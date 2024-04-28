Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has fallen out with some of the All Progressives Congress (APC) politicians and chieftains who worked for his emergence and victory at the 2023 general election.

Some strong APC politicians who were very vocal in campaigning for the president have been quiet for months since President Tinubu assumed office on May 29, 2023.

El-Rufau, Bello and three other strong APC politicians who may not back Tinubu’s re-election in 2027 Photo credit: Mallam Nasir El-Rufai/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Yahaya Bello

In this article, Legit.ng will highlight those strong APC politicians who may not support Tinubu's re-election bid in 2027 and the reason for their decision.

Femi Fani-Kayode

The spokesman of the APC’s presidential campaign council, Femi Fani-Kayode, is the first on this list of strong politicians in the ruling party who may not back Tinubu in 2027.

Fan-Kayode was very active in rolling out statements, holding press briefings, defending Tinubu and his promises during the campaign etc.

However, after Tinubu was sworn-in Fani-Kayode has been quiet and far from the Presidential Villa.

The first shock was Fani-Kayode missing out on the first and second batch of ministerial nominees Tinubu submitted to the Senate.

It’s been almost a year into Tinubu’s administration and the former minister of aviation is yet to be appointed to Tinubu’s cabinet or any federal government agency.

Mallam Nasir El-Rufai

The former Kaduna state governor is another strong APC chieftain who may not support Tinubu in 2027.

The Tinubu and El-Rufai enmity started after the Senate suspended the former governor's ministerial confirmation.

The senate president, Godswill Akpabio said El-Rufai and two others, Stella Okotete from Delta state and Abubakar Sani Danladi from Taraba state would be confirmed after due security clearance.

After he failed to be appointed minister, it appears El-Rufai has been attacking Tinubu’s government.

He said Tinubu's administration has resumed fuel subsidy payment and it’s paying higher than before. He noted that several measures put in place by Tinubu's government to reduce the impact of the fuel subsidy proved ineffective

Legit.ng recalls that the 64-year-old who felt publicly humiliated by the Tinubu administration is set to clear his name of the allegation of being a security risk, which denied him a ministerial position.

He also allegedly wants to exonerate himself after several commenters said he will challenge Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

The possibility of the two string politicians working together for the ruling party’s victory in 2027 is looking dim.

Yahaya Bello

The ongoing drama involving the EFCC and the former Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello over alleged N80 billion fraud is a sign that all is not well.

To show that Bello is not getting the need support from the president, the Attorney-General of the Federal (AGF) Prince Lateef Fagbemi, (SAN) urged the embattled former governor to toe the path of decency and submit himself to the anti-graft agency.

Bello, who delivered his state to the APC and Tinubu in 2020 had said that his ambition for now is to help President Tinubu succeed.

It appears he might have change his mind after the EFCC came after him with the attempt to arrest him.

The embattled is another APC politician who might pitch his tent and support with another candidate come 2027.

Kayode Fayemi

The former Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemiwas one of the presidential aspirants who stepped down for Tinubu at the APC presidential primary.

Many Nigerians expected Fayemi to be part of the Tinubu’s cabinet in one capacity or the other. But like the Fani-Kayode and El-Rufai, the former governor is missing in the present government.

Ibikunle Amosun

Another presidential aspirant who dropped his ambition for Tinubu to emerge as APC candidate is Amosun.

The former Ogun state governor, who was a serving senator at the time, did not push a re-election into the senate with the expectation of wining the APC presidential ticket.

After losing the senatorial post, APC presidential ticket, Amosun also failed to make it into Tinubu’s government.

He is another APC chieftain who may not support Tinubu’s election in 2027.

Fresh permutation as El-Rufai meets Fani-Kayode

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that El-Rufai paid a courtesy visit to Fani-Kayode.

Fani-Kayode announced the visit of the outspoken politician to his residence in a tweet on Friday, March 15, sharing pictures of their moment while describing him as "an irrepressible force in Nigerian politics.

El-Rufai's visit to the former minister was historic as the duo were rarely seen together in public, not to talk about visiting each other at home.

