Top Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, caused an online stir after sharing her thoughts on APC’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

According to the film star, she loves Asiwaju and might even vote for him because he is a good man and has been there for her industry

Toyin however noted that she will not use her own view of him to lead others to him and netizens had a lot to say about the viral video

Much loved Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham, has spoken up on her thoughts about All Progressive Congress (APC)’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

During a recent interview on TVC’s Your View, the movie star revealed her great love and admiration for Tinubu and went ahead to state her reasons.

According to Abraham, she loves Asiwaju and she might even vote for him to become president.

She explained that the politician has been there for her industry and people when they had nothing.

Not stopping there, the mother of one added that even though she loves him so much, she would not use her own selfish interest to lead others to vote for him.

Toyin however reiterated that Tinubu is a good man and her thumb will speak for her during the election.

In her words:

“I love Asiwaju and I'm speaking about myself. I love him, I might vote for him because I love him, I have not decided, I'm just saying it and because of the things he has done for my industry. But I'm not going to use my own selfish interest to lead others. He has been a wonderful man to my industry, he has been there for people who when we had nothing, he has been there for my industry so I am speaking from my own, Oluwatoyin Abosede Dada Abraham Ajeyemi’s perspective, I am not speaking for others, he is a good man, but my thumb will speak for me.”

Toyin Abraham’s love for Tinubu stirs mixed reactions from netizens

Toyin Abraham’s interview where she spoke greatly about the love she has for Tinubu soon went viral and it got a lot of netizens talking.

Some of them blasted her as one of the country’s problems while others understood her stance and supported her. Read some of their comments below:

quiscious_piece:

"I can't believe this level of myopicness and selfishness. U say u not selfish, u are worse than that. Because he is good to u so the rest of Nigeria should go to h*ll?"

shakar_el:

"This is how it is done !! Support who you want with your full chest !!! Don’t be shy !! Other celebs should come out too"

fideliaaffairs:

"Good point but you can still show him love by telling him the truth that he’s not fit"

bk_world__:

"What she just said is pure hypocrisy caught in the middle Me am a Northerner kill me or squeeze me I will vote Peter Obi even if they don’t give him but I know my heart soul and spirit will rest "

pemarnigeria:

"Gistlover talk am say when it's almost election time some of una fave wey una no even fit think of go show their true color "

themandygram_:

"Okay he is a good man, but is he good enough to be ur president for 8 years? The man can barely stand upright! Nawa for una."

nwadikegodgift:

"At the detriment of 200millions Nigerians. When you know that he is not fit and capable for this jobs. It is time we speak the truth and face reality. It still selfish reasons because you are voting someone that isn’t health okay just because of the assistance he render you."

sandypreneur:

"You can vote for him..it's your choice. At least you have openly said your choice unlike your other colleagues who are neither here nor there."

ama_nanya__:

"What did he do for your industry don't mistake your pocket for the industry please."

