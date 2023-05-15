The strong support being enjoyed by Hilda Baci continued on Monday, May 15, as people stayed put despite the rain

Nigerians who stormed the venue in solidarity with the super-chef chanted songs under the heavy rain

The short video that captured the moment of joy has since emerged and gone viral on Twitter

Nigerians in Lagos stormed the venue of the viral Hilda Baci Cookathon and stayed put even under the rain.

A heavy rain attempted to scare the large crowd away, but Nigerians, in their bullish nature, refused to shift ground.

Nigerians in Lagos stormed the venue of Hilda Baci Cookathon. Photo credit: @hildabacicookathon.

Source: UGC

Many people at the venue held hands and chanted solidarity songs to support the super chef, Hilda Baci, who started cooking on May 11.

Nigerians take pride in Hilda Baci's Cookathon

The kitchen quest was organised by Hilda in a bid to break a Guinness World Record of the longest hour spent cooking by a single individual.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigerians have since turned the quest into a national affair and taken it upon themselves to support Hilda to success.

Many who were at the venue during the rain covered themselves with umbrellas, while others did not mind the rain.

The video, which was posted on Twitter by the Hilda Baci's Cookathon, has inspired many comments.

Watch the video below:

Twitter users react to video of Nigerians supporting Hilda in the rain

@am_Obinna said:

"The legend of Hilda! Superwoman."

@valerian247 commented:

"This is incredibly beautiful. Omg this is love!"

@temitopeinspire said:

"It's not really about the Guinness Book of Records she sets to break or the 96 hours she intends to spend cooking: it is more about the values of commitment, hard work, dedication, passion, and exemplary act she portrayed, that whatever you set your mind to, you can achieve it."

@Orpaa_Jr said:

"The beautiful thing is no one really cares about her religion, her tribe, her ethnicity, her political party or any of those divides. Let's win this tin for Nigeria first before we discuss the other tins."

Mum buys car for her daughter

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a woman who sells food bought a car for her daughter.

The woman said her daughter always helps her in the restaurant.

The lady was surprised when she got the keys to the brand-new SUV.

Source: Legit.ng