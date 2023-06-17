Nigeria singer Portable's fourth baby mama, Akinyanju Omobolarinde, best known as Ashabi Simple, debunked the widespread report that she was married to the artis

Nigerian singer Porable's fourth baby mama, Akinyanju Omobolarinde, best known as Ashabi Simple, has debunked all reports about her marriage with the Zazu crooner.

The movie star revealed that she was not yet married to the singer, contrary to the viral claims surrounding their relationship.

However, Ashabi stated her desire to get married to the singer in a media chat with Punch. She made known her plans to be with the singer, regardless of the women already in his life.

She said: "We have introduced our families and hope to get married soon. I am an entertainer, and I have thought about getting married to him properly. I did not get pregnant by mistake. It was planned, and I do not expect to have issues with any of his wives or other baby mamas."

Ashabi went on to say that she was with the singer for material gains because she is already self-made and has a lot on her plate.

She said: "He (Portable) has done many things for me, but what stands out the most is the care and support he gives me. I am not here for material things. I have produced movies and made my millions before meeting him. I have been a self-sponsored student even before I met him. I have been carrying responsibilities way back."

Portable replies people telling his 1st wife to leave him

Nigerian singer, Portable, reacted after a number of people advised his wife, Omobewaji, to leave him.

This came after the Zazu Zeh crooner made headlines for welcoming another child with actress Ashabi Simple In the video posted online, the controversial singer explained that Bewaji is enjoying herself as his wife, but people want her to leave.

He went a step further to explain that he went through his wife’s phone and saw that she had about 30 advisers. According to Portable, he discovered that he had actually slept with 10 of them.

He said that they were people he had hooked up with in the past and later stopped picking up their calls.

Source: Legit.ng