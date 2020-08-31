Olabisi Onabanjo University cut off mark and courses 2023/2024

Olabisi Onabanjo University is a state-owned university in Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, Nigeria. The university has multiple campuses and numerous courses that one can choose from. If you have considered OOU as the institution you would like to pursue your higher education, you should know which courses the university offers and the OOU cut off mark for each.

Olabisi Onabanjo University's main campus is in Ago Iwoye, and its other campuses are in Ibogun, Sagamu/Ikene, and Ayetoro. Each campus is assigned specific faculties, departments, and courses. Hence, you should know which campus offers the course you want to prepare adequately in case you receive an acceptance letter. Also, check the OOU aggregate cut off mark for all courses to determine if you are eligible for admission into this school before sending your application.

What is the OOU cut off mark for all courses?

The OOU post UTME cut off mark for all courses is 160. The school has multiple faculties, and each faculty has departments. Each department has courses and only admits students with a minimum of 160 points or above.

The Olabisi Onabanjo University undergraduate courses

The school offers over 70 undergraduate degree programs, and you can find multiple courses that align with your dream career. Hence, this gives you more options when searching for the best course to pursue. Below is a list of OOU undergraduate courses and their faculties:

Faculty of Administration

Accounting - 160

Banking and Finance - 160

Business Administration - 160

Public Administration - 160

Secretarial Administration - 160

Faculty of Agriculture

Agriculture - 160

Agric-extension And Rural Sociology - 160

Agricultural Economics And Farm Management - 160

Agriculture Crop Production - 160

Fisheries, Forestry, And Wildlife - 160

Forestry And Wildlife - 160

Fisheries - 160

Home And Hotel Management - 160

Home Economics - 160

Faculty of Arts and Humanities

Music - 160

Linguistics - 160

Christian Religious Studies - 160

English Language - 160

Fine/Applied Arts - 160

French - 160

History And Diplomatic Studies - 160

Islamic Studies - 160

Performing Arts - 160

Philosophy - 160

Yoruba - 160

Faculty of Education

Business Education - 160

Education and Christian Religious Studies - 160

Education and Computer Science - 160

Education and Economics - 160

Education and Islamic Studies - 160

Education and Mathematics - 160

Education and Physics - 160

Education and Yoruba - 160

Education Accounting - 160

Education and Biology - 160

Education and Chemistry - 160

Education and English Language - 160

Education and French - 160

Education and Geography - 160

Education and History - 160

Education and Integrated Science - 160

Education and Political Science - 160

Education and Social Studies - 160

Guidance and Counselling - 160

Health Education - 160

Nursery and Primary Education - 160

Teacher Education Science - 160

Sport Science - 160

Faculty of Engineering

Agricultural Engineering - 160

Architecture - 160

Civil Engineering - 160

Computer Engineering - 160

Electrical/Electronics Engineering - 160

Geography And Regional Planning - 160

Mechanical Engineering - 160

Transport Planning And Management - 160

Urban And Regional Planning - 160

Faculty of Law/Legal Studies

Civil Law - 160

School of Medical and Health Sciences

Nursing/Nursing Science - 160

Anatomy - 160

Medicine and Surgery - 160

Pharmacology - 160

Pharmacy - 160

Physiology - 160

Faculty of Sciences

Applied Zoology - 160

Biochemistry - 160

Chemical Sciences - 160

Chemistry - 160

Computer Science - 160

Geology - 160

Industrial Chemistry - 160

Mathematics - 160

Microbiology - 160

Physics - 160

Plant Science - 160

Statistics - 160

Faculty of Social Sciences

Economics - 160

Industrial and Labor Relations - 160

Mass Communication - 160

Political Science - 160

Psychology - 160

Sociology - 160

OOU courses - postgraduate programs

The university also offers many postgraduate courses, as listed below:

Faculty of Arts

P.G. Diploma in Public Relations

P.G. Diploma in International Relations

M.A Christian Studies — New Testament, Old Testament, Church History, Philosophy of Religion, Religious and Social Ethics, African Religion, Christian Theology

M.A. Philosophy — Metaphysics, Epistemology, Ethics, History of Philosophy, African Philosophy, Political Philosophy, Philosophy of Social Sciences

M.A. English Literature

M.A. Islamic Studies

M.A. English Language

M.A Yoruba Literature

M.A French Studies

M.A. History and Diplomatic Studies

Master in Diplomacy and Strategic Studies (Professional)

Ph.D. English Language

Ph.D. English Literature

Ph.D. French Studies

Ph.D. History and Diplomatic Studies

Ph.D. Philosophy with options — Metaphysics, Epistemology, Ethics, History of Philosophy, African Philosophy, Political Philosophy, Philosophy of Social Sciences

Faculty of Science

Postgraduate Diploma in Statistics

Postgraduate Diploma in Computer Science

Postgraduate Diploma in Physics

Postgraduate Diploma in Plant Science

Postgraduate Diploma in Zoology

Master in Laboratory Technology (Zoology) Professional

M.Sc. Laboratory Technology (Zoology)

M.Sc. Zoology — Fisheries and Hydrobiology, Parasitology, Entomology, Pest Management

Master in Laboratory Technology (Plant Science) Professional

M.Sc. Laboratory Technology (Plant Science)

M.Sc. Botany — Taxonomy and Biosystematics, Genetics and Molecular Biology/Plant Breeding, Plant Physiology and Biochemistry, Ethnobotany, Mycology, Bacteriology, Virology, Plant Pathology, Ecology, and Ecophysiology, Bryology

M.Sc. Computer Science

M.Sc. Chemistry — Physical Chemistry, Analytical Chemistry, Industrial Chemistry, Organic Chemistry

Master in Laboratory Technology (Physics) Professional

M.Sc. Laboratory Technology (Physics)

M.Sc. Physics — Solid State Physics, Geophysics, Atmospheric Physics, Health, and Radiation/Nuclear/Atomic Physics

M.Sc. Statistics

M.Sc. Information Science (Academics)

Master in Information Science (Professional)

M.Sc. Mathematics

M.Sc. Microbiology

M.Sc. Geology — Applied Geophysics, Applied Geochemistry, Hydrogeology/Engineering Geology, Sedimentology/Petroleum Geology, Economic Geology

Ph.D. Chemistry — Physical Chemistry, Analytical Chemistry

Ph.D. Geology — Applied Geophysics, Applied Geochemistry, Hydrogeology/Engineering Geology, Sedimentology/Petroleum Geology, Economic Geology

Ph.D. Statistics

Ph.D. Zoology — Fisheries and Hydrobiology, Parasitology, Entomology, Pest Management

Ph.D. Microbiology

Ph.D. Mathematics

Ph.D. Physics — Solid State Physics, Geophysics, Atmospheric Physics, Health, and Radiation/Nuclear/Atomic Physics

Ph.D. Botany — Plant Physiology and Biochemistry, Ethnobotany, Ecology and Ecophysiology, Bryology

Faculty of Administration and Management Studies

Postgraduate Diploma in Accounting

Postgraduate Diploma in Transport Studies

Postgraduate Diploma in Management

Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration

Postgraduate Diploma in Finance

M.Sc. Accounting

Master in Transport Studies (MTS) Professional

M.Sc. Transport Studies

Master in Business Administration (MBA) Professional

M.Sc. Business Administration

Master in Banking and Finance (MBF) Professional

Master in Public Administration (MPA) Professional

M.Sc. Public Administration

M.Sc. Finance

Ph.D. Finance

Ph.D. Business Administration

Ph.D. Transport Studies

Faculty of Social Sciences

Postgraduate Diploma in Economics

Postgraduate Diploma in Public Relations

Postgraduate Diploma in Industrial and Labor Relations

Postgraduate Diploma in Geographical Information Systems and Remote Sensing

Master in Geographical Information Systems and Remote Sensing

Master in Industrial Relations and Human Resources Management (Professional)

M.Sc. Industrial Relations and Human Resources Management

M.Sc. Sociology

M.Sc. Geography

M.Sc. Economics

Ph.D. Geography

Ph.D. Economics

Ph.D. Sociology

Faculty of Education

Postgraduate Diploma in Education

PGD Diploma in Entrepreneurship Education

M.Ed. Educational Management

M.Ed. Business Education

M.Ed. Language Education

M.Ed. Social Studies Education

M.Ed. Educational Evaluation

M.Ed. Educational Technology

M.Ed. Mathematics Education

M.Ed. Science Education

M.Ed. Educational Foundations — Early Childhood Education

Master in Personnel Psychology (Academics)

Master in Personnel Psychology (MPP) – Professional

Master in Labor and Trade Unionism (Academics)

Master in Labor and Trade Unionism (Professional)

M.Ed. Guidance and Counselling

M.Ed. Physical/Health Education

Ph.D. Health Education and Promotion

Ph.D. Human Kinetics

Ph.D. Applied Psychology

Ph.D. Language Education

Ph.D. Social Studies Education

Ph.D. Science Education

Ph.D. Educational Foundations

Ph.D. Mathematics Education

Ph.D. Educational Technology

Ph.D. Educational Evaluation

Faculty of Law

Postgraduate Diploma in Law

Master of Laws (LL.M)

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

Postgraduate Diploma in Biochemistry

M.Sc. Chemical Pathology

M.Sc. Anatomy

M.Sc. Biochemistry

M.Sc. Medical Microbiology

M.Sc. Physiology

Ph.D. Medical Microbiology

Ph.D. Biochemistry

Ph.D. Anatomy

Ph.D. Chemical Pathology

Faculty of Clinical Sciences

PGD in Anesthesia

Master Of Public Health (Mph)

Faculty of Agricultural Management and Rural Development

Postgraduate Diploma in Agricultural Economics

Postgraduate Diploma in Agricultural Extension

Postgraduate Diploma in Home Science and Hospitality Management

M.Sc. Home Science and Hospitality Management (HHM) — Food Science and Technology, Hospitality and Tourism Management, Nutrition and Dietetics, Home Science Management

M.Sc. Agricultural Extension and Rural Sociology

M.Sc. Agricultural Economics

M.Sc. Agribusiness and Finance

Ph.D. Agricultural Extension and Rural Sociology

Ph.D. Agribusiness and Farm Management

Ph.D. Agricultural Economics

Faculty of Agricultural Production and Renewable Resources

Postgraduate Diploma in Animal Production

Postgraduate Diploma in Environmental Pollution and Natural Resources

Postgraduate Diploma in Crop Production

Postgraduate Diploma in Crop Protection

Postgraduate Diploma in Horticulture

Postgraduate Diploma in Soil Science

M.Sc. Soil Science

M.Sc. Crop Production

M.Sc. Plant Breeding

M.Sc. Animal and Poultry Production

M.Sc. Animal Nutrition and Feed Technology

Ph.D. Animal Production

Ph.D. Crop Production

Faculty of Pharmacy

Postgraduate Diploma in Pharmaceutical Analysis

M.Sc. Pharmaceutics & Pharmaceutical Technology

M.Sc. Pharmaceutical & Medicinal Chemistry

M.Sc. Pharmacognosy

Ph.D. Pharmacognosy

Ph.D. Pharmaceutics & Pharmaceutical Technology

Ph.D. Pharmaceutical & Medicinal Chemistry

Faculty of Engineering

Postgraduate Diploma in Computer Engineering

Postgraduate Diploma in Electrical/Electronics Engineering

Postgraduate Diploma in Agricultural Engineering

Postgraduate Diploma in Mechanical Engineering

Master in Energy Technology and Management (Professional)

Faculty of Environmental Studies

Postgraduate Diploma in Urban and Regional Planning

Olabisi Onabanjo University portal

To apply for course enrolment, visit the OOU official website to learn about the school's application and admission processes. After applying for a course, you must pay ₦ 60,000 non-refundable fees so that the school processes your acceptance letter. After that, you can log into the Olabisi Onabanjo student portal to check and confirm your admission.

What is the OOU aggregate cut off mark for all courses?

The OOU aggregate cut off mark for all courses is 160 — meaning students who score 160 points or more in their JAMB UTME computer-based test can be admitted into this school.

What is the OOU departmental cut off mark?

The OOU departmental cut off mark depends on each course. Therefore, after attaining the 160 aggregate cut off mark for all courses, the school will find out if you have also attained the cut off mark for the department your course belongs in to determine if you qualify for admission.

What is the OOU post UTME cut off mark for all courses?

The OOU post UTME cut off mark for all courses is 160 — this means you can be admitted into this school if you score 160 points or above in your JAMB UTME exams.

What can I study with 160 in OOU?

Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, can admit you if you score 160 points in your JAMB exam, but you must also attain the school's cut off mark for the department your course belongs in.

What is the OOU cut off mark for medicine and surgery?

OOU's cut off mark for a medicine and surgery course is 160. However, the applicant must also attain the school's cut off mark for the department your course belongs in.

What is the OOU cut off mark for nursing?

Olabisi Onabanjo University's cut off mark for a nursing undergraduate degree is 160, but you must also achieve the school's cut off mark for the department your course belongs in.

What is the OOU cut off mark for computer science?

OOU's cut off mark for a computer science degree program is 160, but the student should also attain the school's cut off mark for the department your course belongs in.

What is the UTME cut off mark for OOU?

Olabisi Onabanjo University's post UTME cut off mark for all courses is 160. However, each department has different cut off marks students must attain to be admitted to courses in those departments.

Knowing OOU cut off mark for all courses helps you to determine if you qualify to be enrolled here. Also, it would help if you compared this school's cut off mark with other institutes before applying for admission.

