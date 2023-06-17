Popular Nigerian Nollywood star Yul Edochie has been reported missing by his second wife, Judy Austin

In a video that captured the concerns of many online, the actress was seen haggardly moving around town in search of the actor

Legit.ng, However, reported earlier that the distressed wife refused to open the gate for her husband after he came home during the wee hours

Nollywood superstar Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy, has declared a state of emergency for her husband as she goes around town in search of him.

In a video making the rounds online, the actress could be seen pleading for help under the rain and professing that the actor is missing.

Judy Austin declares Yul Edochie missing Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the duo had a fight yesterday June 16, where Judy refused to open the gate for Yul because he got home around 4 am.

In the new viral clip, Judy stated that the last time she saw her husband was around 4 am after she refused to open the gate for him.

However, she noted that she has gone to his regular hangout spots and friends' places to look for him, but all to no avail.

Sharing her outcry clip, she wrote:

"How can Yul do this to me? Because I locked him out of the house, look at what he did. How can he do this to me?

See the video below

Judy Austin's video stir reactions

Kingson Ahaneku:

"He has gone back to May, he has gone HOME."

evergreenedesi:

"Have you checked his wife’s house?

Fatoumatta Rahman:

"Seriously you guys are losing it very badly. If u guys told us it's acting trust me we will still watch u cause of the love some of us have for you.. It is sad that people are thinking otherwise but your behaviors are clear signs of mental issues.

In Africa until we see you running the streets naked we wouldn't believe you are mentally affected. You guys are calling for help and we are here thinking this is acting because I cannot believe you guys will do this to your kids and family in the name of acting or chasing cloud. The only victims here are your families especially your kids. I hope people that are close to Pete Edochie will tell him to help this couple. It is still young days for us to think Yul Edochie is over the lost of his son May his soul rest in peace. Am really praying for them. May Allah help them soon."

cherish_ebosereme_:

"These two are not okay they need help Cos what manner of disgrace is this? God abeg o."

badtbishop:

"Keeping up with the Yuls So much acting for a roasted corn ."

officialjulzebulon:

"My understanding is this…. Judy Austin is playing MAY Edochie, and Yul is telling his story on how he was frustrated with his first wife which led him to getting a second wife, Judy. Pay attention to the storylines. May God heal their family."

Mimi Ehis Ojo:

"Unbelievable!! The two of you are disturbing me, I swear."

shuga_essentials:

"God this man use to be with so much prestige. The wrong woman will drag you to the mud and rubbish your life. With May this man was a lion now he is a lamb with Judy. God save us from people / things that will destroy us."

Drama as clip of Yul Edochie and 2nd wife, Judy Austin fighting leaks, fans react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that controversial Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his famous second wife, Judy Austin, are again in the news for the wrong reasons.

Weeks after Yul had made a comeback online after mourning his first son Kambili, there seems to be trouble brewing between the actor and his second wife, Judy, as a clip of the pair getting into a heated argument went viral online.

During the argument, Yul was heard telling Judy to drop her phone while he was talking to her, which she refused to do.

Source: Legit.ng