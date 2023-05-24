Nollywood actress Adunni Ade finally breaks her silence and reacts to the viral news about her owing late actor Murphy Afolabi a sum of 250k

Adunni, on her social media page, shared a public statement through her legal representatives debunking the allegations levelled against her about owing Murphy Afolabi

In the post, Adunni Ade noted that the business transaction that existed between her and Murphy Afolabi was to the tune of 150k, and she had refunded him before his demise

Hours after being called out online by a popular Muslim cleric, Nigerian actress Adunni Ade has refuted the allegations against her about owing the late Nollywood actor Murphy Afolabi.

Adunni Ade, through her legal representatives, shared a public statement noting that she never cheated Murphy, alive and in death.

Nollywood actress Adunni Ade breaks her silence and debunks a report about her owing late actor Murphy Afolabi 250k. Photo credit: @iamadunniade/@murphyafolabi

The actress revealed that her transaction with the late actor was to the tune of 150k, and before his death, she had refunded.

See Adunni Ade's post below:

See how netizens reacted to Adunni Ade's response to allegations of owing Murphy Afolabi

@diyaolulagos:

"She’s meant to arrest the cleric."

@iykemond:

"Imagine she paid him the money back in cash this is why I used to tell people, if someone gave u money or paid u through transfer, and later asked for refund."

@silky_yetty:

"Someone should pls tag the shameless Cleric here. I said this the moment I saw the call out.. The reason for the childish attitude is that you refused to support their candidate during the election period."

@mcoded_:

"My dear leave this local YouTube movies , you are already in the category of Cinema movies and Netflix , stick to that Abeg. You don pass this trash."

@uchejombo:

"Keeping records in translations is very important."

@qwin_midey:

"When I saw the video….. it sounds embarrassing like what the fck….. this person u are referring to 250k or whatsoever is not going to be a problem for her …. Why can’t u just ask her in private……"

@iam_alesh:

"Just imagine but why … Haba now."

@omolarafunmi:

"Stay safe in that industry and know you have no friends there."

@jokotade558:

"How did they know about the money that means he himself was discussing it with people up and down."

@iamteemony:

"Whether true or not, the cleric man is very wrong for such public announcement, how is that is concern , a cleric for that matter , even if it is so, it can be sorted out within and without him spitting rubbish."

Popular cleric calls out Adunni Ade, says actor’s kids need money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that outspoken Islamic cleric, Sheik Hammad Olanrewaju Alfulanny, sparked reactions online after a clip of him calling out famous Yoruba actress Adunni Ade to return the money given to her by late actor Murphy Afolabi.

Sheik Alfulanny publicly shamed Adunni for holding on to the money given to her by Murphy for a job just before he died.

Though the cleric mentioned that other Nollywood practitioners were also owing Murphy, he hammered more on Adunni, saying that the late actor's kids need all the money and support they could get.

