A lengthy video of ace Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his wife second wife, Judy Austin, getting into a serious quarrel leaks online

In the viral video, Yul could be heard telling Judy to drop her phone and listen to him while accusing her of having a condescending attitude towards him

After the video had gone, Yul then took to his social media page to release a statement noting that he was beginning to get tired of the relationship as a whole

Controversial Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his famous second wife, Judy Austin, are again in the news for the wrong reasons.

Weeks after Yul had made a comeback online after mourning his first son Kambili, there seems to be trouble brewing between the actor and his second wife, Judy, as a clip of the pair getting in a heated fight went viral online.

An acclaimed leaked video of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie getting into a heated argument with his 2nd wife, Judy Austin, goes viral online. Photo credit: @codedblog

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the superstar movie star accused Judy of being rude and condescending to him.

During the fight, Yul was heard telling Judy to drop her phone while he was talking to her, which she refused to do.

However, many netizens have to the viral clip noting that it was staged. But Yul himself had gone online to clarify that the fight happened, and he was already tired of his marriage with Judy.

Watch the controversial viral clip of Yul and Judy fighting below:

See the reactions the viral clip stirred online

@strongfeelings001:

"This is the clout one. The real shege that both of you will see, you won't have the time to record it with your phone."

@kate_e_bassey:

"You people don’t know the extent people will go to get the coins , do you? "

@lady_fransec:

"Relationship can’t be smooth at all … there will always be one argument to the other … especially if you steal person man"

@9jasingles_partner_connects:

"Time. Time Time. Even though you are not interested in what your mother, brother or partner is saying. Drop phone for some while and listen to them. It's sign of respect."

@hrh_kingdiamond:

"Staged quarrel but God no Dey sleep."

@its_katchy:

"She go say na film dem dey act. Anyway no be mistake. She need online money."

@__jadacakes:

"Clout is a drug … if you believe this then you can believe anything."

@strongfeelings001:

"Judy is the weapon fashioned against Yul and it must prosper!!!"

@fre_sh643:

"When d real fight go happen no be una go tell us na gistlover gist us."

