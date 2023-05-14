Just in: Murphy Afolabi reportedly passes away after bathroom fall
- Popular Yoruba movie star, Murphy Afolabi, has reportedly passed away
- According to report, the popular actor died after a tragic fall in his bathroom inside his home which was a gift from MC Oluomo
- The actor who was a top movie star recently celebrated his birthday on Friday May 5
The Nigerian entertainment industry has been thrown into mourning yet again with the tragic passing of Murphy Afolabi.
