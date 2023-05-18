Netizens have been left in shock after finding out how much veteran actor Saint Obi suffered before his tragic death

According to a piece shared by his colleague Georgina Onuoha, late Saint Obi's life took a downward turn after he got married

Popular filmmaker Zeb Ejiro in an interview, revealed that he spoke to Obi just two weeks before his demise

A journalist Zik Zulu Okafor wrote a piece about the last few years of late Saint Obi's life and how he died a lonely, sad man because of his marriage.

Popular filmmaker Zeb Ejiro, one of the good friends of the late veteran, before he shut everyone out in an interview, revealed that the shock of Saint Obi's failed marriage killed him.

According to Zeb, his late friend was a family man who was deprived of the joy of being with his family.

He said:

"Obi told me a couple of times that his marriage was cr¥mbling and it was e@ting him up. He was a family man, somebody that loved to stay with his kids and build a happy home. But when his marriage cr¥mbled, it really affected him and he never recovered from the shock till d£ath. When a man is not together with his family, he will be depre§§ed. No man wants to go into that kind of situation and be happy. So, that contributed to his d£ath.”

Two weeks before Saint Obi's death, he spoke with his late friend revealing that he had been sick.

“Two weeks before his d£mise, my phone rang and it was Saint Obi on the other end. I asked him where he had been; that everybody had been looking for him. That was when he told me that he had been down and was admitted to a hospital. He added that he had done multiple surgeries and his condition wasn’t improving. That was the last time we spoke, as I promised to reach out to him again. But I never did, as the next thing I heard was that Obi is no more."

Netizens react to Zeb Ejiro's revelation

deco_rbyj:

"Choose wisely! marry a kind woman."

lavida360photobooth:

"Getting married can affect your life in a negative or positive way that’s why you shouldn’t let anyone pressure you into marriage."

ah_van_dee:

Person go dey alive ooo we no go hear all this things, na when person don die una go dey dig dig talk come outside‍♂️"

ladyque_1:

“There are 3 side to every story: his side, her side and the truth. Sadly his side died with him."

thefoodnetworknig2:

"I believe this cos he got separated barely a year ago…Not blaming his wife but the separation sure took a toll on him! Life!"

lunadbitboy:

"It is quite baffling that none of you thought to mention his situation while he was still alive, yet you are all bringing up all these unnecessary messages now that he is no longer with us. It is important to remember that the dead deserve to rest in peace, and it is not fair to bring up past issues that cannot be resolved."

midaspiration:

"Please always speak up. There are so many people out there who can really help you and there are resources you can also access. "

Nollywood stars mourn Saint Obi

Popular Nollywood star Saint Obi's death caused a stir as Nigerians took to social media to mourn and penned tributes to him.

While there were doubts about his demise, a Twitter user identified as Mazi_duce, who revealed he is a relative of the actor in a tweet, confirmed Obi's death.

Actress Georgina Chigozie took to her Instagram page to share an old picture of her and the late actor, who she described as her dearest TV heartthrob.

