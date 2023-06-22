The first half of 2023 has been filled with eventful drama and emotion-stirring events on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The year started slow and has picked up momentum month after month and one cannot help but wonder what lies in store for the remaining half of the year.

Nigerian celebrities who were in the news Photo credit: @davcido/@iyaboojofespris/@hildabaci/@yuledochie

Source: Instagram

From celebrities splurging millions on beloved items to the pain of losing a child, crossing into infidelity in marriage and painful deaths, January to June 2023 has been a rollercoaster of emotions.

Legit.ng brings you a quick recap of Nigerian celebrities who got into one or maybe two dramas in the first half of this year.

1. Davido

2023 has been eventful for Davido, he returned to social media in March with an album that is still on the charts three months after.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The singer's first baby mama Sophia opened the floor for his second drama as she revealed he is a deadbeat dad to their daughter Imade.

For days up until the time of the article, social media is still stuck on the discussion of new cats and old cats, all thanks to Davido.

Lastly, in what turned out to be a surprising event, the singer claimed his child Dawson with another baby mama abroad.

2. Portable

For Portable, the latest about him is the fact that he welcomed yet another child with an actress Ashabi Simple.

Portable didn't hide the news or show remorse despite the fact that he was married.

The singer also had a share of his medicine after his second wife reportedly cheated on him through her pregnancy.

The Zazu crooner also got into a rough patch when he briefly spent time in prison.

3. Yul Edochie

The filmmaker has been in the news for a while following his marriage to his colleague Judy Austin.

Months ago, the actor lost his first son with his first wife May and he only mourned briefly to the surprise of many.

The movie star and his second wife have been dropping content about their marriage without regard for anyone.

4. Iyabo Ojo

Election season was rough for Iyabo Ojo, the actress became a public enemy for not supporting MC Oluomo and his principal Tinubu.

The movie star, not one to cower, defended herself and stated that her loyalty and reasoning cannot be bought.

Just recently, the mum of two got into a short drama with the Lagos state government over the tax she owes as a celebrity.

5.Adunni Ade

The actress also got some smoke during the election era, after she called out some of her colleagues for selling their country for chicken change.

It took a huge turn after her colleague Bukky Adekogbe called her out for getting pregnant for another man.

Another moment for Adunni Ade was when she was called out by a cleric during actor Murphy Afolabi's burial.

6.Murphy Afolabi

The sudden and tragic death of the popular actor in May shook people on and off social media.

Fans and colleaues torpped out to give Afolabi a befitting burial and the news trended for days.

For weeks people couldn't stop talking about how wonderful the late movie star was before his death.

7. Eniola Badmus

From the moment Eniola Badmus revealed she is a Tinubu supporter, netizens came for her.

The criticiam on social media went up a notch during the election season as the actress refused to cower or back down on her decision.

She also had several moments of show off after Tinubu eventaully became president.

8. Lege Miami

Lege carried the presidential and governorship election on his hed, and became enemies with people who did not fall in line.

The actor was one of the numerous stars who called out and dragged Iyabo Ojo for her choice.

The actor just like Eniola Badmus, bragged about Tinubu's win.

9. Toyin Abraham

The actress made enemies among Nigerians or coming out boldly to declare support for Tinubu.

The actress even nicknamed herself Asiwaju Baby, and constanatly drove supoort for the politician.

A lot of people vowed not to watch any of the actress' movies anymore.

10. Iya Gbonkan

The vetran actress plays a witch in most of her movies and has quite a reutation despite her claims of innocence.

Iya Gbonkan was in the news for calling out to netizens to buy her a car as she has suffered enough.

The veteran actress also got a house and couldn't hide her excitement after finally getting a car.

11. Hilda Baci

The 27-year-old chef trended for days on and off social media for running a cookathon for 100 hours.

Hilda Baci recently got awarded 93 hours, and is now officially the new record holder for the longest cooking marathion by an individual.

The chef also recently got her plaque and certificate delivered from the Guinness World Records.

12. Saint Obi

Saint Obi passed away at 57 in May, and it was another death that shook his fans and colleagues.

The actor's death opened a can of worms about his marriage and why he went silent for years.

According to reports, Saint Obi died a heartbroken and lonely man in his sister's house.

13. Obi Cubana

Obi Cubana's wife asked for a ball for their 15th wedding anniversary and the billionaire businessman went all out to make it happen.

Just like newly weds, Obi and his wife wore dadhing outfists and renewed their vows in a beautiful ceremony.

Photos and videso from the event got netizens saying 'God when.'

14. Warri Pikin

After ten years, on June 10, Warri Pikin and her husband had the wedding of their dreams.

The comedian had a lit bridal shower, shared co-ordinated outfits aka aso ebi and even had pre-wedding photos.

Warri Pikin's wedding was a star-studded event.

15. Iyanya

Just recently, Yvonne Nelson released her tell-all book and revealed singer Iyanya cheated on her when they were dating.

According to the Ghanaian star, the singer cheated on her with popular actress Tonto Dikeh.

Iyanya had a field day making fun of the situation amid reactions from netizens.

Eniola Badmus shows off gold rings and bracelets collection

Eniola Badmus got netizens talking after she showed off her expensive ring and bracelets collection.

The actress shared a throwback photo with almost ten rings on her fingers and several bracelets on her wrist.

This came after the actress revealed in a skit video that her ensemble was roughly N17m.

Source: Legit.ng