A groom and his groomsmen showed gorgeousness as they rocked lovely Agbada attire at a wedding

The groomsmen wore peach Agbadas which they blended with a cap and wristwatches that made them look fabulous

In a video, they revealed their relationship with the groom excitedly and netizens noted that the groom had no black groomsman

A groom and his groomsmen got netizens excited as they displayed their glamorous Agbada styles at a wedding.

A groom and his groom look lovely in their outfits. Image credit: @khemostic_officialalaga

The groom rocked a red and peach Agbada and a cap which looked dapper on him. He held a black walking stick to complete his traditional look.

His groomsmen wore peach Agbadas and caps, and they showed it off in a video. One after the other, they spoke about their relationship with the celebrant on his special day.

After the groomsmen were done with their introduction, the groom was next. He spoke about himself in Yoruba which had his groomsmen jumping for joy.

Netizens observed that the groom had no black friend as they were all white. However, they still slayed in the outfit perfectly.

See the video of the groom and his groomsmen's outfit below:

Netizens react to the groom's outfits

Several netizens have reacted to the outfit of the groom and his groomsmen. See some of the reactions below:

@ladders777:

"He has no black friends."

@themaebys:

"We all know the questions on our minds. If you are bold type it."

@tolulash_zionevents:

"The one that said, "I'm the groom's best-looking friend.' British boys and their very funny sense of humour."

@jaydaseventsandrentals:

"The groom is grooming his Yoruba."

@adunibeulah:

"It’s the lazy eye for me. God bless the union."

@olachocolate:

"Emi ni ọkọ iyawo. Well done, jare ọkọ iyawo bulu. Congratulations."

@mskcateringservices:

"So beautiful to watch."

@lolarsfabrics:

"I love this."

@glamfabricsbymide:

"Nice one Gbolahan!. ’m wandering why I didn’t get invited though @mrslolasmd."

@officialrealnikkyposh:

"I love this. I was just blushing. Our own breed."

