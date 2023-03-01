Nollywood actor, Kehinde Adams aka Lege Miami, has taken to social media to taunt his senior colleague, Iyabo Ojo

After Tinubu was declared winner of the Nigerian presidential election, Lege quickly made a video of himself singing and dancing as he taunted Iyabo

According to Lege, despite all of the actress’ efforts for Peter Obi, Tinubu still won the election

Controversial Nigerian actor, Lege Miami, has taunted Iyabo Ojo on social media after Bola Ahmed Tinubu was declared winner of the presidential election.

Recall that Lege and Iyabo Ojo had traded words online over her support for Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, despite her being a Yoruba woman.

However, shortly after Tinubu was declared as the winner of the election, Lege quickly took to social media to resurrect his fight with the actress and resorted to taunting her.

Nigerians react as Lege Miami makes fun of Iyabo Ojo after Tinubu won presidential election. Photos: @iyaboojofespris, @legemiamii

Source: Instagram

In the video, Lege was seen singing and jumping around as he continued to poke fun at Iyabo Ojo after her preferred candidate lost the election.

Not stopping there, Lege was heard bragging about how All Progressives Congress (APC) won the election despite Iyabo’s long epistles on social media.

In his caption he also wrote:

“His excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu the latest Nigeria president We move ✌️✌️.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react to video of Lege Miami taunting Iyabo Ojo over Tinubu’s win

Lege’s video soon went viral on social media and raised a series of mixed reactions. Read some of them below:

_aya_oba__:

“Na to enter market remain for you.”

gen_okikiola:

“We won . I pray he bring back better Naija ✌️. City boy came out strong .”

olammy_12:

“I just confirmed that you belong to yabaleft… didirin afofungbemu.”

official_scash:

“Your own too much proof mature how many time she don mention your name before don’t lose friend and family because of politics you need to get senses and they never declare winner yet all you’re doing is against inec process behave let inec announce .”

unique_wives_and_mothers:

“You are not mature enough to know that all this isn't just necessary.Many of you celebrities claim your followers is nothing to you.you advertise and here produce movies.Who will watch.Take anything that happens maturely and move....”

princessaddy0691:

“Iyabo is too calm, which is the best way to handle someone like Lege. You are doing just too much, u can actually support yer candidate without insulting Iyabo, she did nothing wrong than posting results and all was tagged.”

__hrykh:

“IY currently looking for her black bonnet and glasses, and address lege as "aburo mi" .”

Source: Legit.ng