A Belgian man pranked his wider family, making everyone believe he was dead and a burial ceremony was arranged

However, on the day of his own burial ceremony, the man stormed the mournful event flying in a helicopter

Family and friends who attended the solemn ceremony were surprised to see the man alive and kicking

A man faked his death and made his family organise a burial ceremony for him.

Interestingly, on the day of the burial ceremony, the man appeared at the venue, flying in a helicopter.

David Baerten faked his own death. Photo credit: TikTok/@el.tiktokeur2.

Source: TikTok

David Baerten, 45, arrived at the venue of what was supposed to be his own final interment with camera and crew.

Daily Mail reports that the man's wife and daughter helped him pull off the stunt.

The video of the moment was captured and posted on TikTok @el.tiktokeur2 who attended the burial.

David himself is a TikTok content creator with over 162,000 followers. His daughter had set the pace by initially mourning his 'departure' before the burial date.

His daughter had said:

"Why is life so unfair? Why you? You were going to be a grandfather, and you still had your whole life ahead of you. I love you! We love you! We will never forget you."

David says he wanted to teach his family a lesson

There was a sharp backlash from some people on Tiktok, but the man explained that he did it to teach his family a lesson about staying in touch with each other.

David's words:

"What I see in my family often hurts me. I never get invited to anything. Nobody sees me. We all grew apart. I felt unappreciated.

"That's why I wanted to give them a life lesson, and show them that you shouldn't wait until someone is dead to meet up with them."

Watch the video below:

@Tokyo said:

"He wanted to see who would be there with his eyes what."

@honestlyandrea305 commented:

"I could never put my family through that."

Source: Legit.ng