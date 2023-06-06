Davido's first baby mama Sophia Momodu has sparked reactions on social media with new revelations

The entrepreneur revealed that she plays both parents' roles to their daughter Imade, and looks forward to changing her last name

Sophia also agreed with a comment where someone insinuated that Davido wants to take his hands off Imade because he doesn't have access to her (Sophia) since he's married

Davido's first baby mama Sophia Momodu has shared details of how parenting their daughter Imade is going, changing the belief that the singer is an amazing father.

In a series of viral posts online, the mum of one made it clear that she has been playing the role of mum and dad to their daughter.

Netizens react as Davido's baby mama shades him on social media Photo credit: @davido/@thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

From indications, Sophia had a session with her followers on Snapchat, where she could pour her heart out.

The entrepreneur affirmed that she would like to change Imade's name from Adeleke to hers, Momodu, since the singer allegedly doesn't want to have anything to do with her.

A follower asked for more details seeing as the consensus is that Davido is a responsible father, Sophia asked them to reach out to the singer.

Another follower suggested that Davido is upset Sophia is ready to move on since he got married and is taking out the anger on their child Imade.

See posts below:

Netizens react to Sophia Momodu's post

gifttypatrick_:

"Sophia you will be definitely be fine. You sound as if David has never been part of the child’s life. He has brought so many expensive gifts for Imade and your using them. Every year Davido spends millions to celebrate Imade’s birthday. Why won’t you understand that Ify had just died in Oct here and your expecting him to celebrate birthday for Imade because of what exactly? Sophia you dey threaten David to change name? Please go ahead. Thank God You have an intelligent child. No other baby mama is complaining. It’s you you you almost everytime. You will be fine ma’am."

oluwatomilola.o:

"Sentiments aside if it was another child David Lost… he will still have celebrated Ifeanyi."

elovina_bespokeandaccessories:

"Dude wasn’t joking when he sang Unavailable. The restrictions choke cos wwtf can we call this?. This should be a lesson to all young men… if u can’t wife her don’t get her preggy…she’s mentally/emotionally trying to get him."

an_dreyah:

"Lol.. you no longer have access to his home to lure him to bed and make all your silly videos to impress online inlaws.. so you refuse to release his daughter except you go with her or he comes to you? You are using his child to emotionally blackmail him cos he married someone else and you want him to continually provide? You didnt move on ; you are stuck & obsessed over that man and only pissed he moved on first."

deco_rbyj:

"Not fair nau..we saw how David came tru for her daughter,e no hide for internet & she was always posting etc..Just 1 birthday he didn’t celebrate in a big way ? Mk Una settle this matter amicably..All these writeup won’t do shiit."

ibiere_obiora:

"Change the name and Davido will stop paying school make that your Chinco eye clear."

thefavoredg:

"She knows what she’s saying,davido can’t eat his cake n have it."

