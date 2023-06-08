Veteran Nollywood actress Magaret Bandele Olayinka, better known as Iya Gbonkan, received a brand new car from her fans

Legit.ng previously reported that the movie star took to social media to cry out to her fans about not having a car despite her years of hard work in the movie industry

In a recent viral post online, the actress was spotted inside her latest acquisition as netizens joined in celebrating her

Nollywood actress Margaret Olayinka, best known as Iya Gbonkan has finally received a brand-new car from one of her admirable fans.

After the actress requested a car gift from her fans, a passionate fan decided to present the long-needed token to the veteran

Iya Gbonkan ride her new car Credit: @temilolasobola

Source: Instagram

According to reports, the presentation was done by Mr. Mustapha Jayeola, who made the gesture on behalf of her boss, Mrs. Omobolanle Olatise, the Chief Executive Officer of Alexes Promotion in Ibadan.

Despite having worked in the film business for many years, she recently bemoaned on social media that she did not possess a car.

In a post made by blogger @temilolasobola and sighted by Legit.ng, the actress was seen in an elated state as she took pictures inside her latest acquisition.

See the post below

Social media users react to Iya Gbonkan's new car in appreciation for her fans

Legit.ng captured some of the heartwarming remarks made by netizens in celebration of the veteran’s latest ride.

layor_321:

"Nigerians are so kind hearted ❤️.That’s what I love about being a Nigerian."

tundeevra:

"This is good. Humanity still lives here."

oppystic:

"She's got a good and open heart ❤️ . She's the opposite version of what she acts in movies ."

nikky_owokoya:

"A closed mouth is a closed destiny . Congratulations maama."

nuvoblog9ja:

"Well deserved!❤️ Nigerians are kind and sweet people.. na just àwọn werey yeye government dey do anyhow."

Source: Legit.ng