Daniel Regha has taken a swipe at Wizkid after the singer blasted Davido and Don Jazzy on social media

Wizkid had taunted Don Jazzy over a tweet from his signee, Ladipoe, who took a swipe at Afrobeat in his post

Reacting to the post, Regha noted that Wizkid was once signed to a record label so he shouldn't disrespect others as he also sent him to the gallows

Social media critic, Daniel Regha, would have none of what Ayodeji Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid was doing to his colleagues on social media.

The 'Ojuelegba' crooner had taken a swipe at Don Jazzy after Ladipoe, one of the Mavin record signees, taunted Afrobeat. According to him, rappers had survived the "Hip Pop' is dead" era and he advised Afrobeat to also do the same. Wizkid had to blast Mavin's boss because of that.

In reaction to the online dig Wizkid threw at his colleagues, Regha said the effect of substance was beginning to show on the singer. He also noted that a man of his age should have small sense and not tackle record labels which he was once signeed to.

Daniel Regha blasts Wizkid for taking a swipe at colleagues. Photo credit @danielregha

Source: Instagram

Regha says Wizkid is immature

In his series of tweets in response to Wizkid's post, he said that the Grammy Award winner was so childish. He explained further that he had disrespected Davido and all his fans just to remain relevant.

Regha further stated that there was a time when the 'Made in Lagos' crooner also needed International artists such as Beyoncé and Drake to give him career breakthrough.

Recall that Wizkid had also shared Davido's leaked tape where he was crying and begging an American model to sleep with him. Wizkid asked his fans to beg him like that so he can release a new song.

See the tweet here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Regha in response to Wizkid's post. Here are some of the comments below:

@iamdchairman:

"So he wasn’t thinking about his marriage when he was begging for puna?"

@wizkidfc_:

"Which color of thunder will fire you this morning! Make your choice."

@Dreyyfx:

"Wizkid never needed the likes of drake to shine. remember on beyoncé album he featured many african artist did you ever reason why wiz featureing got a grammy? na becos diamond no dey force himself to shine."

@ukange_davidx:

"Wizkid is mid . Since made In Lagos. He is struggling to come back. Davido right now is doing better than him period."

@Lotsrichie:

"No matter how u talk from now till the world end, I’m never quitting smoking werey."

@Lotsrichie:

"No matter how u talk from now till the world end, I’m never quitting smoking werey."

@Bhal_Kisss:

"like father like children. both wizkid and his FC na very rubbish people."

@pepperbrownie_

"So because Wizkid has been quiet u all take him as a fool pls allow him to do his thing."

@Teesaids:

"Every artist wants to enjoy the spotlight and be talked about especially when they are about to drop a song, it’s just a PR strategy to make their song trend. Wizkid & Davido will still have dinner together tonight or go clubbing & laugh over all this stunts."

Daniel Regha taunta Davido

Legit.ng had reported that Regha had called out Davido over N20 million debt.

He noted that the singer made a pledge of N20million over a year ago and had refused to redeem it. it.

According to him, it was his duty to stay on the neck of Davido so that he could do the right thing. He said that he doesn't want anything from the singer but for him to live up to his promise.

Source: Legit.ng