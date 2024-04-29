A Nigerian student has taken to social media to show the reply he got from JAMB when he tried to check his UTME result

The boy showed the code he used in checking the result and lamented the text the examination body sent him

People shared their thoughts on the response the boy got from JAMB as anxious students looked forward to the release of their results

A Nigerian boy has lamented the text message he received after he used a code to check his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result on his phone.

The student, identified as Zion Clark on Facebook, sent the words 'UTME RESULT' to 55019 and was disappointed by what he saw.

The student checked his UTME with a code.

Source: Getty Images

"Today is 29 still nothing," a disappointed Zion lamented on Facebook.

He got two reply texts that read separately:

"Your request has been received and is being processed, you will get response shortly. The service will cost you #50."

"2024 UTME RESULT: This Service is Not Available Now..."

Netizens called for calm as Zion's post got people talking.

JAMB had stated that the 2024 UTME results would be out "any moment soon."

Mixed reactions trail the student's lamentation

Fodilullahi Lukman said:

"Let chil for them guy's.

"Maybe they're still marking it so let chil for them still next tomorrow then ."

Abakar Auwal said:

"You are making mistake when,sending the,text is suppose to like this UTMERESULT there is no,space between utme and result try it and see."

Kim Lee Yah said:

"Calm down na ah ah.

"We just enter today for crying out loud u just dey waste ur 50# wait till evening or tomorrow if possible."

Khârly Saint said:

"Around 12 noon that is if you are among the 1&2 people that wrote JAMB."

Mhiz Perry Princewill said:

"Results will be out on the 1st of May.

"Make una try calm down na."

Daniel Ikwuanusi said:

"Exactly my problem I checked mine is telling me exactly what they told you guys."

Abdulmalik Isako said:

"Chail Nigeria with aproko, u still send them when is it coming out, u people una never kill me ."

Qõ Ÿü Mã said:

"It's like say una get card o me wey still dey owe MTN 2300 I no get money to dey waste."

Student checks UTME result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a student had shared the response he got after checking his UTME result via a code.

The young man texted the words 'UTME Result 2024' to the number 55019 and waited for the results to be sent to him as a reply.

The desperate student shared a screenshot via a Facebook forum, JAMB 2024 Connect, and sought answers about the reason behind the message.

