodnight message for him

Send him a long goodnight message as soon as he lets you know he is in bed. If you miss it, let him wake up to an awesome good morning text. Below are some beautiful goodnight messages for him:

If you have trouble sleeping tonight, know it will be better tomorrow because I will be there.

My mind alternates between sweet dreams of being with you and nightmares of losing you.

Close your eyes and sleep; all the good times are yours to keep. Sweet dreams.

Here’s a little goodnight note and kisses to tuck you in as you fall asleep. Sweet dreams.

I could stay up and talk with you until the sun comes up. Thanks for being the best boyfriend.

Hope you dream about the most wonderful things and wake up and find them real. Goodnight.

Before you fall asleep, let me take a moment to appreciate you for being a great person.

If you are sleeping, I hope you smile when you wake up to this message, "I will always love you."

May your pillows be soft, your blankets be warm, and your mind is filled with my love.

I want something big, warm, and fuzzy on this cold night. Don’t get any strange ideas. I just want a big hug from you. Goodnight, love.

What can we say instead of goodnight?

Use these phrases instead of goodnight:

Stay well!

Sleep tight!

Sleep well.

Nighty Night

Time to dream.

Have a good sleep.

Always and forever.

Have a good sleep.

Dream about me!

Have a better one.

Go to bed, sleepy head!

Be here in the morning!

Ride the rainbow to dreamland!

How do you say night in different languages?

Here is how you say goodnight in different languages:

Croatian: noć

noć Czech: noc.

noc. Danish: nat.

nat. Dutch: nacht.

nacht. Italian: buonanotte

buonanotte French: bonne nuit.

bonne nuit. German: gute nacht.

gute nacht. Brazilian/Portuguese: boa noite.

boa noite. European/Spanish: buenas noches.

How do you say goodnight by text?

You can text:

Sweet dreams.

I couldn't fall asleep without saying goodnight.

Thanks for such a fun day. Sleep well.

You're the last thing on my mind when I fall asleep.

You are handsome. I wanted to let you know before you doze off.

These best goodnight messages for him will strengthen your bond. You should consider bookmarking this article on your device for future reference. You should add your man's pet name to every goodnight message you want to send him.

