Billionaire Bill Gates is trending on Nigerian social media space over a video of him speaking about Nigerian music stars Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid and Rema

The billionaire shared how his youngest daughter Phoebe told him he was lucky to visit Nigeria as he could get the chance to meet Burna Boy and Rema

Bill Gates said he had to look them up to know who they were as he recounted how he got to see Davido and Wizkid perform the last time he was in Nigeria

Popular billionaire and philanthropist, Bill Gates, is currently in Nigeria, and a video from his speech at an event in Lagos state is trending online.

In the video, Bill Gates shared how his youngest daughter Phoebe expressed excitement over his visit to Nigeria, saying he was lucky as he could meet Afrobeats stars Burna Boy and Rema.

Bill Gates recounted how he got to see Davido and Wizkid perform the last time he was in Nigeria. Credit: @thisisbillgates @burnaboygram @wizkidayo @davido

The billionaire, however, stressed that he had to look them up as he didn't know who they were. He further recounted how Davido and Wizkid performed the last time he was in the country.

In his words:

"When my daughter heard I was coming to Nigeria, she said, " You're lucky because you get to see Burna Boy and Rema, so I had to look them up, because I'm so 'hip'. But I remember the last time I was here, I got to see Davido and Wizkid perform."

Watch the video below:

Video of Bill Gates speaking about Burna Boy, Wizkid, Rema and Davido stirs reactions

Many Nigerian netizens have since linked Bill's video to the old and new cats drama, which went viral a few days back.

See their reactions below:

samvail__:

"This man used 10sec to explained the New Cat and Old Cat ‍⬛ situation. All of una suppose rest now."

veekeyzofficial:

"All cats have been properly CATegorised ."

dc_nelly:

"Frfr this man really settled it for y’all that thinks what Davido said was not correct . Burna is the giant but he’s still a new cat."

unicalstudents:

"Say, one time world richest man ."

iam_victorobi:

"Burna Boy and Rema no even dey Nigeria so if he checked them up he would have known they are touring the world…baba won give us lamba."

Why Bill Gates and Dangote met Tinubu

Speaking on their visit, Dangote said he led the Microsoft boss to the Presidential Villa to update President Tinubu on the efforts of the foundation in enhancing Nigeria's healthcare sector.

In a video shared by Arise TV, Dangote said the visit was part of the commitment of the Bill and Melinda Gate Foundation to work closely with leaders and communities to support innovation.

He further stressed that Nigerians should expect more from the foundation while they are expecting corporations from the side of the government.

