The family of the late actor Obinna Nwafor, best known as Saint Obi, has firmly denied charges made by director Zik Zulu about the actor's wife, Lynda

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Zik Zulu released a piece claiming that Obi's marriage to Lynda was troubled

Zulu made all sorts of claims, including that the actor withdrew himself from everyone, and the industry , immediately after their marriage

The family of late Nollywood star actor Mr. Obinna Nwafor, popularly known as Saint Obi, has responded to the news making rounds about his marriage.

In a statement signed by the actor's two elder sisters on behalf of their family, they emphasised that some of the articles about Obi were untrue and should be stopped immediately to avoid misinformation.

They claimed that the information provided by one Mr. Zik Zulu Okafor regarding the passing of our son, Mr Obinna Nwafor, better known as Saint Obi, and the critical commentary that has followed on the majority of social media platforms that has unfairly and maliciously portrayed his wife are completely untrue. Reaffirming that Saint Obi's marriage was unrelated to his passing.

The two eldest sisters also stated that the burial rituals would be announced to the general public in due course, recalling that this is a time of sadness for their family and requesting that their privacy be honoured at this time.

The statement reads in parts:

"RE: DEMISE OF SAINT OBI (MR. OBINNA NWAFOR)

Our attention has been drawn to the publication by one Mr. Zik Zulu Okafor concerning the death of our son, Mr. Obinna Nwafor, popularly known as Saint Obi, and the accompanying negative commentary in social and other media portraying his widow in an unfair and most defamatory manner. This is in no way, shape or form an accurate portrayal of the Lynda that we know and relate with.

The Nwafor family also views the said article by Mr. Okafor as sad and most unfortunate. It was neither written in consultation with any member of the family nor authored with our consent or authority. We totally disassociate ourselves from it.

The views and allegations contained therein are entirely the opinion of the writer. They are false, malicious and insensitive to the wife, children and entire family he left behind.

This is a mourning period for the family, and while we appreciate the condolences of friends, fans, and well-wishers, we ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this time."

Internet users react to the press statement from Saint Obi’s family

its_lettyb:

"A typical Nigeria family...they will never want to be perceived as their own suffered......men suffer too in marriage. Teach your sons to express their pain. So the marriage sweet na him carry bag run go Jos? Family members and covering truth 5/6."

i_am_eche:

"Wetin I know be say close friends knows you more than your family.. a lot of things saint obi probably kept away from his parent and immediate family but revealed to his close friends that’s believable."

afomamatilda:

"He is not alive to tell us the truth, When it becomes toxic, leave to live applied to both parties."

fertility_matterz:

"If he kept it a secret till death why reveal it for public consumption then? Make una allow this family mourn in peace."

Nollywood stars mourn Saint Obi

Popular Nollywood star Saint Obi's death caused a stir as Nigerians took to social media to mourn and penned tributes to him.

While there were doubts about his demise, a Twitter user identified as Mazi_duce, who revealed he is a relative of the actor, confirmed Obi's death.

Actress Georgina Chigozie took to her Instagram page to share an old picture of her and the late actor, who she described as her dearest TV heartthrob.

