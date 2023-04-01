Anita Osuoha, popularly known as Warri Pikin and her husband after ten years of marital bliss, will be throwing their dream wedding

The comedian announced on her Instagram page as she shared posts showing off their pre-vow renewal looks

Sharing her excitement like a new bride, Warri Pikin shared their hashtag and added that the vow renewal is the dream wedding they have always wanted

Popular comedian and actress Real Warri Pikin is back to feeling like a new bride as she and her husband will soon have their dream wedding.

The couple went all out, as they dropped pre-vow/wedding photos and a video like they haven't been married for ten years.

Warri Pikin to finally have wedding of her dreams with her hubby Photo credit: @realwarripikin

Source: Instagram

Warri Pikin looked elegant in a yellow dress with a purple sequin drape from her waist down, while her husband looked dapper in a black ensemble.

With the excitement of a new bride, the comedienne revealed in her caption that the vow renewal is a celebration of her and her husband's love and commitment to one another.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She wrote:

"#ANIIKE2023 We are thrilled to announce that we will be having our Dream wedding - the one that we have always wanted and wished for! It's going to be a celebration of our love and commitment to each other. With a renewed sense of purpose and a deep understanding of what truly matters, our love and the journey we're on together."

See the posts below:

Netizens react to Warri Pikin's post

k8henshaw:

"So shall it be as you have spoken.. Amen and to the glory of God"

diiadem:

"Awww sis this is too beautiful! Congratulations "

realsophy:

"We are ready Congratulations mama."

iamshaffybello:

"Congratulations darling "

janemena:

"Congratulations Everyday and more mama, God’s blessings always Forever to goooooooo."

yemialade:

"Make Facebook blogger no see this one o dayum"

berbiedoll:

"Awwww so beautiful to watch ❤️I love this ❤️❤️ cheers to forever ‍❤️‍‍"

emcee_reborn:

"This is the first time I will ever shout or comment on social media...GOD WHEN‼️"

crazeclown:

"Enjoyment wan finish IKechukwu he forget say na Photoshoot na only patient people go watch reach the end."

maryambichi_':

"Oh lord grant me a supportive Husband like Ikechuku (pardon my spelling). Congratulations you so inspiring,"

Real Warri Pikin bags 3 awards, wins plot of land

Much loved Nigerian comedian Real Warri Pikin, with the real name, Anita Asuoha bagged three awards and a plot of land.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the media personality shared the great news of her achievement with her many fans.

Warri Pikin won the award for Most Creative Comedy Show 2022, and Stand Up Comedian of the Year 2022 from Humour Awards.

Source: Legit.ng