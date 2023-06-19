Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has caused a huge stir on social media after snippets from her tell-all memoir made the rounds

In the book, the movie star spoke on her former relationship with Nigerian singer, Iyanya, and how she discovered that he cheated on her with Tonto Dikeh

Nelson’s revelation about their relationship soon caught the singer’s attention and he reacted to it on social media

Popular Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, is making big headlines on Nigerian social media spaces after she opened up about her famed previous relationship with singer, Iyanya.

Nelson recently released her tell-all memoir and one of its chapters touched on her relationship with Iyanya and how she discovered that he cheated on her with Tonto Dikeh.

According to the Ghanaian actress, her relationship with Iyanya was a dreamy one with breakfast in bed and other niceties that made her assured that the love he had for her was real. She explained that her feelings for him was further solidified when the singer got a tattoo of her initials, YN, on his wrist.

Iyanya reacts to Yvonne Nelson's claims that he cheated on her with Tonto Dikeh. Photos: @yvonnenelsongh, @iyanya, @tontolet

Source: Instagram

However, all of that ended according to the actress when she returned to Ghana and received a phone call from someone in his house who reported to her that whenever she left, actress Tonto Dikeh used to come around and sometimes slept over.

Yvonne Nelson added that when she confirmed the information, she took to Twitter to rant and Tonto Dikeh replied by saying that people and feelings change so she should move on.

See a snippet from the book below:

Iyanya reacts as Yvonne Nelson reveals he cheated on her with Tonto Dikeh

Yvonne Nelson’s claims soon made the rounds on social media and Iyanya was quick to react to them. The music star seemed to be speechless and promised to respond to her allegations later.

He also went ahead to warn Nelson to be careful so that Tonto will not ‘catch’ her.

See his tweets below:

Nigerians react to Yvonne Nelson, Iyanya and Tonto Dikeh love triangle

The love triangle between Yvonne Nelson, Iyanya and Tonto Dikeh seemed to amuse many social media users as they reacted to the news. Read some of their comments below:

nellvnells:

“You're a bad boy, a very bad boy.”

stephanny_xx:

“lyanya was really an idan, thankfully he didn't birth kids everywhere.”

thennamdikanaga:

“Hmmm, no wonder he said "Yvonne Nelson I have your medicine.”

rosythrone:

“This period na to get data instead of fuel.”

aver_nessa:

“OVER - SHARING is such a big problem.”

ezeqwesiri:

“Like & isn't this too much information for real ! lyanya na cruise.”

austin_ _emily:

“I know at some point we all need closure. But the problem is when you want closure other things pops up and you want closure again. Are you ready to stand the heat of clarity. Certain things are better left unsaid.”

beyond _intimacy:

“lyanya wants to trend with this tonto ignores them.”

young_ti_na:

“Yvonne allow the past to breath. Don't suffocate us with plenty information.”

cici_nita:

“Tonto don Dey this side chick business tey tey oo.”

thephenomenal_girl:

“Omooo. Wetin this book go cause ehh let it's how iyanya included his two girlfriends in his song Best in polygamy.”

bossmarksman:

“So as far back as 2013, inyanya da chop Nelson untop tonto dike my crush that year, even Ice prince later chop, sarkodie self collect, thank God say I no chop, them for mention my name for Ghana blogs.”

instantreloadedbag:

“That's what a 'Tell all' book is about! She's speaking her truth and cashing out with it.”

Source: Legit.ng