Olabisi Onabanjo University cut off mark and courses 2023/2024
Olabisi Onabanjo University is a state-owned university in Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, Nigeria. The university has multiple campuses and numerous courses that one can choose from. If you have considered OOU as the institution you would like to pursue your higher education, you should know which courses the university offers and the OOU cut off mark for each.
Olabisi Onabanjo University's main campus is in Ago Iwoye, and its other campuses are in Ibogun, Sagamu/Ikene, and Ayetoro. Each campus is assigned specific faculties, departments, and courses. Hence, you should know which campus offers the course you want to prepare adequately in case you receive an acceptance letter. Also, check the OOU aggregate cut off mark for all courses to determine if you are eligible for admission into this school before sending your application.
What is the OOU cut off mark for all courses?
The OOU post UTME cut off mark for all courses is 160. The school has multiple faculties, and each faculty has departments. Each department has courses and only admits students with a minimum of 160 points or above.
List of Nigerian universities to offer degree in artificial intelligence as European Union gives grants
The Olabisi Onabanjo University undergraduate courses
The school offers over 70 undergraduate degree programs, and you can find multiple courses that align with your dream career. Hence, this gives you more options when searching for the best course to pursue. Below is a list of OOU undergraduate courses and their faculties:
Faculty of Administration
- Accounting - 160
- Banking and Finance - 160
- Business Administration - 160
- Public Administration - 160
- Secretarial Administration - 160
Faculty of Agriculture
- Agriculture - 160
- Agric-extension And Rural Sociology - 160
- Agricultural Economics And Farm Management - 160
- Agriculture Crop Production - 160
- Fisheries, Forestry, And Wildlife - 160
- Forestry And Wildlife - 160
- Fisheries - 160
- Home And Hotel Management - 160
- Home Economics - 160
Faculty of Arts and Humanities
- Music - 160
- Linguistics - 160
- Christian Religious Studies - 160
- English Language - 160
- Fine/Applied Arts - 160
- French - 160
- History And Diplomatic Studies - 160
- Islamic Studies - 160
- Performing Arts - 160
- Philosophy - 160
- Yoruba - 160
Faculty of Education
- Business Education - 160
- Education and Christian Religious Studies - 160
- Education and Computer Science - 160
- Education and Economics - 160
- Education and Islamic Studies - 160
- Education and Mathematics - 160
- Education and Physics - 160
- Education and Yoruba - 160
- Education Accounting - 160
- Education and Biology - 160
- Education and Chemistry - 160
- Education and English Language - 160
- Education and French - 160
- Education and Geography - 160
- Education and History - 160
- Education and Integrated Science - 160
- Education and Political Science - 160
- Education and Social Studies - 160
- Guidance and Counselling - 160
- Health Education - 160
- Nursery and Primary Education - 160
- Teacher Education Science - 160
- Sport Science - 160
Faculty of Engineering
- Agricultural Engineering - 160
- Architecture - 160
- Civil Engineering - 160
- Computer Engineering - 160
- Electrical/Electronics Engineering - 160
- Geography And Regional Planning - 160
- Mechanical Engineering - 160
- Transport Planning And Management - 160
- Urban And Regional Planning - 160
Faculty of Law/Legal Studies
- Civil Law - 160
School of Medical and Health Sciences
- Nursing/Nursing Science - 160
- Anatomy - 160
- Medicine and Surgery - 160
- Pharmacology - 160
- Pharmacy - 160
- Physiology - 160
Faculty of Sciences
- Applied Zoology - 160
- Biochemistry - 160
- Chemical Sciences - 160
- Chemistry - 160
- Computer Science - 160
- Geology - 160
- Industrial Chemistry - 160
- Mathematics - 160
- Microbiology - 160
- Physics - 160
- Plant Science - 160
- Statistics - 160
Faculty of Social Sciences
- Economics - 160
- Industrial and Labor Relations - 160
- Mass Communication - 160
- Political Science - 160
- Psychology - 160
- Sociology - 160
OOU courses - postgraduate programs
The university also offers many postgraduate courses, as listed below:
Faculty of Arts
- P.G. Diploma in Public Relations
- P.G. Diploma in International Relations
- M.A Christian Studies — New Testament, Old Testament, Church History, Philosophy of Religion, Religious and Social Ethics, African Religion, Christian Theology
- M.A. Philosophy — Metaphysics, Epistemology, Ethics, History of Philosophy, African Philosophy, Political Philosophy, Philosophy of Social Sciences
- M.A. English Literature
- M.A. Islamic Studies
- M.A. English Language
- M.A Yoruba Literature
- M.A French Studies
- M.A. History and Diplomatic Studies
- Master in Diplomacy and Strategic Studies (Professional)
- Ph.D. English Language
- Ph.D. English Literature
- Ph.D. French Studies
- Ph.D. History and Diplomatic Studies
- Ph.D. Philosophy with options — Metaphysics, Epistemology, Ethics, History of Philosophy, African Philosophy, Political Philosophy, Philosophy of Social Sciences
Faculty of Science
- Postgraduate Diploma in Statistics
- Postgraduate Diploma in Computer Science
- Postgraduate Diploma in Physics
- Postgraduate Diploma in Plant Science
- Postgraduate Diploma in Zoology
- Master in Laboratory Technology (Zoology) Professional
- M.Sc. Laboratory Technology (Zoology)
- M.Sc. Zoology — Fisheries and Hydrobiology, Parasitology, Entomology, Pest Management
- Master in Laboratory Technology (Plant Science) Professional
- M.Sc. Laboratory Technology (Plant Science)
- M.Sc. Botany — Taxonomy and Biosystematics, Genetics and Molecular Biology/Plant Breeding, Plant Physiology and Biochemistry, Ethnobotany, Mycology, Bacteriology, Virology, Plant Pathology, Ecology, and Ecophysiology, Bryology
- M.Sc. Computer Science
- M.Sc. Chemistry — Physical Chemistry, Analytical Chemistry, Industrial Chemistry, Organic Chemistry
- Master in Laboratory Technology (Physics) Professional
- M.Sc. Laboratory Technology (Physics)
- M.Sc. Physics — Solid State Physics, Geophysics, Atmospheric Physics, Health, and Radiation/Nuclear/Atomic Physics
- M.Sc. Statistics
- M.Sc. Information Science (Academics)
- Master in Information Science (Professional)
- M.Sc. Mathematics
- M.Sc. Microbiology
- M.Sc. Geology — Applied Geophysics, Applied Geochemistry, Hydrogeology/Engineering Geology, Sedimentology/Petroleum Geology, Economic Geology
- Ph.D. Chemistry — Physical Chemistry, Analytical Chemistry
- Ph.D. Geology — Applied Geophysics, Applied Geochemistry, Hydrogeology/Engineering Geology, Sedimentology/Petroleum Geology, Economic Geology
- Ph.D. Statistics
- Ph.D. Zoology — Fisheries and Hydrobiology, Parasitology, Entomology, Pest Management
- Ph.D. Microbiology
- Ph.D. Mathematics
- Ph.D. Physics — Solid State Physics, Geophysics, Atmospheric Physics, Health, and Radiation/Nuclear/Atomic Physics
- Ph.D. Botany — Plant Physiology and Biochemistry, Ethnobotany, Ecology and Ecophysiology, Bryology
Olubumi Tunji-Ojo: 7 likely reasons why Tinubu selected 41-year-old politician as a ministerial nominee
Faculty of Administration and Management Studies
- Postgraduate Diploma in Accounting
- Postgraduate Diploma in Transport Studies
- Postgraduate Diploma in Management
- Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration
- Postgraduate Diploma in Finance
- M.Sc. Accounting
- Master in Transport Studies (MTS) Professional
- M.Sc. Transport Studies
- Master in Business Administration (MBA) Professional
- M.Sc. Business Administration
- Master in Banking and Finance (MBF) Professional
- Master in Public Administration (MPA) Professional
- M.Sc. Public Administration
- M.Sc. Finance
- Ph.D. Finance
- Ph.D. Business Administration
- Ph.D. Transport Studies
Faculty of Social Sciences
- Postgraduate Diploma in Economics
- Postgraduate Diploma in Public Relations
- Postgraduate Diploma in Industrial and Labor Relations
- Postgraduate Diploma in Geographical Information Systems and Remote Sensing
- Master in Geographical Information Systems and Remote Sensing
- Master in Industrial Relations and Human Resources Management (Professional)
- M.Sc. Industrial Relations and Human Resources Management
- M.Sc. Sociology
- M.Sc. Geography
- M.Sc. Economics
- Ph.D. Geography
- Ph.D. Economics
- Ph.D. Sociology
Faculty of Education
- Postgraduate Diploma in Education
- PGD Diploma in Entrepreneurship Education
- M.Ed. Educational Management
- M.Ed. Business Education
- M.Ed. Language Education
- M.Ed. Social Studies Education
- M.Ed. Educational Evaluation
- M.Ed. Educational Technology
- M.Ed. Mathematics Education
- M.Ed. Science Education
- M.Ed. Educational Foundations — Early Childhood Education
- Master in Personnel Psychology (Academics)
- Master in Personnel Psychology (MPP) – Professional
- Master in Labor and Trade Unionism (Academics)
- Master in Labor and Trade Unionism (Professional)
- M.Ed. Guidance and Counselling
- M.Ed. Physical/Health Education
- Ph.D. Health Education and Promotion
- Ph.D. Human Kinetics
- Ph.D. Applied Psychology
- Ph.D. Language Education
- Ph.D. Social Studies Education
- Ph.D. Science Education
- Ph.D. Educational Foundations
- Ph.D. Mathematics Education
- Ph.D. Educational Technology
- Ph.D. Educational Evaluation
Faculty of Law
- Postgraduate Diploma in Law
- Master of Laws (LL.M)
Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences
- Postgraduate Diploma in Biochemistry
- M.Sc. Chemical Pathology
- M.Sc. Anatomy
- M.Sc. Biochemistry
- M.Sc. Medical Microbiology
- M.Sc. Physiology
- Ph.D. Medical Microbiology
- Ph.D. Biochemistry
- Ph.D. Anatomy
- Ph.D. Chemical Pathology
- Faculty of Clinical Sciences
- PGD in Anesthesia
- Master Of Public Health (Mph)
"He scored A1 in 9 subjects": Intelligent Nigerian boy smashes WAEC with 9As, scores 347 in JAMB-UTME
Faculty of Agricultural Management and Rural Development
- Postgraduate Diploma in Agricultural Economics
- Postgraduate Diploma in Agricultural Extension
- Postgraduate Diploma in Home Science and Hospitality Management
- M.Sc. Home Science and Hospitality Management (HHM) — Food Science and Technology, Hospitality and Tourism Management, Nutrition and Dietetics, Home Science Management
- M.Sc. Agricultural Extension and Rural Sociology
- M.Sc. Agricultural Economics
- M.Sc. Agribusiness and Finance
- Ph.D. Agricultural Extension and Rural Sociology
- Ph.D. Agribusiness and Farm Management
- Ph.D. Agricultural Economics
Faculty of Agricultural Production and Renewable Resources
- Postgraduate Diploma in Animal Production
- Postgraduate Diploma in Environmental Pollution and Natural Resources
- Postgraduate Diploma in Crop Production
- Postgraduate Diploma in Crop Protection
- Postgraduate Diploma in Horticulture
- Postgraduate Diploma in Soil Science
- M.Sc. Soil Science
- M.Sc. Crop Production
- M.Sc. Plant Breeding
- M.Sc. Animal and Poultry Production
- M.Sc. Animal Nutrition and Feed Technology
- Ph.D. Animal Production
- Ph.D. Crop Production
New Era: Betta Edu, Bosun Tijani, and 2 other accomplished young ministers leading Tinubu's revolution
Faculty of Pharmacy
- Postgraduate Diploma in Pharmaceutical Analysis
- M.Sc. Pharmaceutics & Pharmaceutical Technology
- M.Sc. Pharmaceutical & Medicinal Chemistry
- M.Sc. Pharmacognosy
- Ph.D. Pharmacognosy
- Ph.D. Pharmaceutics & Pharmaceutical Technology
- Ph.D. Pharmaceutical & Medicinal Chemistry
- Faculty of Engineering
- Postgraduate Diploma in Computer Engineering
- Postgraduate Diploma in Electrical/Electronics Engineering
- Postgraduate Diploma in Agricultural Engineering
- Postgraduate Diploma in Mechanical Engineering
- Master in Energy Technology and Management (Professional)
Faculty of Environmental Studies
- Postgraduate Diploma in Urban and Regional Planning
Olabisi Onabanjo University portal
To apply for course enrolment, visit the OOU official website to learn about the school's application and admission processes. After applying for a course, you must pay ₦ 60,000 non-refundable fees so that the school processes your acceptance letter. After that, you can log into the Olabisi Onabanjo student portal to check and confirm your admission.
What is the OOU aggregate cut off mark for all courses?
The OOU aggregate cut off mark for all courses is 160 — meaning students who score 160 points or more in their JAMB UTME computer-based test can be admitted into this school.
What is the OOU departmental cut off mark?
The OOU departmental cut off mark depends on each course. Therefore, after attaining the 160 aggregate cut off mark for all courses, the school will find out if you have also attained the cut off mark for the department your course belongs in to determine if you qualify for admission.
What is the OOU post UTME cut off mark for all courses?
The OOU post UTME cut off mark for all courses is 160 — this means you can be admitted into this school if you score 160 points or above in your JAMB UTME exams.
What can I study with 160 in OOU?
Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, can admit you if you score 160 points in your JAMB exam, but you must also attain the school's cut off mark for the department your course belongs in.
What is the OOU cut off mark for medicine and surgery?
OOU's cut off mark for a medicine and surgery course is 160. However, the applicant must also attain the school's cut off mark for the department your course belongs in.
What is the OOU cut off mark for nursing?
Olabisi Onabanjo University's cut off mark for a nursing undergraduate degree is 160, but you must also achieve the school's cut off mark for the department your course belongs in.
What is the OOU cut off mark for computer science?
OOU's cut off mark for a computer science degree program is 160, but the student should also attain the school's cut off mark for the department your course belongs in.
What is the UTME cut off mark for OOU?
Olabisi Onabanjo University's post UTME cut off mark for all courses is 160. However, each department has different cut off marks students must attain to be admitted to courses in those departments.
Knowing OOU cut off mark for all courses helps you to determine if you qualify to be enrolled here. Also, it would help if you compared this school's cut off mark with other institutes before applying for admission.
Legit.ng highlighted the best universities in Nigeria. These top universities in Nigeria are the most popular and acknowledged because they provide the best quality of education.
You can learn more about the institution that caught your eye by visiting its website. Go ahead and make the right choice now.
Source: Legit.ng