Popular Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo has finally reacted after her colleague, Dayo Amusa, threw shade on social media

Dayo Amusa had blasted people who collected favours from politicians only to call them thugs later

During her Instagram live, Iyabo noted that Dayo Amusa is her friend and was not referring to her because she has never received such favours from MC Oluomo

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Much loved Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo, has now spoken up about the viral claims that her colleague, Dayo Amusa, was throwing shade at her.

Recall that Amusa got netizens buzzing after she shared a post where she blasted people who received favours from people in politics, only to call them thugs later.

A number of people pointed fingers at Iyabo Ojo as they assumed that the “thug” in question was NURTW chieftain, MC Oluomo.

Fans react as Iyabo Ojo replies Dayo Amusa after she threw shade. Photos: @iyaboojofespris, @dayoamusa

Source: Instagram

During an Instagram live session, Iyabo Ojo addressed the claims by saying that Dayo Amusa was not referring to her. According to the mother of two, she has never received all the favours Dayo Amusa listed from MC Oluomo.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to Iyabo, Amusa might have decided not to name names but she was definitely not the person in question.

She said:

“Dayo Amusa is not referring to me because I am not one of the ladies he paid hotel bills for. Dayo Amusa is not referring to me. Dayo Amusa might choose not to mention the name of the person she’s referring to but that is definitely not me because MC Oluomo did not pay for my mortgage, has never paid for my mortgage, I don’t even think we’ve ever had that discussion before.”

However, Iyabo Ojo admitted that MC Oluomo bought her a TV during her housewarming party and that he is her very good friend. She explained further that he was not the only one who bought her things during her housewarming because people like Tiwa Savage and co rallied roud her to support her during the event because she is also a giver.

In her words:

“But yes he (MC Oluomo) has bought me a TV before, he bought a TV for me as his own contribution when I was doing my housewarming. He’s my friend, a lot of people bought things for me when I was doing my housewarming. Someone bought freezer, another bought fridge, another bought AC. Just like when my mum died, I have that gift. From Tiwa Savage to the rest of them, women contributing money, bringing cows, bringing everything, people gift me because I’m also a giver, so Dayo Amusa is not referring to me because there is no place in the list that MC Oluomo paid for me and my daughter’s hotel so she’s not referring to me.

Also in the viral video, Iyabo Ojo made it clear that social media users should not try to cause fight because she and Dayo Amusa are actually friends. The movie star also explained that she and Tinubu are not friends but she is friends with his son, Seyi Tinubu.

She said:

“You guys should not cause fight, Dayo Amusa is my friend. I and Tinubu were never friends but I and Seyi Tinubu are friends. I don’t deny my friends because of political battles because the party will change but your friends remain. Because we share different political interests today does not mean we will no longer be friends. We might fight today for our political differences but trust me tomorrow we might still sit, wine and dine.”

Iyabo Ojo once again read through the list of favours Dayo Amusa used to shade people and she noted that none of them concerns her because she has never gained such favours from MC Oluomo.

See the video below:

Nigerians react as Iyabo Ojo claims Dayo Amusa’s shade was not referring to her

After Iyabo Ojo took to her Instagram live to clear the air, a number of netizens had mixed reactions. Some of them said she did not need to respond while others said she was definitely guilty of the claims.

Read some of their comments below:

only1oma:

“Good She Cleared Her Name Because Assumptions On The Street Is That She’s Referring To Her! Make Dayo Tag The Person Or Reply BayiSmall Small Naso Their Secrets Go Dey Open.”

ighot960:

“No need to respond !!! Even if he paid your mortgage should she support bad thing.”

ugochiukah:

“Okay thank you for the clarification. Can we now focus on our focus?”

cicidammy:

“Na Dayo cause all this rubbish, next time make she dey mention name abeg.”

ihinosena:

“Na so. When you are blunt, you have a lot of enemies. #storyofmylife#.”

iam_rayopearl:

“She no Dey carry last she go reply sha.”

_______valor:

“She’s guilty asf . She didn’t mention your name and you quickly jumped on social media to defend the allegations. Apc pay your mortgage or not ?”

topshowtrendzy:

“I love iyabo ❤️❤️❤️❤️ you cannot bully her to silent.”

jkontee_fancyface:

“This woman got sense! Too much intact! Love that for her.”

sylvia_uloaku:

“I love the yoruba tribe aswear. In Igbo land, if you're doing house warming, you are on your own.”

candid_iiffy:

“You just have to love iyabo ojo, she's no saint but she's not a sell out like you lot , nonsense and yeyebrities.”

iam_akshow:

“Yoruba actresses and unnecessary drama.”

_ashantelmorel:

“I love her courage ❤️”.

No be me tell una parents to be unfortunate - MC Oluomo's son taunts Nigerians on election day

Nigerian socialite and a former National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) chieftain MC Oluomo’s son, King Westt, has been extensively dragged on social media over his statement during the country’s presidential election.

The young man, who is an All Progressives Congress (APC) supporter just like his father, reiterated his support for Bola Tinubu and also went ahead to insult the parents of fellow Nigerians.

MC Oluomo’s son taunted Nigerians, saying it was not his fault that their parents are unfortunate.

Source: Legit.ng