Deep love messages for her: Emotional text messages to girlfriend

Girls are often more in touch with their romantic side than guys. Sometimes, this leads to differences in what a girl expects from her boyfriend and what she gets. Love messages are probably the simplest yet the most powerful ways to show affection to a loved one. Have you considered sending your girl messages of love but lack the words? Well, here is a fantastic collection of notes that will melt her heart.

There are various reasons you could be sending your girl love messages. The most common are distance, apology, missing her and letting her know how much she means to you. You will find a suitable note to send her in whatever situation here.

Deep love messages for her

Every time the sun shines, it reminds me of your beautiful heart and the moments we are together. I long for the moment I will feel this way again with you next to me.

Even though I am sure you will be next to me again, it is not enough for me. I think of you every moment that you are not next to me.

I look back to the moments we have spent together, and it becomes the only thing keeping me going. I know in my heart that we will meet again and when we do, it is going to be better than it has ever been.

I stare at the moon and smile because I know you are beneath it like I am even though you are miles away. I long for the day we meet again.

Each time I think of you, I realize that you are the most precious gift I ever received. There is no one or nothing else in the entire universe that can make me half as happy as you do. You will forever remain in my heart.

Text messages to melt her heart

It makes me sad when I wake up, and you are not next to me. I look forward to holding you tight every day and night for the rest of our lives. There is nothing I miss more than what I feel when I embrace you.

The distance between us does not matter anymore because you are in my heart and thoughts every single moment. I cannot let go of the thoughts of meeting you again. What I feel for you is greater than the miles between us.

It is hard to believe that I feel about you exactly how I felt when I first met you. It is amazing how my heart skips a beat every time you whisper something in my ear. I love you more than anything in this universe.

You will always have my shoulder to cry on, my ear to talk to and my arms to hold you tight. My feet will walk with you anywhere you want. The only part of me I cannot give you is my heart because well, that one already belongs to you.

Kiss me messages for your girlfriend

There are many sweet things in this universe, but none is more pleasing than your lips. I cannot wait to start each day with a warm kiss from you.

I have a box full of lovely surprises for you. The one you will love most is the one that belongs to your lips.

Kissing you is the most heavenly feeling I ever get to experience. Love becomes complete in a kiss when the lips and the hearts of two people genuinely in love come together.

Most times I prefer kisses over words because I often lack words to tell you how much I care about you.

You take me to heaven when you kiss me. I cannot wait for today’s trip when I meet you.

Good morning emotional messages for your girlfriend

I asked God to give me a rose, and he gave me an entire garden, I asked for a tree, and he gave me a forest. I asked for an angel, and he gave me you. You are the best blessing that I ever received.

Your smile is prettier than a morning bloom. Your voice is sweeter than a song of angels. You are the best, and I love you with all my heart.

You are cuter than roses, puppies and chocolates combined. I want you always to know that you are the most beautiful thing in my life and that I will forever cherish you.

I am not sure of what the future holds for us. I do not know if our dreams will come to pass. I do not know about what or how far love will take us. However, I know one thing; I love you more than anything.

From the first day I met you, I knew there was going to be something beautiful between us. I hoped that it would pass the test of time. There is a fire burning deep inside us, and there are no words to describe it. I want our hearts to be together forever.

Missing your girlfriend messages

Even after all the moments that have come and gone, I still miss you every time you are not with me. I miss you every minute, hour, day, week and month.

I close my eyes, and all I can see is you. I open my eyes and you are gone. At that moment, I realize just how much I miss you. You mean the world to me.

It dawned on me that if I had a flower for every moment, I missed you, then I would be staring upon an endless garden. I love you!

If I knew I would miss you this much, I would have kissed you a little longer, hugged you a little closer and told you just how much you mean to me.

There are days I think I love you and others when I feel I do not. However, no single day passes when I do not miss you.

Sorry love messages for a girl

I forgot about your happiness and comfort in an attempt to chase my happiness. However, I have realized that my happiness rests upon yours. I am truly sorry.

I was wrong to take for granted our moments, memories and dreams. I will never repeat that since I have released just how much you mean to me.

I am sorry, not because I know what is right or wrong but because I have realized that what we have together means much more than being right.

I know you are upset, but I would like you to remember the memories that made us believe in eternity. Look back on the moments that make us think we're meant for each other. I am sorry, please forgive me.

Sweet love messages to pamper your girlfriend

Every time I go to sleep, I miss you lying next to me. I miss the smell of your hair and the look of its messy bun. I miss us.

I want to be your diary so that you can tell me your hopes and fears, your tears and smiles. Nothing can separate us.

Even on my worst days, the look of your face and the glow of your smile brings me instant happiness.

Everything about you has filled my heart. There is no longer any room for someone else. I can swear on your smile that I will never love anyone else and from now on, we have started our journey to eternity.

You have always brought out the best in me. You were the missing piece in my life’s puzzle. The rainy days in my life now have light and the happy days seem a little longer than they used to be. You are a beautiful piece of happiness.

Good night romantic messages to send her

You are my star on cloudy nights, my sunshine on a stormy day and my beautiful flower in life’s dull moments. You are always there every time I need some light in my life. Good night, my dearest person.

You may never understand how much I need to hear your sweet whispers every morning. I want to wake up with you, hold you, kiss you and spend every passing moment with you. I am not with you right now, but I wish you the sweetest dreams.

There are no words to describe why I feel about you the way I do. It would be like trying to explain the shape of the wind; it is indescribable. I will come to see you in your dreams and will show how much I care. Good night, my love.

There is a piece of my heart that pains when you are not with me. It makes me realize how dull my world would be if you were not in it. Good night, I love you.

The best ending to my day is seeing the smile on your face when we meet, when we hug, when we get our moments together. It lets me know that you feel about me the same way I feel about you. See you tomorrow, my love, sweet dreams to my sweetest girl.

Long distance love messages for your girlfriend

Though there is a great distance between us, I still feel my heart very close to yours. I am lucky to have a girl who can make me feel so loved from across the world. There is nobody else I would rather spend my life with.

The most expensive gift I could ever receive is the promise of your love. However, seeing you back home is also quite close. I want to feel your warm touch again and rest in the assurance that we will be together forever.

My moments are filled with memories of the time we spent together the last time we met. I want to be with you forever.

Every time I remember the moments we have shared, my heart yearns for more. It is not possible to have enough of you. I look forward to the day when there will be no miles between us.

The distance between us does not matter to me anymore because I know that your love remains. No matter how far apart we are, nothing will change what I feel for you.

Flirty special messages to surprise your girlfriend

I hope your day is full of green lights. The fastest lines through all queues so that you can get back into my arms again.

This message is being sent to the top five beauties in this area. You are the only recipient.

I want to say that I cannot want you more than I do, but that would not be true. I know tomorrow I will love you more than I did today.

I do not think about very many things, but when I do, it often tends to be about you.

My friends do not believe that angels exist; would you send me a picture to prove them wrong?

Lovely deep romantic messages for a girl

With the passing of each day, my heart keeps getting closer to yours. I pray that everything we share between us keeps growing.

You send ripples through me with every smile, touch, hug and sweet words. You are like a pebble in the lake of my heart.

There are a million things between us but every time my phone beeps, I can only think it is you.

Whatsapp messages for a girl

I love how you look at me, how you smile at me and how you kiss me. I love you just the way you are.

Attraction brought us together, but now it is love that will keep us together. I look forward to spending eternity with you.

I wake up each morning with a smile because I remember that you are right here with me. I will cherish you forever.

It has been years since we first met and yet I still cannot stop admiring the smile on your beautiful face.

I realized I was deeply in love when I started seeing beyond your beautiful face and started seeing your beautiful heart.

Passionate messages to make her smile

I spent last night matching a star to every reason I fell in love with you. It was all going well until I ran out of stars.

I want you to know that I care for you even when I am not there with you.

Everything you do makes me fall deeper in love with you every passing day.

New emotional messages for your loved one

I hope you finally realize that I am going to love you to the end. Besides being my love, you are also my best friend.

Finding someone with a heart like yours is hard. You are a real gem, and I am so grateful to God for giving me you.

Life is always full of surprises, but none delighted me more than meeting you.

These love messages will go a long way in strengthening your bond. There are suitable messages for varied situations such as time of day and the state of the relationship. Do not let your girlfriend feel unloved or unappreciated by not sending her a romantic text to brighten her day. A happy girlfriend will make you an even more thrilled boyfriend. Which of these messages did you find most appealing?

