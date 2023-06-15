Nollywood's lovebirds Yul Edocie and Judy Austin have continued to post their family matters on social media for netizens to witness as events unfolds

Judy Austin, who obviously has access to Yul's social media account, shared a video of her pointing out the likelihood of the actor cheating in their marriage

Lamenting in the clip that has since gone, she mentioned that it was 2 a.m. and Yul Edochie was still not home, as she waited until he was back to confront him

Nigerian controversial couple Yul Edochie and Judy Austin have yet again put up another display of their marital affairs that appears more heated this time.

In a video shared by Judy on the actor's social media page, she lamented Yul not getting home on time she accused him of having another woman outside their home.

Judy Austin accuses Yul Edochie of cheating Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Facebook

While she was complaining about Yul's absence from their home at such an ungodly hour, the actor drove into the compound and was met with the anger brewing in Judy's heart.

While she was complaining about Yul's absence from their home at such an ungodly hour, the actor drove into the compound and was met with the anger brewing in Judy's heart.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The actor was reluctant to defend his action and allowed his wife take centre stage with her fulmination.

See their video below

Internet users react to Judy Austin's video with Yul Edochie

Many who watched the footage blamed Judy for getting angry with a man who decided to make her a second wife; others laughed at the duo and suspected it was another of their antics.

Zedkizzy Onyidon:

"You're the girlfriend he has been hiding from the family."

Comfort Elohozino Okojie:

"If he is seeing another woman you have no right to ask that question? Go and ask Mr Obassi that."

Daddy Desire:

"Let me just be watching Yul online inlaws rants like I am expecting the second coming of Jesus Christ and be laughing jejely in the way that pleases the lord."

Spark Ltd:

"He came back late but he also leave your house late to go back to May. Lessons: Stop snatching married men from their woman."

Yul Edochie and Judy Austin release part 2 of their "fight" video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian celebrity couple Yul Edochie and Judy Austin trended for the umpteenth time over their social media post where they were seen arguing.

In the video posted on Yul's official Facebook page, the controversial couple were seen engaged in a heated argument.

Yul was heard behind the camera complaining about how fed up he was as he threatened to do something Judy would not like. On the other hand, his actress wife also told him to do his worst.

Source: Legit.ng