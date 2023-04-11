75+ good night paragraphs for her when you can’t say it in person

The night is perfect for expressing your feelings to the one you love. Goodnight paragraphs for her are an ideal way of letting her know that you are wishing her a good night's sleep and thinking of her when she is not around.

Even though the night is a time for rest in readiness for the next day’s activities, it is also a perfect moment to express love. Before you sleep, tell her you are thinking of her by sending touching good night paragraphs for her.

Best good night paragraph for her

Thinking about what to tell her before she sleeps? Here are some romantic good night paragraphs for her to make her feel special.

Wishing a peaceful night to the most amazing woman I have ever met. You have turned my days into complete joy and nights into pure bliss. Sleep well!

Even in the darkest days, you have been my light. I will always be grateful for this. Thank you for all that you do. Sweet dreams.

You inspire my days and hold the light like no other. Honey, I am in awe of the person you are. Sleep tight.

The night is like a flower, the fragrant you cannot resist and the oil you love to rub on your body. I wish you the comfort of the night hours.

If I give a star for every reason I love you, I will soon run out of stars. It is impossible to tell you how much I love you. Good night, my angel!

With you, time stands still, and I love it that way. It makes me realise how special what we have is. Good night, love of my life.

As the day ends, I hope you finish it well. Good things in life become better because of you. Have a nice sleep.

Every single night I say a prayer for us to be together forever. My life has become so much happier since you entered my life. Good night to the best person in the world.

Hey love, I wish I could hold you to sleep, but I can wait for the day we are finally together. My days and nights will be nothing less than heaven on earth. Good night, gorgeous!

I wish I could be wherever you are. I wish I could touch you any moment from now so I can feel your passion. Have a lovely night!

When I was crying, you came to wipe away my tears. When I needed you the most, I found you right before me. I adore you with all my heart.

I miss you being here next to me. You’re my spark in the dark. I can’t wait until you’re back and we’re cuddling to sleep.

I do not know how you came into my life so suddenly, but I know the universe has a plan for us. I cannot wait to see you! I love you, and have a good night.

Love is one of the simplest feelings. All I dream about is capturing your heart each night. You already have my heart. Good night, my forever love.

As the stars twinkle and beautify the sky and the moon casts its magnificent light on the earth's surface, revealing the ocean's splendour, so do your glitters in my heart.

Whenever I’m away at night, I feel like the whole world is empty. No one means so much to me as you do. I will love you forever. Good night, my love.

You inflame my heart with the embers of love when you smile. I feel some ice melt in my heart. Loving you has brought so much joy to my heart. Good night, my dear.

Your love humbles me. I'm delighted to tell you that I would give up everything if I didn’t have you in my arms forever.

You are my dream come true and the most exciting person I have ever met. Loving you is the best thing that has ever occurred to me.

Having to be apart won’t last forever. When morning comes, we’ll be together again. The only thing that lasts forever is our love.

Touching goodnight paragraphs to make her cry

Sweet good night paragraphs can be emotional, making her shed tears of joy. Before she sleeps, pamper her with these good night paragraphs.

Ever since I saw you, you have become my entire world, and sleeping without thinking about you is impossible. I love you, gorgeous. Good night!

Nothing can or will change my love for you. You are in my heart, and I have given myself to you. Sleep well.

I think you’re terrific. I believe you are the most beautiful girl on the face of this planet. And I think I’m the luckiest guy ever. Lovely night.

My favourite part of the night is when I remember the day's events and your smile and laughs. Your smile is the most precious thing in the whole world.

I wish I could hold you in my arms right now and doze off into the night, but I’ll make do with this message. I hope we get to make all of our dreams come true.

Every day you give me a reason to love you. You amaze me with your incredible ability to beautify simple things in life. Good night love!

Spending a day with you is like a minute. Spending a whole night away from you is like a million years. I am waiting for the day when you will be with me. Sleep tight.

The day passes quickly because I am busy, but passing the night without you is difficult. It makes me realise how incomplete I am without you.

Over the last few days, I’ve developed a love-hate relationship with the night. I hate it because it means we have to be apart, but I also love it because I can dream of you.

I think I’m the luckiest boyfriend in the world when I close my eyes and see your pretty face. You’re the reason behind my smile. Thank you for being mine.

Whenever the night falls, it uncovers my deepest feelings for you because I do nothing but think about you till I see your face at dawn. I make it every night because your thoughts keep me safe.

My wish every night is to hold you in my arms. But since that’s impossible, I’ll keep you in my heart. Right there, you can have a good night.

I have no words to describe how I feel right now without you. Being with you is the best thing I could have ever wished for. When you are not here, everything seems empty.

Each night, I fall asleep with a smile on my face. Just the thought of seeing you again tomorrow makes me happy.

Spending only a few hours away from your side is too much for someone to ask. A night without you is a painful task. I wish the night would pass quickly. I am unable to be apart from you.

You are the reason why I have sleepless nights. You are the reason why I tend to hold my pillow tight. And you are the reason I can’t sleep without saying good night.

The twinkling of the stars is a temporary beauty that disappears each morning as the sun rises. In this world, the only thing permanent is my heart, which beats permanently for you. Good night.

Funny good night paragraph for her to make her smile

The chance to say good night also presents an opportunity to make her smile. Even if the day was hectic and tiresome, these good night paragraphs would make her smile.

My love for you is so deep that even the ocean is jealous. What I feel for you is stronger than the waves of the sea. Good night, my beloved!

The quietness of this beautiful night reminds me of you. How can I sleep peacefully tonight without disturbing you?

Send me a text if a nightmare kicks in and you cannot sleep. I will be your guardian angel. Have a great time sleeping.

I just had a nightmare. I saw you being kidnapped. I chased the kidnappers but could not get hold of them. Checking if you are safe! I wish you a good night free of nightmares!

Don’t waste time thinking about your lost past. Don’t waste time planning your future. Better kill some mosquitoes with that time So that you can sleep better.

It’s time to relax and be refreshed for the next day. I know you are going to have sweet dreams. What are you waiting for? Jump to bed and enjoy sweet dreams.

Do you know why we close our eyes? When we pray, when we cry and when we dream? It is because the most beautiful things in life are only unseen and felt by the heart. Good night.

4.7 million people are going to bed right now, 2.5 million are dreaming, and 1.3 million are watching TV. But one precious heart is reading my sweet jokes.

The night is a time to rest and relax. Do not spend time thinking about tomorrow! Just go to the world of dreams in peace. Good night!

Brighter than any star in the sky, you shine. You’re smart, funny and loving. I hope it will fill your dreams with syrupy sugar and chocolate hearts. Good night, princess.

I wish God would send me an SMS to reach you in seconds. You will read me, and I could see you smiling, which is worth millions! Good night and smile for me!

Welcome to Sweet Dreams shuttle. Fasten the blanket, pull the pillow in position, close your eyes, and get ready to sleep. We will shortly be arriving at dreamland.

The time has come to close your eyes. Everything needs rest to be its best. Tomorrow will be here in the blink of an eye and a shake of a dog’s tail.

Don’t accept cheap good night messages. Only receive messages from the original and authorised dealer for good night wishes. Sweet dreams!

They say the law of gravity states that whatever goes up must come down. My darling, you are a champion because you defile the law of gravity. My love for you goes up and never comes down.

Before you came into my life, every night was lonely and cold. Now, I feel warm even without a blanket. Have a night as awesome as you are.

To the prettiest woman I know, your soldier in shining armour wishes you a lovely night's rest. I'm right here protecting you.

I’d like to be the moon. I’d give anything to be able to watch you sleep. Your beauty is unrivalled, casting a pall over the North Star. Have lovely dreams and relaxation.

The sun has set. The moon and stars have come out to play. It’s time to let go of your worries and concerns. Place your head on your pillow and relax.

Long good night messages for her

Avoid monotonous short messages and send long good night messages which allow you to express your feelings, making her feel special.

You make my days a whirlwind of activity. Nights without you are like a desert, stretching until the time I meet you next. I love you very much and want to be with you always.

I’m in a safer place because I found love, and love found me. This night brings back the memory of you to me. I will succeed in keeping it in my heart forever. Love you, baby.

You’re the ruler and the judge of my heart. Each night, it comes into my heart to make you my queen someday, and until I do that, I will never rest. Sleep tight, thinking about me.

I simply cannot sleep without telling you how much I love you. If I don’t share my feelings, my whole day seems incomplete. I wish you sweet dreams.

I hope you sleep peacefully tonight. I hope you feel my arms wrapped tightly around you. I hope that when you dream of me, it is sweet and tender.

I love you more than anything that you can mention in the world. I love you more when I think of the beauty our future stands to hold. Sleep warm.

Your beauty comes in different shades at night. You look more alluring, being a thousand miles away. I love you! Have a pleasant dream.

My lips are soft and warm tonight, yearning to be kissed. My arms are long and lean, longing to hold you again. Sleep well, my sweetest darling!

I want you to know that you are always in my thoughts, whether I am awake or asleep. Nothing would give me more joy than knowing I am in your thoughts. Good night and sweet dreams.

I miss you so much tonight, my dear love. I wish I could fly to be in your arms tonight. If there is anything greater than love, that is what I feel for you.

When I think I couldn’t love you more, you give me a reason to prove myself wrong. Every day, there is a reason for me to fall in love with you, and every night, I think about how lucky I am.

I do not want to leave you in the dark. I’m sending all my love to you as a ray of light to your path. To cast its light on you so that darkness vanishes.

I’ll say good night to you to go on a lonely hiatus. When I return like the dawn of the day, I’ll be strong for you. Sleep well, my love.

You are the only one I want to spend my life with. You let me see the best of what the world offers, and I appreciate it. I know it will be an adventure, but we can tackle it together. Have a lovely night.

You have been running through my mind all day, so you must be tired. Sleep well and wake up energised. After all, you will be running through my thoughts again tomorrow.

It’s hard to fall asleep knowing I’m not there to hold you, but I thought I’d let you know that you are always on my mind, no matter how far away I am. I can’t wait until we can be together again.

You are my inspiration and my guardian angel. I pray every night for God to keep you safe. I am so glad we found each other. I love you so much!

I just want to be there with you, help you relax, and have a good time. You deserve all the happiness in the world. And you’re going to get it because of how amazing you are.

I just wanted to say good night and tell you how much I love you. A good night text message isn’t much, but the thought counts.

I do not want to fail at loving you. I want to remain firm in my promises to you. I want to bring you into my world with plans to keep you out. I’ll love you until you can feel it in your heart.

Good night paragraphs for her are a perfect way of wishing her a good night’s sleep while also expressing your feelings. They are better than the short good night messages, which are limiting. If you have a challenge composing the paragraphs, you can choose from the above shared messages.

