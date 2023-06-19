Larissa London, the fourth baby mama of renowned Afrobeat artiste, Davido, has sparked reactions online after she shared photos of her son and the singer spending time together

Davido, in the photos, was celebrating Father's Day with his second son, Dawson, in London

This is coming barely a week after the singer, for the first time, publicly acknowledged that Dawson was his son

International Afrobeat singer Davido trended across multiple social media platforms on Father's Day, June 18, 2023, for different reasons.

One that might have surprised many the most was the photos of the singer spending time with his second son, Dawson, on Father's Day.

Davido's fourth baby mama stirs emotions online as she shares photos of the singer and their son Dawson on Father's Day. Photo credit: @larissalondon

This was the first public photo of the Unavailable singer with Dawson, and it is coming nearly four years after news about having him made headlines.

Davido, for years, denied that Dawson was his son. The singer only accepted Dawson as his after he lost his first son, Ifeanyi.

Larissa London, Dawson's mum and Davido's fourth baby mama, shared the photos of the singer spending time with their son while wishing him a happy Father's Day.

See the photos of Davido spending time with Dawson below:

See how netizens reacted to the photos of Davido playing with his son Dawson

@msspearl:

"All of you screaming it’s giving insensitive left right and centre should suk it up, please….I feel for Chioma, and it’s safe to say we all mourn Ifeanyi but should an innocent little boy pay for his father/parents bad decisions and be deprived of a father’s love? Please, all of you should go and sit down. Happy Father’s Day to all the responsible fathers out there❤️."

@sabira.banfa:

"I love that he always shows up for all his kids regardless of his relationship with their mums."

@sleeky112:

"....Na God go Punish you if you write "Chioma is a strong powerful woman" on this post.... She is More like a stupeeed woman who's in it for the money and benefits."

@suaveskin.co:

"Happy Father’s Day to all baby daddies wey Dey do normal."

@official_ozioma_:

"Imade’s look alike."

@deekoldz:

"Avoid sex before marriage, all this wahala will not arise."

@ru.ona___:

"This celebrity’s they make us feel like having many baby mama is cool which is not."

@mine4real900:

"To me I think it’s somehow insensitive to do this when he’s still mourning. He’s late child matter still so need posting anything, let him heal completely esp when he mentioned it himself that he still cries."

@daisy_cutieee:

"You don dey wish am now ooo...later u guys will say he doesn't do anything for your kids."

@savedbygraceo:

"Atleast those busy bodies who doesn't live with them,but claim he abandoned his kids,will let him rest now."

Davido opens up about Dawson in viral video, many bash singer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian music star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed that he has a second son with his fourth baby mother, Larissa London.

During a recent interview, the singer talked about his children, saying that his late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, has a brother who lives in London with his mother.

When pressed further about the boy's name, Davido revealed it was Dawson.

