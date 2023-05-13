Nigerians are reacting in shock to reports of the tragic news of Saint Obi’s alleged passing

According to reports, the veteran Nollywood actor died in the homes of one his siblings

Obi who was one of Nollywood’s finest stars broke into the limelight in 1996, starring in over 60 films ever since

Reports of the tragic passing of one of Nollywood's veteran stars, Saint Obi, has left social media users in shock.

The actor, 57, reportedly passed away after a prolonged illness. Reports claim that the movie star died since Sunday, May 6, in the home of one of his siblings.

Born on November 16, 1965, Saint Obi made significant contributions to the Nigerian film industry, after shooting into the limelight in the year 1996.

Having played memorable characters in numerous hit movies such as Candle Light, Sakobi, Executive Crime and Last Party, Obi was regarded as one of Nollywood's finest.

In 2001, Saint Obi ventured into film production with his first movie titled Take Me to Maama, where he not only produced but also portrayed the character Jerry.

Reports claim that the Actors guild of Nigeria is yet to get full information from the family so they are yet to get to make a statement.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Social media users react to news of Saint Obi's death

marsive_blessed:

"One of the best acting talent Nigeria ever had."

fortunista_by_ivy:

"Terrible news. The darling of our screens those days."

fabsnikki:

"Ahhhhh this one pain me "

oriefynkoroz:

"Not a good news at all!! Rest in peace sir."

@smartser_1:

"Saint Obi blessed our childhood with his acting skills. We will never forget his biggest movie. Take me to mama. RIP KING "

@ManLikeIcey:

"RIP to Nollywood Legend, Saint Obi, the childhood memories will never be forgotten ️"

Source: Legit.ng