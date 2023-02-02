A photo shared online by Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus of her principal presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has gone viral

Eniola Badmus who has been constantly criticized by many since openly declaring her support for Asiwaju got another round of bashing over a photo of herself and Jagaban that she shared

The now-deleted photo that was shared on Instagram has been tagged as hilarious and distasteful of the Jagaban by netizens

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nollywood actress and a card-carrying member of the National ruling party, the All Progressive Congress (APC), Eniola Badmus has sparked reactions online with a photo post of her principal that she shared.

In a now-deleted photo shared on Instagram by Eniola Badmus, the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was photographed in a very distasteful position.

A photo of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu shared by Eniola Badmus has sparked reactions online.

Source: Instagram

Nigerians reacted to the photo, querying Eniola Badmus for sharing such an image of her principal. While many others mocked the APC candidate and the actress, some have started to use it to catch 'cruise'.

See the post that Eniola Badmus shared of Tinubu that sparked reactions:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See how netizens reacted to the viral photo of Tinubu shared by Eniola Badmus

@thedonperry687:

"After election u go hear say she don buy house for lekki with a Brand new G wagon make Una dey play she is cashing out."

@iamtreasurenla:

"Why you delete ur president picture na you no proud of who you Dey campaign for odale."

@beethicks:

"You sha no fit delete the screenshot from my phone."

@ba_ka_re_:

"You really got The most difficult job in the whole world right now sis."

@_tifeh_22:

"It’s so glaring Funke Akindele is no more her friend.Why will she be campaigning for this ghost.

@aadexinteriors:

"She for tell baba to close his mouth bcos of fly."

@colnight:

"She didn’t hide it ! She’s supporting apc with her full chest , allow people do their thing."

@king_oladway:

Ride on Eniola, you all can’t drag Akindele Funke for supporting Atiku, but una open your brainless head to attack and drag Eniola Badmus. Ani una dey mad seh.

@emryzlawd:

"Now i see why davido unfollow her."

@blaqson_of_lagos:

"It the Hat for me oo. Baba be like wizard."

Fans react as actress Eniola Badmus looks unrecognizable in new photos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the popular Nigerian actress, Eniola Badmus, recently made the news for the umpteenth time for her new look, which has been described as different by her fans.

The former plus-sized actress caused a massive buzz on social media after she shared a series of new photos of herself on her official Instagram page.

The photos however caught the attention of a number of netizens, not for the actress’ beauty, but for how unrecognizable she looked.

Source: Legit.ng